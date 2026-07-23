Gersan Elektrik Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş. Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Gersan Elektrik Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş. (BIST: GEREL; OTCQX: GERLF), a Türkiye-based publicly traded industrial manufacturer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Gersan Elektrik Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “GERLF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Gersan A.Ş., one of the leading companies in the electricity sector, produces systems and materials that carry, combine and protect the conductors on the line from power plants to the socket at home.

In recent weeks, Gersan also announced that it had initiated a strategic acquisition process intended to support potential U.S.-based production of its busbar products, including applications in data center installations, one of the important end markets for this product group.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Trading in Middle East-African securities on OTC Markets reached $950 million in the second quarter of 2026. OTC Markets recorded $453.34 billion in total dollar volume in the first half of the year.

About Gersan Elektrik Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş.

Gersan Elektrik Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş. is a Türkiye-based publicly traded industrial manufacturer operating in the electrical equipment, energy distribution and electromechanical infrastructure sectors. The Company designs, manufactures and supplies cable carrier systems, busbar systems, grounding systems, electrical panels, EV charging systems, automation systems, lighting systems and related infrastructure products used in industrial facilities, buildings, airports, refineries, hospitals, hotels, power transmission projects and other critical infrastructure applications. Gersan is listed on Borsa Istanbul under the ticker GEREL and trades on the Main Market.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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