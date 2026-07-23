Valley National Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: Valley National Bank Valley National Bank

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the second quarter 2026 of $170.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, as compared to the first quarter 2026 net income of $163.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, and net income of $133.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the second quarter 2025. Excluding all non-core charges, our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $172.8 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share, for the second quarter 2026, $168.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2026, and $134.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, for the second quarter 2025. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our non-GAAP adjusted net income, in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.

Ira Robbins, CEO, commented, "This quarter's strong results reflect the continued execution of our strategic vision. Despite continued competition across our geographies and business lines, our relationship-led value proposition has resulted in strong non-interest bearing deposit and C&I loan growth."

Mr. Robbins continued, "At the same time, we remain focused on operational efficiency and the re-allocation of resources from manual processing to franchise-enhancing customer acquisition areas. We anticipate further financial improvement through the remainder of the year and we look forward to continuing to create long-term value for our shareholders."

Key financial highlights for the second quarter 2026:

  • Net Interest Margin and Income: Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.20 percent for the second quarter 2026 increased 3 basis points and 19 basis points from the first quarter 2026 and second quarter 2025, respectively. Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $488.4 million for the second quarter 2026 increased $15.6 million and $54.7 million compared to the first quarter 2026 and second quarter 2025, respectively. The increase in net interest income from the first quarter 2026 was mainly driven by an increase in average loans, higher yields on new loan originations and investment securities purchased, as well as one additional day during the second quarter 2026. These tailwinds were partially offset by the cost of carrying excess subordinated notes between the time of our successful issuance of $500 million of new notes in May 2026 and the redemption of $300 million of callable notes in June 2026. See additional details in the "Net Interest Income and Margin" and "Other Borrowings" sections below.
  • Deposits: Total deposit balances increased $1.3 billion to $54.1 billion at June 30, 2026 as compared to $52.9 billion at March 31, 2026. Direct customer deposits increased $1.1 billion during the second quarter 2026 mainly due to inflows from retail CD offerings and growth in our commercial customer deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $298.6 million reflecting continued expansion of relationships with commercial banking customers during the second quarter 2026. See the "Deposits" section below for more details.
  • Loan Portfolio: Total loans increased $1.6 billion, or 12.9 percent on an annualized basis, to $52.5 billion at June 30, 2026 from March 31, 2026 mostly due to increases of $857.2 million and $638.9 million in commercial and industrial (C&I) loans and total commercial real estate (CRE) loans, respectively. Loan originations from a range of relationship-driven small to midsize clients continued to drive the growth in C&I loans during the second quarter 2026, while new owner occupied and select multifamily loan originations were the primary contributors to the growth in the CRE loan portfolio at June 30, 2026. Our CRE loan concentration ratio (defined as total CRE loans held for investment and held for sale, excluding owner occupied loans, as a percentage of total risk-based capital) continued to decline to approximately 317 percent at June 30, 2026 from 329 percent at March 31, 2026 largely due to organic capital accretion and a $200 million increase in (Tier 2) total risk-based capital during the quarter. See the "Loans" section below for more details.
  • Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses for Loans: The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $606.9 million and $599.8 million at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively, representing 1.16 percent and 1.18 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the second quarter 2026, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $29.2 million as compared to $21.2 million and $37.8 million for the first quarter 2026 and second quarter 2025, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.
  • Credit Quality: Net loan charge-offs totaled $22.0 million for the second quarter 2026 as compared to $17.5 million and $37.8 million for the first quarter 2026 and second quarter 2025, respectively. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $52.3 million to $180.2 million, or 0.34 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2026 as compared to $127.9 million, or 0.25 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2026. The increase was mainly due to a few larger CRE loans within the 30 to 59 days past due delinquency category. Non-accrual loans totaled $462.6 million, or 0.88 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2026 as compared to $432.6 million, or 0.85 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2026. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.
  • Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income increased $4.9 million to $73.7 million for the second quarter 2026 as compared to the first quarter 2026 mainly driven by $2.6 million and $1.6 million increases in capital markets, and wealth management and trust fees, respectively. The fee increases were largely due to increased transaction volumes within loan participations and syndications and tax credit advisory services during the second quarter 2026.
  • Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense increased $1.2 million to $311.1 million for the second quarter 2026 as compared to the first quarter 2026. The increase was largely driven by a $4.4 million increase in professional and legal fees mostly due to higher third-party managed services and consulting fees related to our operational transformation efforts, as well as incremental increases in technology and FDIC assessment expenses. These items were partially offset by a $5.3 million decrease in salary and employee benefits expense during the second quarter 2026 largely resulting from our continued focus on resource optimization, as well as the normal seasonal decline in payroll taxes from the first quarter 2026.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 52.11 percent for the second quarter 2026 as compared to 53.10 percent and 55.20 percent for the first quarter 2026 and second quarter 2025, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
  • Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders’ equity (ROE) and tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTCE) were 1.04 percent, 8.65 percent and 11.91 percent for the second quarter 2026, respectively. Annualized ROA, ROE, and ROTCE, adjusted for non-core income and charges, were 1.05 percent, 8.75 percent and 12.05 percent for the second quarter 2026, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.


Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $488.4 million for the second quarter 2026 increased $15.6 million and $54.7 million compared to the first quarter 2026 and the second quarter 2025, respectively. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $26.7 million to $830.7 million for the second quarter 2026 as compared to the first quarter 2026. The increase was mostly due to (i) increased average loan balances largely driven by growth in C&I and owner occupied CRE loans during the first half of 2026, (ii) additional interest income from purchases of higher-yielding taxable investments and (iii) one additional day in the second quarter 2026. Total interest expense increased $11.2 million to $342.4 million for the second quarter 2026 as compared to the first quarter 2026. The increase was mainly the result of (i) higher average time deposits and short-term borrowings balances during the second quarter 2026, (ii) the higher cost of certain non-maturity deposit products and short-term borrowings, (iii) the cost of carrying excess subordinated debt for a portion of the quarter, as well as (iv) the aforementioned increase in day count as compared to the first quarter 2026. See the "Deposits" and "Other Borrowings" sections below for more details.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.20 percent for the second quarter 2026 increased 3 basis points from 3.17 percent for the first quarter 2026 and 19 basis points from 3.01 percent for the second quarter 2025. The yield on average interest earning assets increased by 5 basis points to 5.44 percent on a linked quarter basis largely due to higher yields on new loan originations and investment securities purchased during the second quarter 2026. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities increased by 4 basis points to 3.10 percent for the second quarter 2026 as compared to the first quarter 2026 largely due to the higher cost of non-maturity deposits and short-term borrowings, as well as the cost of carrying excess subordinated debt for a portion of the quarter. Our cost of total average deposits was 2.28 percent for the second quarter 2026 as compared to 2.27 percent and 2.67 percent for the first quarter 2026 and second quarter 2025, respectively.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans. Total loans increased $1.6 billion, or 12.9 percent on an annualized basis, to $52.5 billion at June 30, 2026 from March 31, 2026. C&I loans increased by $857.2 million, or 30.9 percent on an annualized basis, to $12.0 billion at June 30, 2026 from March 31, 2026 largely driven by new originations from a range of relationship-driven small to midsize clients as a result of our continued focus on expansion of new loan production within this category. Total CRE (including construction) loans increased $638.9 million to $30.3 billion at June 30, 2026 from March 31, 2026 mostly due to solid customer demand and loan originations largely within our healthcare vertical of the owner occupied loan category. Non-owner occupied loans decreased $357.2 million from March 31, 2026 mainly due to our continued targeted runoff of transactional/non-relationship loans, which outpaced limited new originations in this category during the second quarter 2026. Residential mortgage loans increased $113.9 million from March 31, 2026 mainly due to continued retention of most new loan origination activity and modest levels of prepayments. Total consumer loans increased $28.5 million from March 31, 2026 primarily due to the combined growth in home equity loans and other collateralized personal lines of credit, partially offset by a $48.0 million decrease in automobile loans as repayments outpaced consumer demand.

Deposits. Actual ending balances for deposits increased $1.3 billion to $54.1 billion at June 30, 2026 from March 31, 2026 mainly due to increases of $1.5 billion and $298.6 million in time and non-interest bearing deposits, respectively, partially offset by a $506.1 million decline in the savings, NOW and money market deposit category. The increase in time deposits was largely driven by our targeted retail CD offerings and higher indirect customer CD balances. The increase in non-interest bearing deposits was mainly due to continued deposit inflows from commercial banking customers during the second quarter 2026. The decrease in savings, NOW and money market deposits from March 31, 2026 was mainly driven by lower brokered and governmental account balances at June 30, 2026. Total indirect customer deposits (consisting of both brokered time and money market deposits) totaled $5.3 billion and $5.1 billion at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW and money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 23 percent, 53 percent and 24 percent of total deposits at June 30, 2026 as compared to 23 percent, 55 percent and 22 percent at March 31, 2026.

Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings increased $369.6 million to $433.5 million at June 30, 2026 from March 31, 2026 due to $375 million of short-term FHLB advances outstanding at June 30, 2026, partially offset by a modest decline in securities sold under repurchase agreements. Long-term borrowings totaled $2.6 billion at June 30, 2026 and increased $46.3 million as compared to March 31, 2026. The increase was mainly attributable to $500 million of 6.219 percent fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes issued in May 2026 due June 1, 2036, partially offset by the full early redemption of our $300 million of 3.00 percent fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes originally due June 15, 2031, as well as normal repayments of maturing FHLB advances. No gain or loss was recognized on the early redemption of the subordinated notes during the second quarter 2026.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets, increased $28.2 million to $467.8 million at June 30, 2026 from March 31, 2026. Non-accrual loans increased $30.0 million to $462.6 million, or 0.88 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2026 as compared to $432.6 million, or 0.85 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2026. The increase was mainly attributable to three CRE loans that migrated from the 30 to 59 days past due delinquency category at March 31, 2026 to non-accrual loans during the second quarter of 2026. These three collateral dependent non-accrual CRE loans totaled $49.6 million, net of partial charge-offs of $1.3 million during the second quarter 2026, and had no related allocated reserves within our allowance for credit losses for loans at June 30, 2026.

Accruing Past Due Loans. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $52.3 million to $180.2 million, or 0.34 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2026 as compared to $127.9 million, or 0.25 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2026.

Loans 30 to 59 days past due increased $42.6 million to $151.0 million at June 30, 2026 as compared to March 31, 2026 mainly due to a few larger CRE loans, partially offset by the migration of the aforementioned CRE loans to non-accrual loans during the second quarter 2026. Loans 60 to 89 days past due increased $4.3 million to $13.1 million at June 30, 2026 as compared to March 31, 2026 mainly due to moderate increases in the residential mortgage and C&I loan categories. Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest increased $5.4 million to $16.1 million at June 30, 2026 as compared to March 31, 2026 primarily due to the second quarter 2026 migration of a $5.5 million CRE loan previously reported in the 30 to 59 days past due delinquency category at March 31, 2026. All loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest are well-secured and in the process of collection.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025:

  June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
    Allocation   Allocation   Allocation
    as a % of   as a % of   as a % of
  Allowance Loan Allowance Loan Allowance Loan
 Allocation Category Allocation Category Allocation Category
 ($ in thousands)
Loan Category:           
Commercial and industrial loans$198,910 1.66% $186,143 1.68% $173,415 1.60%
Commercial real estate loans:           
 Commercial real estate 268,445 0.96   269,847 0.99   270,937 1.04 
 Construction 50,623 2.05   54,946 2.21   64,042 2.24 
Total commercial real estate loans 319,068 1.05   324,793 1.09   334,979 1.16 
Residential mortgage loans 48,905 0.82   51,700 0.88   48,830 0.86 
Consumer loans:           
 Home equity 4,333 0.59   4,120 0.59   3,689 0.58 
 Auto and other consumer 19,384 0.56   17,744 0.52   18,587 0.55 
Total consumer loans 23,717 0.57   21,864 0.53   22,276 0.56 
Allowance for loan losses 590,600 1.13   584,500 1.15   579,500 1.17 
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 16,320    15,300    14,520  
Total allowance for credit losses for loans$606,920   $599,800   $594,020  
Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans  1.16%   1.18%   1.20%


Our loan portfolio, totaling $52.5 billion at June 30, 2026, had net loan charge-offs totaling $22.0 million for the second quarter 2026 as compared to $17.5 million and $37.8 million for the first quarter 2026 and the second quarter 2025, respectively. Gross loan charge-offs totaled $27.6 million for the second quarter 2026 and were largely due to partial charge-offs of non-performing CRE and C&I loans.

The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 1.16 percent at June 30, 2026, 1.18 percent at March 31, 2026, and 1.20 percent at June 30, 2025. For the second quarter 2026, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $29.2 million as compared to $21.2 million and $37.8 million for the first quarter 2026 and second quarter 2025, respectively. The second quarter 2026 provision was mainly impacted by (i) higher specific reserves associated with collateral dependent loans, (ii) an increase in the economic forecast component of our reserve and (iii) strong commercial loan growth, partially offset by a decline in quantitative reserves largely within certain CRE loan categories at June 30, 2026.

Capital Adequacy

Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, common equity tier 1 capital, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 13.77 percent, 11.37 percent, 10.71 percent and 9.49 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2026 as compared to 13.66 percent, 11.60 percent, 10.91 percent and 9.56 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2026. During the second quarter 2026, we repurchased 1.5 million shares of our common stock at an average price of $13.40 under our current stock repurchase plan.

Investor Conference Call

Valley’s CEO, Ira Robbins, will host a conference call on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM (ET) to discuss Valley’s second quarter 2026 earnings and related matters. Interested parties should pre-register using this link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/ and archived on Valley’s website through Monday, August 24, 2026. Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY), Valley National Bank is a regional financial institution with over $66 billion in assets. Founded in 1927, Valley has more than 220 branch locations and commercial offices nationwide and serves clients across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Arizona. Valley delivers a full range of consumer, commercial, and wealth management solutions designed to support everything from homeownership and business growth to long-term financial planning. Big enough to support complex financial needs and small enough to stay deeply connected, Valley is grounded in a relationship-led approach focused on understanding people first. That same relationship-led approach guides Valley’s commitment to community investment and responsible corporate citizenship. To learn more, visit www.valley.com or call the Valley Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about our business, new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by forward-looking terminology such as “intend,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “position,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “would,” “could,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “project” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • the impact of market interest rates and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. federal government and its agencies in connection with prolonged inflationary pressures, which could have a material adverse effect on our clients, our business, our employees, and our ability to provide services to our customers;
  • the impact of unfavorable macroeconomic conditions or downturns, including instability or volatility in financial markets resulting from the impact of tariffs/import fees and other trade policies and practices, any retaliatory actions, changes in energy commodity prices, related market uncertainty, or other factors; U.S. government debt default or rating downgrade; unanticipated loan delinquencies; loss of collateral; decreased service revenues; increased business disruptions or failures; reductions in employment; and other potential negative effects on our business, employees or clients caused by factors outside of our control, such as new legislation and policy changes under the current U.S. presidential administration, any shutdown of the U.S federal government, geopolitical instabilities or events, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, natural and other disasters, including severe weather events and other climate-related risks, health emergencies, acts of terrorism, or other external events;
  • the impact of any potential instability within the U.S. financial sector or future bank failures, including the possibility of a run on deposits by a coordinated deposit base, and the impact of any actual or perceived concerns regarding the soundness, or creditworthiness, of other financial institutions, including any resulting disruption within the financial markets, increased expenses, including FDIC insurance assessments, or adverse impact on our stock price, deposits or our ability to borrow or raise capital;
  • the impact of negative public opinion regarding Valley or banks in general that damages our reputation and adversely impacts business and revenues;
  • changes in the statutes, regulations, policies, enforcement priorities, or composition of the federal bank regulatory agencies;
  • the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base;
  • investigations, damage verdicts, settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations, contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent, trademark or other intellectual property infringement, misappropriation or other violation, employment-related claims, and other matters;
  • a prolonged downturn and contraction in the economy, as well as any decline in commercial real estate values collateralizing a significant portion of our loan portfolio;
  • higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations, and case law;
  • the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with the level of loan growth;
  • a material change in our allowance for credit losses due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios;
  • the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds;
  • changes in our business, strategy, market conditions or other factors that may negatively impact the estimated fair value of our goodwill and other intangible assets and result in future impairment charges;
  • greater than expected technology-related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;
  • increased competitive challenges and competitive pressure on pricing of our products and services;
  • our ability to stay current with rapid technological changes and evolving legal and regulatory requirements in the financial services industry, including developments relating to the use of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and related regulatory developments, as well as our ability to effectively assess and monitor the effects of, and risks associated with, the implementation and use of such technology;
  • cyberattacks, ransomware attacks, computer viruses, malware or other cybersecurity incidents that may breach the security of our or our third-party service providers’ websites or other systems or networks to obtain unauthorized access to personal, confidential, proprietary or sensitive information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems or networks, and the increasing sophistication of such attacks and use of targeted tactics against the financial services industry;
  • any disruption of our systems and network, or those of our third-party service providers, resulting from events that are wholly or partially beyond our control, including, for example, electrical, telecommunications, or other major service outages, or actions by employees, which may give rise to financial loss or liability;
  • results of examinations by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Bank, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;
  • application of heightened regulatory standards for certain large insured national banks, and the expenses we will incur to develop policies, programs, and systems that comply with the enhanced standards applicable to us;
  • our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements, or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;
  • unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather and other climate-related risks, pandemics or other public health crises, acts of terrorism or other external events;
  • our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives; and
  • unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, risk mitigation strategies, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors.

A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations, except as required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

-Tables to Follow-

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
($ in thousands, except for share data and stock price) 2026   2026   2025   2026   2025 
FINANCIAL DATA:         
Net interest income - FTE(1)$488,388  $472,801  $433,675  $961,189  $855,052 
Net interest income 487,024   471,525   432,408   958,549   852,513 
Non-interest income 73,711   68,836   62,604   142,547   120,898 
Total revenue 560,735   540,361   495,012   1,101,096   973,411 
Non-interest expense 311,123   309,926   284,122   621,049   560,740 
Pre-provision net revenue 249,612   230,435   210,890   480,047   412,671 
Provision for credit losses 29,164   21,256   37,799   50,420   100,460 
Income tax expense 49,563   45,266   39,924   94,829   72,986 
Net income 170,885   163,913   133,167   334,798   239,225 
Dividends on preferred stock 7,316   7,217   6,948   14,533   13,903 
Net income available to common shareholders$163,569  $156,696  $126,219  $320,265  $225,322 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:         
Basic 553,740,562   555,777,748   560,336,610   554,753,527   559,976,939 
Diluted 556,958,049   559,254,972   562,312,330   557,968,183   563,431,390 
Per common share data:         
Basic earnings$0.30  $0.28  $0.23  $0.58  $0.40 
Diluted earnings 0.29   0.28   0.22   0.57   0.40 
Cash dividends declared 0.11   0.11   0.11   0.22   0.22 
Closing stock price - high 14.78   13.71   9.20   14.78   10.42 
Closing stock price - low 12.42   11.66   7.87   11.66   7.87 
FINANCIAL RATIOS:         
Net interest margin 3.19%  3.16%  3.01%  3.17%  2.98%
Net interest margin - FTE(1) 3.20   3.17   3.01   3.18   2.99 
Annualized return on average assets 1.04   1.02   0.86   1.03   0.77 
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity 8.65   8.35   7.08   8.50   6.39 
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS:(2)         
Basic earnings per share, as adjusted$0.30  $0.29  $0.23  $0.59  $0.40 
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted 0.30   0.29   0.23   0.59   0.40 
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 1.05%  1.05%  0.87%  1.05%  0.78%
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 8.75   8.60   7.15   8.67   6.42 
Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity 11.91   11.56   10.02   11.74   9.07 
Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity, as adjusted 12.05   11.92   10.12   11.98   9.12 
Efficiency ratio 52.11   53.10   55.20   52.60   55.53 
          
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:         
Assets$65,584,823  $64,190,084  $62,106,945  $64,891,306  $61,806,614 
Interest earning assets 61,057,362   59,718,887   57,553,624   60,391,821   57,224,486 
Loans 51,884,173   50,265,383   49,032,637   51,079,250   48,844,823 
Interest bearing liabilities 44,160,202   43,352,140   41,913,735   43,758,403   41,574,732 
Deposits 53,174,301   52,373,174   49,907,124   52,775,949   49,525,957 
Shareholders' equity 7,901,688   7,855,550   7,524,231   7,878,746   7,491,395 


 As of
BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(In thousands) 2026   2026   2025   2025   2025 
Assets$66,318,308  $64,466,585  $64,132,725  $63,018,614  $62,705,358 
Total loans 52,467,251   50,828,820   50,136,728   49,272,823   49,391,420 
Deposits 54,118,607   52,859,621   52,183,093   51,175,758   50,725,284 
Shareholders' equity 7,917,144   7,828,443   7,807,698   7,695,374   7,575,421 
          
LOANS:         
(In thousands)         
Commercial and industrial$11,961,242  $11,104,079  $10,961,519  $10,757,857  $10,870,036 
Commercial real estate:         
Non-owner occupied 11,146,663   11,503,874   11,571,127   11,674,103   11,747,491 
Multifamily 9,034,186   8,588,462   8,571,713   8,394,694   8,434,173 
Owner occupied 7,692,877   7,132,254   6,629,909   6,097,319   5,789,397 
Construction 2,475,109   2,485,387   2,471,233   2,517,258   2,854,859 
Total commercial real estate 30,348,835   29,709,977   29,243,982   28,683,374   28,825,920 
Residential mortgage 5,982,941   5,869,070   5,826,192   5,795,395   5,709,971 
Consumer:         
Home equity 728,623   701,136   687,680   655,872   634,553 
Automobile 2,150,089   2,198,102   2,184,600   2,191,976   2,178,841 
Other consumer 1,295,521   1,246,456   1,232,755   1,188,349   1,172,099 
Total consumer loans 4,174,233   4,145,694   4,105,035   4,036,197   3,985,493 
Total loans$52,467,251  $50,828,820  $50,136,728  $49,272,823  $49,391,420 
          
CAPITAL RATIOS:         
Book value per common share$13.67  $13.48  $13.39  $13.09  $12.89 
Tangible book value per common share(2) 10.13   9.94   9.85   9.57   9.35 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(2) 8.71%  8.82%  8.82%  8.79%  8.63%
Tier 1 leverage capital 9.49   9.56   9.63   9.52   9.49 
Common equity tier 1 capital 10.71   10.91   10.99   11.00   10.85 
Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.37   11.60   11.69   11.72   11.57 
Total risk-based capital 13.77   13.66   13.77   13.83   13.67 


 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
($ in thousands) 2026   2026   2025   2026   2025 
Allowance for credit losses for loans         
Beginning balance - Allowance for credit losses for loans$599,800  $596,100  $594,054  $596,100  $573,328 
Loans charged-off:         
Commercial and industrial (9,838)  (2,782)  (25,189)  (12,620)  (53,645)
Commercial real estate (14,434)  (13,756)  (14,623)  (28,190)  (26,883)
Construction             (1,163)
Residential mortgage       (46)     (46)
Total consumer (3,354)  (3,263)  (2,213)  (6,617)  (4,353)
Total loans charged-off (27,626)  (19,801)  (42,071)  (47,427)  (86,090)
Charged-off loans recovered:         
Commercial and industrial 1,669   1,398   2,789   3,067   3,599 
Commercial real estate 2,790   347   188   3,137   437 
Construction       455      455 
Residential mortgage 41   83   37   124   205 
Total consumer 1,080   429   773   1,509   1,616 
Total loans recovered 5,580   2,257   4,242   7,837   6,312 
Total net charge-offs (22,046)  (17,544)  (37,829)  (39,590)  (79,778)
Provision for credit losses for loans 29,166   21,244   37,795   50,410   100,470 
Ending balance$606,920  $599,800  $594,020  $606,920  $594,020 
Components of allowance for credit losses for loans:         
Allowance for loan losses$590,600  $584,500  $579,500  $590,600  $579,500 
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 16,320   15,300   14,520   16,320   14,520 
Allowance for credit losses for loans$606,920  $599,800  $594,020  $606,920  $594,020 
Components of provision for credit losses for loans:         
Provision for credit losses for loans$28,146  $18,644  $39,129  $46,790  $100,428 
Provision (credit) for unfunded credit commitments 1,020   2,600   (1,334)  3,620   42 
Total provision for credit losses for loans$29,166  $21,244  $37,795  $50,410  $100,470 
Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to total average loans 0.17%  0.14%  0.31%  0.16%  0.33%
Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans 1.16%  1.18%  1.20%  1.16%  1.20%


 As of
ASSET QUALITY:June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
($ in thousands) 2026   2026   2025   2025   2025 
Accruing past due loans:         
30 to 59 days past due:         
Commercial and industrial$5,083  $5,285  $11,177  $912  $10,451 
Commercial real estate 106,034   69,494   72,810   26,371   42,884 
Construction 1,752            35,000 
Residential mortgage 22,154   20,534   21,615   23,556   21,744 
Total consumer 15,974   13,112   14,420   12,728   12,878 
Total 30 to 59 days past due 150,997   108,425   120,022   63,567   122,957 
60 to 89 days past due:         
Commercial and industrial 2,748   1,015   1,274   1,061   1,095 
Commercial real estate          6,033   60,601 
Residential mortgage 6,495   4,285   10,181   5,040   7,627 
Total consumer 3,904   3,506   5,269   4,023   4,001 
Total 60 to 89 days past due 13,147   8,806   16,724   16,157   73,324 
90 or more days past due:         
Commercial and industrial 3,527   3,499          
Commercial real estate 5,454      212       
Residential mortgage 5,223   5,894   3,300   3,911   2,062 
Total consumer 1,862   1,309   1,070   1,125   859 
Total 90 or more days past due 16,066   10,702   4,582   5,036   2,921 
Total accruing past due loans$180,210  $127,933  $141,328  $84,760  $199,202 
Non-accrual loans:         
Commercial and industrial$147,731  $145,804  $138,321  $92,214  $90,973 
Commercial real estate 256,081   225,417   236,221   235,754   193,604 
Construction 9,139   9,148   9,140   48,248   24,068 
Residential mortgage 42,992   45,988   44,424   38,949   41,099 
Total consumer 6,686   6,289   5,832   6,324   4,615 
Total non-accrual loans 462,629   432,646   433,938   421,489   354,359 
Other real estate owned (OREO) 4,126   5,161   4,531   4,783   4,783 
Other repossessed assets 1,020   1,758   1,286   1,065   1,642 
Total non-performing assets$467,775  $439,565  $439,755  $427,337  $360,784 
Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.88%  0.85%  0.87%  0.86%  0.72%
Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans 1.23%  1.10%  1.15%  1.03%  1.12%
Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans 127.66%  135.10%  134.44%  138.79%  163.53%


NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(1)Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules.
(2)Non-GAAP Reconciliations. This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in understanding Valley’s underlying operational performance, business and performance trends, and may facilitate comparisons of our current and prior performance with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning, forecasting and analysis purposes. Management believes that Valley’s presentation and discussion of this supplemental information, together with the accompanying reconciliations to the GAAP financial measures, also allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also be calculated differently from similar measures disclosed by other companies.


Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2026   2026   2025   2026   2025 
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP):         
Net income, as reported (GAAP)$170,885  $163,913  $133,167  $334,798  $239,225 
Add: Restructuring charge(a) 2,513   5,689   800   8,202   800 
Add: Litigation reserve(b) 230   1,262      1,492    
Add: Losses on available for sale and held to maturity debt securities, net(c)    10      10   11 
Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt       922      922 
Total non-GAAP adjustments to net income 2,743   6,961   1,722   9,704   1,733 
Income tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments(d) (782)  (1,984)  (474)  (2,766)  (477)
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)$172,846  $168,890  $134,415  $341,736  $240,481 
Dividends on preferred stock 7,316   7,217   6,948   14,533   13,903 
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)$165,530  $161,673  $127,467  $327,203  $226,578 
__________         
(a) Represents severance expense related to workforce reductions within salary and employee benefits expense.
(b) Represents the change in legal reserves and settlement charges included in professional and legal fees.
(c) Included in gains (losses) on securities transactions, net.
(d) Calculated using the appropriate blended statutory tax rate for the applicable period.
 
Adjusted per common share data (non-GAAP):         
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)$165,530  $161,673  $127,467  $327,203  $226,578 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding 553,740,562   555,777,748   560,336,610   554,753,527   559,976,939 
Basic earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP)$0.30  $0.29  $0.23  $0.59  $0.40 
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 556,958,049   559,254,972   562,312,330   557,968,183   563,431,390 
Diluted earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP)$0.30  $0.29  $0.23  $0.59  $0.40 
Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common shareholder's equity (non-GAAP):         
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)$165,530  $161,673  $127,467  $327,203  $226,578 
Add: Amortization of other intangible assets (net of tax), other than loan servicing rights 4,247   4,746   5,120   8,993   10,739 
Net income available to common shareholders excluding intangible amortization, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 169,777   166,419   132,587   336,196   237,317 
Average shareholders' equity 7,901,688   7,855,550   7,524,231   7,878,746   7,491,395 
Less: Average preferred shareholders equity 354,345   354,345   354,345   354,345   354,345 
Less: Average goodwill (net of deferred tax liability) 1,858,851   1,858,851   1,859,614   1,858,851   1,859,614 
Less: Average intangible assets (net of deferred tax liability), other than loan servicing rights 51,387   57,080   69,367   54,218   72,748 
Average tangible common shareholders' equity$5,637,105  $5,585,274  $5,240,905  $5,611,332  $5,204,688 
Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 12.05%  11.92%  10.12%  11.98%  9.12%


Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2026   2026   2025   2026   2025 
Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP):         
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)$172,846  $168,890  $134,415  $341,736  $240,481 
Average assets$65,584,823  $64,190,084  $62,106,945  $64,891,306  $61,806,614 
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 1.05%  1.05%  0.87%  1.05%  0.78%
Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):         
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)$172,846  $168,890  $134,415  $341,736  $240,481 
Average shareholders' equity$7,901,688  $7,855,550  $7,524,231  $7,878,746  $7,491,395 
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 8.75%  8.60%  7.15%  8.67%  6.42%
Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):         
Net income available to common shareholders$163,569  $156,696  $126,219  $320,265  $225,322 
Add: Amortization of other intangible assets (net of tax), other than loan servicing rights 4,247   4,746   5,120   8,993   10,739 
Net income available to common shareholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) 167,816   161,442   131,339   329,258   236,061 
Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)$5,637,105  $5,585,274  $5,240,905  $5,611,332  $5,204,688 
Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 11.91%  11.56%  10.02%  11.74%  9.07%
          
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):         
Non-interest expense, as reported (GAAP)$311,123  $309,926  $284,122  $621,049  $560,740 
Less: Restructuring charge (pre-tax) 2,513   5,689   800   8,202   800 
Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax) 16,157   16,014   9,134   32,171   18,454 
Less: Litigation reserve (pre-tax) 230   1,262      1,492    
Less: Loss on extinguishment of debt (pre-tax)       922      922 
Non-interest expense, as adjusted (non-GAAP)$292,223  $286,961  $273,266  $579,184  $540,564 
Net interest income, as reported (GAAP) 487,024   471,525   432,408   958,549   852,513 
Non-interest income, as reported (GAAP) 73,711   68,836   62,604   142,547   120,898 
Add: Losses on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions, net (pre-tax)    10      10   11 
Gross operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)$560,735  $540,371  $495,012  $1,101,106  $973,422 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 52.11%  53.10%  55.20%  52.60%  55.53%


 As of
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2026   2026   2025   2025   2025 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP):         
Common shares outstanding 553,069,100   554,316,876   556,618,021   560,784,352   560,281,821 
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)$7,917,144  $7,828,443  $7,807,698  $7,695,374  $7,575,421 
Less: Preferred stock 354,345   354,345   354,345   354,345   354,345 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,958,135   1,963,706   1,969,811   1,976,594   1,983,515 
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)$5,604,664  $5,510,392  $5,483,542  $5,364,435  $5,237,561 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)$10.13  $9.94  $9.85  $9.57  $9.35 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP):         
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)$5,604,664  $5,510,392  $5,483,542  $5,364,435  $5,237,561 
Total assets (GAAP) 66,318,308   64,466,585   64,132,725   63,018,614   62,705,358 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,958,135   1,963,706   1,969,811   1,976,594   1,983,515 
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)$64,360,173  $62,502,879  $62,162,914  $61,042,020  $60,721,843 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.71%  8.82%  8.82%  8.79%  8.63%
          


VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data)		   
 June 30, December 31,
  2026   2025 
 (Unaudited)  
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$388,741  $315,166 
Interest bearing deposits with banks 578,148   1,268,399 
Investment securities:   
Equity securities 88,541   82,774 
Trading debt securities 26,493    
Available for sale debt securities 4,292,148   4,202,218 
Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $744 at June 30, 2026 and $734 at December 31, 2025) 3,757,200   3,495,837 
Total investment securities 8,164,382   7,780,829 
Loans held for sale (includes fair value of $4,940 at June 30, 2026 and $8,212 at December 31, 2025 for loans originated for sale) 13,690   26,236 
Loans 52,467,251   50,136,728 
Less: Allowance for loan losses (590,600)  (583,400)
Net loans 51,876,651   49,553,328 
Premises and equipment, net 316,364   330,757 
Lease right of use assets 298,807   313,891 
Bank owned life insurance 742,230   738,090 
Accrued interest receivable 250,703   243,897 
Goodwill 1,868,936   1,868,936 
Other intangible assets, net 89,199   100,875 
Other assets 1,730,457   1,592,321 
Total Assets$66,318,308  $64,132,725 
Liabilities   
Deposits:   
Non-interest bearing$12,549,527  $12,155,500 
Interest bearing:   
Savings, NOW and money market 28,666,443   28,603,470 
Time 12,902,637   11,424,123 
Total deposits 54,118,607   52,183,093 
Short-term borrowings 433,484   91,475 
Long-term borrowings 2,607,222   2,908,579 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,977   57,803 
Lease liabilities 355,482   372,448 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 828,392   711,629 
Total Liabilities 58,401,164   56,325,027 
Shareholders’ Equity   
Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares:   
Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025) 111,590   111,590 
Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025) 98,101   98,101 
Series C (6,000,000 shares issued at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025) 144,654   144,654 
Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 560,878,750 shares at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025) 196,730   196,730 
Surplus 5,458,768   5,464,845 
Retained earnings 2,103,922   1,912,933 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (99,617)  (74,379)
Treasury stock, at cost (7,809,650 common shares at June 30, 2026 and 4,260,729 common shares at December 31, 2025) (97,004)  (46,776)
Total Shareholders’ Equity 7,917,144   7,807,698 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity$66,318,308  $64,132,725 


VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for share data)
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
  2026   2026  2025   2026  2025 
Interest Income         
Interest and fees on loans$736,060  $708,640 $720,282  $1,444,700 $1,423,891 
Interest and dividends on investment securities:         
Taxable 76,113   73,808  67,164   149,921  131,062 
Tax-exempt 5,048   4,718  4,681   9,766  9,383 
Dividends 5,771   4,800  5,528   10,571  11,192 
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 6,383   10,758  7,357   17,141  14,236 
Total interest income 829,375   802,724  805,012   1,632,099  1,589,764 
Interest Expense         
Interest on deposits:         
Savings, NOW and money market 190,973   190,785  203,390   381,758  403,611 
Time 112,693   106,678  129,324   219,371  254,393 
Interest on short-term borrowings 6,047   236  1,736   6,283  4,682 
Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 32,638   33,500  38,154   66,138  74,565 
Total interest expense 342,351   331,199  372,604   673,550  737,251 
Net Interest Income 487,024   471,525  432,408   958,549  852,513 
(Credit) provision for credit losses for available for sale and held to maturity securities (2)  12  4   10  (10)
Provision for credit losses for loans 29,166   21,244  37,795   50,410  100,470 
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 457,860   450,269  394,609   908,129  752,053 
Non-Interest Income         
Wealth management and trust fees 17,655   16,006  14,056   33,661  29,087 
Insurance commissions 3,770   2,867  3,430   6,637  6,832 
Capital markets 12,933   10,381  9,767   23,314  16,707 
Service charges on deposit accounts 18,728   18,204  14,705   36,932  27,431 
Gains (losses) on securities transactions, net 50   21  (1)  71  45 
Fees from loan servicing 3,268   3,218  3,671   6,486  6,886 
Gains on sales of loans, net 1,742   3,090  2,025   4,832  4,222 
Bank owned life insurance 5,913   5,835  6,019   11,748  10,796 
Other 9,652   9,214  8,932   18,866  18,892 
Total non-interest income 73,711   68,836  62,604   142,547  120,898 
Non-Interest Expense         
Salary and employee benefits expense 150,432   155,715  145,422   306,147  288,040 
Net occupancy expense 27,179   27,182  25,483   54,361  51,371 
Technology, furniture and equipment expense 33,247   31,878  30,667   65,125  60,563 
FDIC insurance assessment 11,691   10,476  12,192   22,167  25,059 
Amortization of other intangible assets 6,268   6,919  7,427   13,187  15,446 
Professional and legal fees 29,533   25,142  19,970   54,675  35,640 
Loss on extinguishment of debt      922     922 
Amortization of tax credit investments 16,157   16,014  9,134   32,171  18,454 
Other 36,616   36,600  32,905   73,216  65,245 
Total non-interest expense 311,123   309,926  284,122   621,049  560,740 
Income Before Income Taxes 220,448   209,179  173,091   429,627  312,211 
Income tax expense 49,563   45,266  39,924   94,829  72,986 
Net Income 170,885   163,913  133,167   334,798  239,225 
Dividends on preferred stock 7,316   7,217  6,948   14,533  13,903 
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders$163,569  $156,696 $126,219  $320,265 $225,322 


VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and
Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
 Average   Avg. Average   Avg. Average   Avg.
($ in thousands)Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate
Assets                 
Interest earning assets:               
Loans(1)(2)$51,884,173 $736,082  5.67% $50,265,383 $708,662  5.64% $49,032,637 $720,305  5.88%
Taxable investments(3) 7,928,555  81,884  4.13   7,732,330  78,608  4.07   7,350,792  72,692  3.96 
Tax-exempt investments(1)(3) 544,950  6,390  4.69   542,177  5,972  4.41   544,302  5,925  4.35 
Interest bearing deposits with banks 699,684  6,383  3.65   1,178,997  10,758  3.65   625,893  7,357  4.70 
Total interest earning assets 61,057,362  830,739  5.44   59,718,887  804,000  5.39   57,553,624  806,279  5.60 
Other assets 4,527,461      4,471,197      4,553,321    
Total assets$65,584,823     $64,190,084     $62,106,945    
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                 
Interest bearing liabilities:                 
Savings, NOW and money market deposits$28,920,057 $190,973  2.64% $29,203,978 $190,785  2.61% $26,451,349 $203,390  3.08%
Time deposits 11,881,270  112,693  3.79   11,226,874  106,678  3.80   12,119,461  129,324  4.27 
Short-term borrowings 674,094  6,047  3.59   71,809  236  1.31   196,491  1,736  3.53 
Long-term borrowings(4) 2,684,781  32,638  4.86   2,849,479  33,500  4.70   3,146,434  38,154  4.85 
Total interest bearing liabilities 44,160,202  342,351  3.10   43,352,140  331,199  3.06   41,913,735  372,604  3.56 
Non-interest bearing deposits 12,372,974      11,942,322      11,336,314    
Other liabilities 1,149,959      1,040,072      1,332,665    
Shareholders' equity 7,901,688      7,855,550      7,524,231    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$65,584,823     $64,190,084     $62,106,945    
                  
Net interest income/interest rate spread(5)  $488,388  2.34%   $472,801  2.33%   $433,675  2.04%
Tax equivalent adjustment   (1,364)      (1,276)      (1,267)  
Net interest income, as reported  $487,024      $471,525      $432,408   
Net interest margin(6)    3.19%     3.16%     3.01%
Tax equivalent effect    0.01      0.01      0.00 
Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis(6)    3.20%     3.17%     3.01%

_____________________

(1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate.
(2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.
(3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.
(4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of financial condition.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.
(6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.

 
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Requests for copies of reports and/or other inquiries should be directed to Andrew Jianette, Investor Relations, Valley National Bancorp, 70 Speedwell Avenue, Morristown, New Jersey, 07960 by e-mail at investorrelations@valley.com.
 


Contact: Travis Lan
  Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
  973-686-5007



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