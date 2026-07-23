Scouting America Kicks-Off the 2026 National Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia

GLEN JEAN, WV, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scouting America officially kicked-off the 2026 National Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, welcoming 15,000 Scouts, Venturers, Explorers, adult leaders, staff volunteers, and community supporters from across the United States for the organization's premier celebration of adventure, leadership, service, and citizenship.

Held on the Summit Bechtel Reserve's more than 10,000 acres of forested mountains in southern West Virginia, the National Jamboree brings together participants from every state and territory. The event continues a tradition that began in 1937 and has brought together more than one million Scouts, leaders, and volunteers over nearly nine decades.

"The National Jamboree is where adventure meets leadership," said Glenn Ault, chairman of the 2026 National Scout Jamboree. "Scouts from every corner of our great nation come together to learn, grow, and discover what they can achieve when they work as a team. The Summit provides an unparalleled setting for young people to build confidence, resilience, and character."

Typically held every four years, the National Jamboree is Scouting America's largest national gathering and a showcase of the organization's commitment to fun, friendship, outdoor adventure, service to others, personal growth, diversity, and leadership development.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Adventure

As the official home of the National Jamboree since 2013, the Summit Bechtel Reserve offers an outdoor experience unlike any other in the nation. Throughout the event, Scouts will have access to a wide range of high-demand activities and special programs designed to challenge their skills and expand their horizons.

Among the signature adventures available during the Jamboree are:

Zip-lining across more than 3,200 linear feet of cable high above the Summit landscape

Mountain biking on more than 33 miles of purpose-built trails

Skateboarding at one of the largest skate parks in the world

Technical climbing on a world-class man-made facility sculpted to reflect the unique rock formations of the nearby New River Gorge

Shooting sports, including sporting clays and trap shooting at one of the premier shooting venues in the world

BMX riding on a competition-caliber course recognized among the largest and most impressive anywhere

Aquatics programs, including swimming, scuba diving, kayaking, and paddleboarding

Whitewater rafting through the breathtaking New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, one of America's newest national parks and a premier outdoor recreation destination

In addition to outdoor adventure, participants will engage in STEM and technology exhibits, conservation initiatives, leadership development programs, service projects, arena shows, and interactive experiences that prepare them for success in school, careers, and community life.

Service to the Community

Service has always been at the core of Scouting America, empowering young people to live out the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law by making a meaningful difference in their communities. Scouts are stepping forward to address critical needs through initiatives including:

The Flood Bucket Challenge: The Flood Bucket Challenge mobilizes Scouts, volunteers, and community partners to assemble over 5,000 disaster response kits filled with cleaning supplies and essential items used by families recovering from floods and other natural disasters. The effort provides a hands-on opportunity for Scouts to support those facing some of life's most difficult moments while learning the importance of preparedness, compassion, and community resilience.

Elevate Hunger Relief Program: At the same time, Scouting America's Elevate Hunger Relief Program is helping address food insecurity for thousands of families in West Virginia. Scouting America is mobilizing Scouts, volunteers, and visitors participating in the National Jamboree to donate more than 20,000 food items. More than a traditional food drive, Elevate Hunger Relief advances Scouting America’s longstanding commitment to supporting local communities and embodies the organization's dedication to character development and participatory citizenship.

A Major Impact for West Virginia

The event also serves as a powerful economic engine for West Virginia. Thousands of visitors traveling to the Mountain State generate significant economic activity for local businesses, hotels, restaurants, transportation providers, and tourism destinations. Beyond the event itself, the National Jamboree highlights West Virginia's natural beauty and outdoor recreation opportunities to families across the country, encouraging future visits and investment in the region.

Since becoming the permanent home of the National Jamboree, the Summit Bechtel Reserve has positioned southern West Virginia as a premier destination for outdoor education, leadership development, and adventure tourism. The 2026 National Jamboree continues that legacy by bringing together a new generation of leaders dedicated to service, citizenship, and community engagement.

Building the Leaders of Tomorrow

While adventure is a hallmark of the National Jamboree experience, the event's lasting impact extends far beyond the activities. Scouts develop teamwork, resilience, confidence, communication skills, and leadership abilities while building friendships that often transcend geographic and cultural boundaries.

As participants gather for ten days of unforgettable experiences, they are united by the values embodied in the Scout Oath and Scout Law and a shared commitment to making a positive difference in their communities.

For the next several days, Glen Jean will serve as the center of Scouting's premier national event, providing unforgettable experiences that will inspire young people long after they return home.

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®” Scouting America welcomes all of America’s youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and nearly 1 million youth are served by 477,000 dedicated adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country. To learn more about Scouting America’s mission, or to sign your child up for Scouting, visit www.BeAScout.org.

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