ZoomRx Launches Signal-IQ: Competitive Field Intelligence, Delivering Real-Time NPI-Level Visibility into Competitor Sales Force Activity for Pharma Commercial Teams

BOSTON, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZoomRx, a strategic life sciences consultancy trusted by 100+ leading biopharma companies across the world, today announced the launch of Signal-IQ: Competitive Field Intelligence, a proprietary offering from its Decision Sciences practice that gives pharma commercial teams near-real-time, NPI-level visibility into how competitor sales forces are interacting with their HCP targets. This information can be used to drive timely counter-detailing and counter-messaging with integration into CRM systems for pre-call planning and fuel dynamic recommendations. It can also be used to improve promotional evaluation, forecasting, and targeting.

Today, there is no timely or precise visibility into competitor interactions with your priority HCPs. CMS Open Payments data, an industry fallback, is a potential data source, but is never timely (6 to 18 months delayed) and incomplete. Signal-IQ addresses this gap directly. It is a completely unique solution that provides a near-real-time view into the breadth, depth, and frequency of competitor engagement with your HCP targets.

ZoomRx’s proprietary algorithm transforms raw, anonymized cell phone mobility signals into validated commercial intelligence using machine learning, geolocation algorithms, and continuously updated public location and event sources. The output is a weekly or bi-weekly picture of competitor sales force interactions with a client's HCP targets available both as retrospective historical for prior months and real-time updated with regular cadence.

The algorithm was developed under a privacy-by-design framework, and has shown a high degree of convergence with client internal call data substantiating its validity*. Commercial teams receive custom dashboards with intuitive KPIs that may include competitive pressure indices mapped at subnational levels. Signal-IQ data can be designed to integrate directly into existing CRM workflows, next-best-action recommender systems, and dynamic call plan reprioritization processes.

Brian Gibbs, Principal Lead for Decision Sciences at ZoomRx, remarks: "The question of where and how often competitors are detailing your HCP targets has never had a satisfying answer. Signal-IQ gives commercial teams a validated, near-real-time picture of competitor field activity at the NPI level.”

Availability and Pilot Program

Signal-IQ: Competitive Field Intelligence is available to commercial analytics and sales operations teams at pharma and biotech organizations.

Commercial teams interested in the pilot program or in learning more about Signal-IQ are invited to download the Signal-IQ white paper.

References

*In 2026, ZoomRx executed extensive Signal-IQ time-series backtests for numerous client brands, comparing Signal-IQ-derived call activity against self-reported calls in client call files. The match rate was consistently in the 85%+ range for those brands.

About ZoomRx Decision Sciences

ZoomRx Decision Sciences is the commercial consulting practice of ZoomRx, combining deep therapeutic area expertise, integrated primary and secondary data capabilities, and advanced non-black-box analytics to answer the most consequential commercial questions in pharma and biotech. The practice serves brand teams at all stages of the product lifecycle — from pre-launch go-to-market planning and demand estimation through inline sales force optimization, HCP and patient segmentation, promotional mix calibration, and dynamic next-best-action intelligence.

About ZoomRx

ZoomRx is a strategic life sciences consultancy trusted by 100+ leading biopharma companies across the world. With more than 20 years of commercial analytics experience and over 200 inline brands supported across virtually every therapeutic area, ZoomRx brings together integrated primary and secondary data, deep therapeutic area knowledge, and advanced data science and AI to deliver precise, actionable commercial intelligence across the full brand lifecycle.

MEDIA CONTACT

David Tran

Head of Growth Marketing, ZoomRx | david.tran@zoomrx.com

Website: www.zoomrx.com

Corporate Headquarters: 245 Main St., Floor 2, Cambridge, MA 02142

Disclaimer: Signal-IQ uses de-identified mobility data processed in aggregate. Performance figures and compliance statements reflect current practices as of publication and are subject to change. Signal-IQ is offered in jurisdictions where its use is permitted; clients are responsible for their own compliance with applicable privacy, health-data, and employment laws. This release is not legal or regulatory advice.

