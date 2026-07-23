EBC Launches TradingView Professional Charts with Free Access to Premium Indicators

LONDON, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EBC Financial Group (“EBC”) has launched TradingView Professional Charts across its trading ecosystem, giving clients access to one of the world’s most widely used charting and market analysis platforms.

“Access to professional-grade charting tools can significantly improve how traders interpret market conditions and manage risk,” said Lewis Tang, Brand Director at EBC Financial Group.

“With TradingView Professional Charts, traders gain access to advanced technical indicators, multi-chart analysis, custom drawing tools, and real-time market insights within a single environment. These capabilities help traders analyse market movements more efficiently, identify opportunities with greater precision, and make more informed decisions across asset classes and market conditions.”

As financial markets become increasingly data-driven and volatile, traders are placing greater emphasis on tools that allow them to analyse market movements, identify opportunities, and manage risk more effectively. By combining TradingView’s professional charting environment with EBC’s institutional-grade execution infrastructure, the Group aims to make advanced market analysis more accessible to traders worldwide.

Bridging Professional Market Analysis Closer to Everyday Traders

Technical analysis has become a central component of modern trading strategies, yet access to advanced charting tools often remains limited by subscription costs or platform complexity.

Through the launch, eligible EBC clients can access TradingView premium charting features and advanced analytical tools, allowing them to monitor markets with greater precision and efficiency.

The integration provides traders with:

Advanced multi-chart layouts for monitoring multiple markets simultaneously

Professional technical indicators and custom analytical tools

Real-time market data and charting functionality

Extensive drawing and visualisation tools for technical analysis

Cross-device access across desktop and mobile environments

Enhanced market monitoring through custom alerts and watchlists





By bringing these capabilities together within the EBC ecosystem, traders can conduct deeper market analysis without relying on multiple disconnected platforms.

Professional Charting Meets Institutional-Grade Execution

The launch extends beyond charting functionality alone. Traders using TradingView Professional Charts gain access to EBC’s broader trading ecosystem, supported by infrastructure designed to deliver speed, stability, and pricing efficiency across global markets.

Through its proprietary Smart Order Routing Engine, EBC supports price improvement across client orders, with more than 87.6% of trades executed at a better price than requested. The Group’s infrastructure is capable of processing more than 1,000 orders per second, with average execution speeds below 20 milliseconds and data transmission stability of up to 98.75%.

Clients also benefit from raw ECN spreads from 0.0 pips, liquidity sourced from more than 25 leading investment banks and hedge funds, and 24/7 VIP multilingual support.

The integration enables traders to combine advanced charting and market analysis with institutional-level execution quality through a single trading ecosystem.

“The modern trader needs more than access to markets. They need access to professional tools, reliable execution, and the confidence that their trading infrastructure can keep pace with increasingly complex market conditions,” - said Lewis.

“TradingView has become one of the most trusted charting platforms in the industry. By bringing these capabilities into the EBC ecosystem, we are making sophisticated market analysis more accessible while helping traders operate with greater efficiency, transparency, and control.”

Strengthen EBC’s Global Trading Ecosystem

The launch forms part of EBC’s ongoing investment in trading technology and client experience, expanding a broader ecosystem that combines market access, execution infrastructure, analytical resources, trader education, and client support.

EBC has been recognised by World Finance for three consecutive years, receiving awards across multiple categories including Most Trusted Broker, Best Trading Platform, Best CFD Broker, Best FX Trading Platform, and Best Trade Execution.

The addition of TradingView Professional Charts further strengthens EBC’s commitment to providing traders with the tools, infrastructure, and market access needed to navigate increasingly dynamic global markets.

For more information about TradingView Professional Charts and eligibility requirements, visit: www.ebc.com.

Disclaimer: This material is for information only and does not constitute a recommendation or advice from EBC Financial Group and all its entities ("EBC"). Trading Forex and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Before trading, you should carefully consider your trading objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite, and consult an independent financial advisor if necessary. Statistics or past investment performance are not a guarantee of future performance. EBC is not liable for any damages arising from reliance on this information.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London, EBC Financial Group (“EBC”) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions—including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, South Africa and others—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, CFDs and more.

Trusted by investors in over 100 countries and honoured with global awards including multiple year recognition from World Finance, EBC is widely regarded as one of the world’s best brokers with titles including Best Trading Platform and Most Trusted Broker. With its strong regulatory standing and commitment to transparency, EBC has also been consistently ranked among the top brokers—trusted for its ability to deliver secure, innovative, and client-first trading solutions across competitive international markets.

EBC’s subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC); EBC Financial Group SA (Pty) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is a proud official foreign exchange partner of FC Barcelona and continues to drive impactful partnerships to empower communities – namely through the UN Foundation’s United to Beat Malaria initiative, Department of Economics at the University of Oxford, and a diverse range of partners to champion initiatives in global health, economics, education, and sustainability.

https://www.ebc.com/