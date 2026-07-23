MEXC CEO Vugar Usi Marks First 100 Days, Outlines Vision for Responsible Growth and Infinite Opportunities





MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, released a letter from CEO Vugar Usi reflecting on his first 100 days and outlining the company’s priorities for its next phase of growth.

In the letter, Usi recalled a conversation with a MEXC user who had moved from trading only crypto to exploring IPOs, gold and oil. According to Usi, the conversation reflected a broader shift across the industry: retail investors are becoming more curious, more confident and increasingly interested in opportunities beyond crypto.

“Today’s retail investors aren’t simply crypto investors anymore. They’re opportunity investors,” Usi said.

This shift was reflected in the participation surrounding MEXC’s SPACEX (PRE) Launchpad. Across two rounds, more than 74,000 users contributed over $173 million in subscriptions, with the highest pool reaching 30 times oversubscription. Following SpaceX’s public market debut, SPCX futures trading volume on MEXC exceeded 800 million USDT in a single day on June 16.

Usi said these figures demonstrate that users are seeking earlier and more flexible access to emerging opportunities. As their interests expand, exchanges must evolve beyond offering individual trading products and instead build infrastructure that helps users move more efficiently across different markets.

The letter also reaffirmed MEXC’s long-term commitment to zero-fee trading. According to Usi, lower trading costs are not simply a promotional tool, but a way to reduce friction and help users retain more of their capital. MEXC’s zero-fee model has saved users hundreds of millions of dollars in trading fees, with one top futures trader saving approximately $1.1 million.

At the same time, Usi emphasized that broader access must be supported by stronger trust, governance and regulatory foundations. MEXC has continued strengthening transparency and user protection, including through third-party security cooperation with Hacken and ongoing efforts to pursue appropriate licensing opportunities in key markets.

As part of this next phase, MEXC appointed Robert E. MacDonald as Chief Compliance Officer to lead its global regulatory strategy and further strengthen the company’s compliance framework.

“Innovation and compliance are not opposing forces,” Usi said. “The strongest platforms will be those that can expand access while building the trust of users, partners and regulators over the long term.”

Looking ahead, MEXC will continue building around three priorities: lowering the cost of participation, expanding access to emerging opportunities and creating stronger foundations for responsible, sustainable growth.

“Our responsibility is not to predict which opportunity will matter most next,” Usi said. “It is to build a platform that helps users discover and act on those opportunities with greater efficiency and confidence.”

The letter reflects MEXC’s broader Infinite Opportunities vision and its ambition to develop a platform that evolves alongside users while earning trust through transparency, protection and responsible growth.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cedb1260-8537-4ba6-877e-4b66b03c1828