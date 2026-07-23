Tilray Brands Launches ZONNA, Introducing New THC Pouches for Cannabis Consumers





TORONTO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the cannabis, wellness, and beverage industries, today announced the launch of ZONNA, a new cannabis brand introducing fast-acting THC pouches designed for adult consumers seeking a discreet, smoke-free, and convenient cannabis experience.

Launching with Bubble Pink, ZONNA combines innovative Capsoil™ technology with a portable pouch design to deliver a fast-acting experience. Designed to fit comfortably between the gum and lip, the compact pouches offer a discreet and odor-free alternative to traditional cannabis consumption methods.

Blair MacNeil, President, Tilray Canada, stated, "Consumer demand is redefining what cannabis can be, and Tilray is leading that evolution through innovation that expands choice for adult consumers. As preferences move toward products that are discreet, convenient, precise, and smoke-free, ZONNA reflects our ability to anticipate where the category is going and deliver differentiated experiences that meet consumers there. By combining fast-acting Capsoil™ technology with a controlled-dose pouch, we are expanding choice, creating new occasions for cannabis consumption, and reinforcing Tilray’s leadership in bringing forward products that move the industry forward."

Each ZONNA pouch contains 10 mg THC, providing a precise and controlled dose while eliminating much of the uncertainty associated with other consumption formats. The launch format includes 15 pouches per container (150 mg THC per pack) and features a child-resistant puck with separate compartments for unused and used pouches, supporting convenient and responsible disposal.

ZONNA Bubble Pink THC Pouches are now available through licensed cannabis retailers across Canada where cannabis products are sold. Follow ZONNA on Instagram to stay up to date.

Canadian cannabis products are produced and distributed by Aphria Inc., a licensed producer under the Cannabis Act.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Tilray Brands Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c8a45a0-603f-44b6-9518-e6d056cb29d8