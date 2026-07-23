MEXC Wins Awards for Global Digital Asset Access and Regional Leadership at Peru Blockchain Conference 2026





MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, brought the future of Finance to Lima and received two industry awards at Peru Blockchain Conference 2026: the Award for Global Leadership in Digital Assets Access and Crypto Ecosystem Expansion, presented to the company, and the Award for Leadership in LATAM Market Development, presented to André Sprone, Head of LATAM at MEXC. The recognitions highlight MEXC's strategy of combining global market access with deep local engagement across Latin America.

Held on July 10 and 11 at the JW Marriott in Lima, the conference drew roughly 10,000 attendees from across Latin America. Now in its fifth edition and organized by LATAM Blockchain Events LLC, it has grown into one of the region's largest gatherings for blockchain, crypto and trading, bringing together industry leaders, businesses, regulators and Web3 communities.

MEXC took part as a Whale Sponsor, actively engaging with the Latin American crypto community and supporting industry dialogue across the region. At its main booth, the company presented its TradFi offering, including RealStocks, commodities, and metals products, alongside its recently launched PEN market on its P2P platform. In the days following the conference, additional P2P merchants joined the platform, further strengthening liquidity and improving pricing efficiency for the PEN market.

Representing MEXC, André Sprone also delivered a speech on "Infinite Opportunities," discussing how crypto provides access to products and markets previously unattainable for many people. The session also highlighted growing interest in stablecoins for payments and real-world assets (RWAs) as a way to make investments across different markets more accessible through a single platform. He further joined a panel discussion titled "Building the Crypto Ecosystem in Latin America: Opportunities and Challenges 2026," where industry leaders discussed the importance of education, regulatory clarity, and real-world use cases in driving regional crypto adoption.





"We're pleased to have participated in Peru Blockchain Conference 2026 and connected with the local community through discussions and the exchange of insights. We're also truly grateful for this recognition," said André Sprone. "It's a great honor for the whole team. We've continued to expand access to more assets, products, and markets, giving users around the world more opportunities to participate. At MEXC, we believe opportunities should be open to everyone. We will continue to support the development of Latin America's digital asset ecosystem through strong local execution and connect the region to infinite opportunities."

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC



Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

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