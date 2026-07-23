Libertex is part of the Libertex Group, which has operated in financial markets since 1997

Libertex is a recipient of 45+ international industry awards

Limassol, Cyprus, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As CFD trading remains a growing entry point for first-time investors in Europe, regulators have responded with standardized disclosure requirements across the EU. Libertex, regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), is one platform new traders encounter when weighing that decision. A handful of regulatory and structural basics apply regardless of which platform they choose.

Marios Chailis, CMO at Libertex Group, says, "New traders often look at trading platforms the way they look at consumer apps. But it is important to verify which regulatory body oversees the entity, what the standardized risk disclosures look like, and how the demo environment behaves under live market conditions."

Verifying a License Number Before Trusting It

A license number alone does not confirm a broker's legitimacy. What matters is whether that number can be independently verified. In the EU, every authorized CFD broker is required to register with a national regulator and carry a CIF (Cyprus Investment Firm) or equivalent license number, which is published on that regulator's public register rather than just on the broker's own site. New traders should cross-check the number directly, rather than taking a broker's word for its regulatory status. Libertex is a trading platform used by Indication Investments Ltd., a Cyprus Investment Firm, regulated and supervised by CySEC under CIF License 164/12, operated in Europe.

Why Demo Account Quality Varies Between Brokers

Demo accounts vary in quality between brokers. Some demos simulate only price movement, which provides limited insight into how a trade will actually behave. A demo that's useful for learning mirrors live spreads and execution behavior and offers the same instrument range as the live account. Otherwise, a new trader is practicing on conditions they won't encounter with real capital. Libertex's €50,000 demo account runs under real market conditions on the same proprietary platform used for live trading.

Asset Breadth and a Trader's Room to Grow

New traders typically don't know which market they'll eventually prefer, and a platform limited to one asset class or product type can become a constraint before a trader is ready to make a deliberate change. Broader asset access spanning forex, commodities, ETFs, real stocks, and crypto CFDs means a trader can expand within the same platform as their interests develop rather than migrating accounts and starting over on an unfamiliar interface. Libertex offers access to more than 1,000 underlying assets across these categories.

Proprietary Platforms vs. White-Label Rebrands

The distinction between a proprietary trading platform and a white-label rebrand affects execution behavior directly. On a proprietary system, the broker controls its own infrastructure, and behavior, including execution speed, stability, and order handling, stays consistent across web, mobile, and desktop. A white-label platform runs on shared third-party infrastructure, which can mean inconsistent behavior between brokers using the same underlying software. Libertex operates a proprietary trading platform, meaning execution behavior is controlled directly rather than inherited from a third-party provider.

What the Standardized Risk Disclosure Signals

EU rules require every authorized CFD broker to disclose the percentage of retail accounts that lose money trading CFDs with that provider. This is a regulator-mandated figure that differs by provider and is one of the few standardized, comparable data points available across brokers before a trader deposits anything. On Libertex, that figure is 83%.

None of these criteria predict trading outcomes. What they do is give a trader a regulator-verifiable, non-promotional way to evaluate any platform before depositing real capital.

FAQ

Question: How can a new trader verify that a CFD broker is actually regulated?

Answer: Check the broker's license number against the relevant regulator's public register. In Cyprus, that's the CySEC register at cysec.gov.cy. A legitimate broker will list its license number on its website and marketing materials. A missing or vague license reference is a warning sign.

Question: What does the standardized CFD risk disclosure actually mean?

Answer: EU rules require every authorized CFD broker to state the percentage of retail accounts that lose money trading CFDs with that provider. On Libertex, that figure is 83%. It's a mandated, standardized disclosure, not a marketing claim, and it applies before any real capital is deposited.

Question: Is a demo account a reliable way to test a broker before depositing real money?

Answer: It can be, but only if the demo mirrors live conditions rather than just simulating price movement. A useful demo reflects real spreads and execution behavior on the same platform used for live trading. Libertex's €50,000 demo account operates under real market conditions on its proprietary platform.

Question: What's the difference between trading a CFD and owning the underlying asset?

Answer: A CFD lets a trader speculate on price movement without taking ownership of the underlying asset. Direct ownership of a stock or cryptocurrency, for example, comes with rights like shareholder voting or asset custody that a CFD position does not include. CFDs are also leveraged, which magnifies both gains and losses.

About Libertex

Libertex is a multi-award-winning online broker and part of the Libertex Group, founded in 1997. Operated in Europe by Indication Investments Ltd., regulated and supervised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under CIF License 164/12. The platform provides access to global financial markets, including forex, commodities, indices, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies via CFDs, as well as real stocks.

Libertex serves clients through its proprietary high-performance trading platform, has received 45+ international industry awards, and is the Official Online Trading Partner of the Audi Revolut F1 Team.

Learn more: https://libertex.com

Risk Warning

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 83% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.