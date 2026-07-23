LINK FOREX Strengthens Talent Development Strategy Through Partnership with the New York Institute of Finance (NYIF)

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its international growth strategy and commitment to professional excellence, LINK FOREX has announced a strategic partnership with the New York Institute of Finance (NYIF), one of the world’s most recognized and respected financial education institutions.





The collaboration aims to enhance the development of specialized financial talent, strengthen the professional capabilities of its analytical teams, and integrate world-class educational resources into its training framework. Through this partnership, LINK FOREX seeks to further establish a professional development system aligned with global industry standards and best practices.

A Century-Old Institution Shaping Financial Professionals

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in the heart of New York City’s financial district, the New York Institute of Finance is widely recognized for its longstanding contribution to the education and development of professionals in banking, capital markets, risk management, and investment management.

For more than a century, NYIF has provided training to financial professionals from leading financial institutions, regulatory organizations, and corporations around the world, earning a reputation as a global benchmark in specialized financial education.

Its academic offerings cover a broad range of disciplines, including equity analysis, investment banking, capital markets, asset management, financial technology, corporate valuation, and investment strategies, combining rigorous theoretical foundations with practical market applications.

David Whitcombe Conducts Academic and Professional Assessment at NYIF

As part of the collaboration process, David Whitcombe, Chief Equity Analyst at LINK FOREX, recently completed a professional study visit to the New York Institute of Finance.

During his visit, Whitcombe participated directly in several of NYIF’s specialized training programs, gaining in-depth insights into the institution’s educational methodology, curriculum structure, and professional development framework. Upon successfully completing the required assessments, he earned academic certification issued by NYIF.





Commenting on his experience, Whitcombe stated:

“One of NYIF’s greatest strengths is its ability to bridge theoretical knowledge with real-world financial market applications. Its programs provide comprehensive training that helps professionals strengthen analytical skills, improve decision-making capabilities, and develop a deeper understanding of global financial markets. It is an educational model that delivers significant value to the professional growth of financial specialists.”

Developing the Next Generation of Financial Leaders

LINK FOREX indicated that this partnership will serve as the foundation for a long-term international talent development initiative.

Under this framework, the company plans to progressively select high-performing equity analysts, market researchers, and team leaders to participate in advanced training programs in New York. The objective is to strengthen their expertise in global financial markets, risk management, strategic analysis, and leadership development.

The company will also explore future opportunities for collaboration in areas such as professional certifications, specialized seminars, academic exchanges, and financial research initiatives.

Investing in Talent as a Driver of Sustainable Growth

At a time when innovation, specialization, and expertise are becoming increasingly important competitive advantages within the financial industry, LINK FOREX views talent development as one of the key pillars supporting its long-term growth strategy.

The company emphasized its ongoing commitment to investing in professional education, technical training, and leadership development programs designed to build highly capable teams prepared to navigate the challenges of an increasingly dynamic global financial environment.

The partnership with the New York Institute of Finance represents another important milestone in this strategic vision and reinforces LINK FOREX’s commitment to professional excellence, continuous learning, and a culture of innovation and development.

Industry observers believe that the agreement will contribute to strengthening the technical and analytical capabilities of professionals associated with the company while supporting higher standards of training and professional development throughout its organizational ecosystem.

Through this initiative, LINK FOREX reaffirms its belief that financial education is a powerful catalyst for talent development, professional advancement, and long-term value creation in an increasingly interconnected global financial industry.