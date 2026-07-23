Brown & Brown enlists Anthropic, McKinsey and Accenture to help responsibly rewire the business for AI-first transformation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced the next phase of its enterprise technology transformation: becoming an AI-first enterprise. This evolution is designed to responsibly leverage artificial intelligence (AI), rewire key business processes to accelerate growth, enhance customer experience, improve teammate productivity and strengthen business performance.

The Company is building AI as a foundational enterprise capability, designed to quickly scale across the business while empowering local teams to address customer and operational needs.

Encouraged by gains realized in initial pilot projects, Brown & Brown is entering the next phase of its AI journey. This phase will focus on thoughtfully expanding AI capabilities using Brown & Brown’s agile, entrepreneurial operating model to incubate AI solutions close to the business and customer, while quickly proving value and deploying capabilities at scale.

This enhanced model empowers local development to address business needs, while creating an operating platform that supports companywide adoption. To do this, the Company has selected Anthropic, McKinsey & Company and Accenture as partners, combining expertise in “frontier” AI, business transformation and governance to establish the guardrails, operating discipline and execution model needed to scale AI responsibly across the enterprise.

“Our teammates are Brown & Brown’s greatest differentiator, and we view AI as an enabler of their experience, specialization and judgment — not a replacement for it,” said Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer of Brown & Brown. “By responsibly implementing AI across our business, we can help teammates spend more time advising customers, building relationships and delivering the specialized solutions that set Brown & Brown apart. To do this well, we are bringing together the right mix of internal leadership and external partners who are leaders in this space.”

Becoming AI-first is more than just deploying technology. It means building a culture of continuous improvement and arming every teammate with the ability to work smarter, unlock creativity, move faster and deliver even greater value to customers. The Company will ultimately deploy Anthropic’s Claude across its 23,000 teammates and integrate AI into end-to-end workflows supporting customer service, operations, technology and corporate functions.

Jim Bramblet, senior managing director leading Accenture's U.S. Insurance business, said, “Brown & Brown is taking a forward-looking approach to using AI to help drive growth, improve efficiency and create value across the business. By combining Anthropic's advanced AI capabilities with Accenture's experience designing technology architectures, developing implementation roadmaps and supporting business transformation, this collaboration is focused on accelerating innovation, modernizing how work gets done and turning AI investments into measurable business outcomes.”

Brown & Brown is also establishing a value management office (VMO) to support disciplined execution and ongoing, outcomes-based evaluation of its AI initiatives. The office will monitor adoption, measure business impact and return on investment, and maintain controls as AI capabilities scale across the enterprise.

“We are excited to partner with Brown & Brown on this next chapter of its AI transformation. Brown & Brown has demonstrated a clear commitment to using AI to create meaningful value for its customers, teammates and shareholders. We look forward to helping the company redesign how work gets done and capture the full potential of AI at enterprise scale,” said Ari Libarikian, global co-lead of McKinsey’s Insurance Practice.

As part of its broader technology transformation, Brown & Brown will also deploy Claude Code across its entire software engineering organization to reimagine and implement an AI-enabled software development lifecycle, expected to improve developer productivity, strengthen software quality and accelerate delivery.

"Brown & Brown's engineers are using Claude Code to develop in hours what used to take days, cutting troubleshooting time dramatically and catching vulnerabilities that other tools missed — and the company is now expanding Claude from a handful of pilot teams to the entire enterprise," said Michael Hartman, head of Americas enterprise, Anthropic. "That's what becoming an AI-first enterprise looks like — proving the value first, then giving every teammate the same capability."

Early Claude Code usage across select pilot teams at Brown & Brown shows promising results:

Improved developer productivity: participating teams have reported productivity gains of approximately 2x to 8x , with certain work that previously took days completed in hours.

participating teams have reported productivity gains of approximately , with certain work that previously took days completed in hours. Enhanced security and code quality: AI-enabled workflows have reduced analysis and troubleshooting time by an estimated 80–90% in certain use cases and helped identify software vulnerabilities not detected by other tools.

AI-enabled workflows have reduced analysis and troubleshooting time by an estimated in certain use cases and helped identify software vulnerabilities not detected by other tools. Strong teammate adoption: participating teams reported high confidence in Claude Code, with 80% rating its value 5 out of 5 during the rollout.





Together, these efforts position Brown & Brown to scale responsible AI across its business while keeping teammates, customers, security and measurable outcomes at the center of its transformation.

About Brown & Brown Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of more than 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to Brown & Brown’s plans and expectations regarding AI, the next phase of its transformation, estimated efficiency improvements, teammate adoption metrics and statements regarding its early results and expected benefits. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown’s current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown’s control. It is possible that Brown & Brown’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown’s financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include the requirement for additional resources and time to adequately respond to dynamics resulting from rapid technological change, including the increasing use of artificial intelligence and robotic processing automation; a cybersecurity attack or any other interruption in formation technology and/or data security that may impact our operations or the operations of third parties that support us; our reliance on vendors and other third parties to perform key functions of our business operations and provide services to our customers; improper disclosure of confidential information; and changes in data privacy and protection laws and regulations or any failure to comply with such laws and regulations. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

For more information:

Jenny Goco

Vice President of Public Relations & Communications

(386) 333-6066

jenny.goco@bbrown.com