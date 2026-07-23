Commure Wins Two Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence, Including Gold for Company of the Year in Healthcare Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure , the leading AI-native healthcare RCM & Ambient platform, today announced it has been recognized with two 2026 Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence, earning Gold for Company of the Year – Healthcare Technology, and Silver for Executive of the Year – Healthcare Technology for Co-Founder and CEO Tanay Tandon.

The awards recognize Commure's work in building healthcare’s modern AI-native infrastructure, purpose-built to eliminate healthcare’s administrative work tax and give clinicians more time with patients.

Rather than layering AI onto decades-old systems, Commure built its platform from the ground up on a single, intelligent data model that integrates directly into health system workflows. Its solutions span the full patient and revenue journey from AI-powered call center agents, through to referral management, ambient clinical documentation, and end-to-end AI revenue cycle management.

"Healthcare doesn't need AI bolted onto legacy systems," said Tanay Tandon, CEO of Commure. "It needs infrastructure built for AI from the ground up. We're proud to partner with health systems to build technology that helps clinicians spend more time caring for patients and organizations operate more efficiently."

Over the past year, the company launched a variety of groundbreaking solutions such as Commure Orchestrator , AI Call Center , and Dictation . It most recently secured $70 million in financing at a $7 billion post-money valuation, and was also named to Fortune's Future 50 and recognized as one of TIME's World's Top HealthTech Companies.

Today, Commure partners with more than 500 healthcare organizations across 3,000+ sites of care, including over 130 of the nation's largest health systems. The platform integrates with more than 60 EHRs, processes more than $25 billion in annual claims, and powers more than 100 million patient interactions each year.

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence honor organizations and leaders driving innovation across industries. Winners were selected by independent judging panels representing technology experts from around the world.

About Commure

Commure delivers next-generation AI infrastructure for enterprise health systems, integrating ambient intelligence, agentic AI, and revenue cycle automation on a single platform. Its Forward Deployed Engineering teams work directly with clinicians and administrators to boost margins, reduce burden, and improve patient engagement. Commure integrates with 60+ EHRs and powers millions of encounters, hundreds of millions of interactions, and tens of billions in annual claims. Learn more at Commure.com .

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