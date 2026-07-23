Endoscopy Devices Market Size to Hit USD 105.90 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Endoscopy Devices Market Size was valued at USD 61.94 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 105.90 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.51% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. The increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, growing demand for advanced endoscopy devices, and continuous innovation in high-definition imaging technologies are supporting market growth across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics worldwide.

The Endoscopy Devices Market continues to expand due to the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, rising prevalence of gastrointestinal and urological disorders, growing colorectal cancer screening programs, and continuous advancements in high-definition imaging, flexible endoscopes, and disposable endoscopy technologies.

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Minimally Invasive Procedures Accelerate Endoscopy Devices Market Growth

Increasing trend of minimally invasive procedures is revolutionizing the practice of endoscopy across the world. Innovations in high resolution imaging, flexible scopes, visualization equipment, and disposable devices are making the procedures more precise and safer for the patients. Higher numbers of procedures being performed in gastroenterology, pulmonary, urology, and gynecology specialties along with increased spending by hospitals and ASCs are driving adoption of new endoscopy devices and equipment globally.

Endoscopy Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

By Hygiene

Reprocessing Devices held a market share of about 81.67% in 2025 due to the ongoing use of reusable endoscopy devices. The single-use devices market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecasted period, having a CAGR of 12.47% mainly attributed to rising efforts on preventing infections, regulations, and the increased use of disposable endoscopes which help reduce cross-contamination.

By Product Type

The Endoscopes segment occupied the largest market share of 37.42% in the global Endoscopy Devices Market in 2025 owing to their widespread use in both diagnosis and treatment. On the other hand, the Visualization Systems segment is anticipated to record the fastest growth at a CAGR of 12.53%, driven by growing demand for high-resolution imaging, superior visualization, and innovative minimally invasive techniques.

By Application

In 2025, the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy segment held the highest market share of around 55.23% due to the increasing number of GI diseases and the rising number of cases of colorectal cancer screening. The Urology/Gynecology Endoscopy segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 7.24% over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of outpatient procedures and growing use of minimal invasive surgery.

By End User

The market share of the Hospitals segment was the largest in 2025 with an estimated market share of around 48.56% caused by the presence of advanced infrastructure, skilled specialists, and increased number of procedures performed. On the other hand, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) segment will show the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 7.84% due to growing outpatients’ treatment and reduced cost of healthcare treatments.

North America Leads the Endoscopy Devices Market While Asia Pacific Registers the Fastest Growth

North America accounted for 42.75% of the global Endoscopy Devices Market in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, expanding colorectal cancer screening programs, and strong investments in AI-enabled endoscopy systems and next-generation visualization technologies.

The U.S. Endoscopy Devices Market was valued at USD 24.61 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 41.48 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.36%. More than 16.9 million endoscopy procedures were performed in the United States in 2025, supported by increasing adoption of high-definition visualization systems, AI-assisted endoscopy, flexible endoscopes, disposable endoscopes, and expanding outpatient surgical care.

The Europe Endoscopy Devices Market is estimated at USD 17.72 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 29.44 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.21%. Market growth is supported by increasing demand for minimally invasive diagnostics, expanding colorectal cancer screening initiatives, adoption of disposable endoscopes, and continued healthcare infrastructure investments across Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.73% in the Endoscopy Devices Market owing to rising healthcare expenditure, expanding hospital infrastructure, increasing gastrointestinal disease prevalence, and growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures across China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

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Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Olympus Corporation

Medtronic plc

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Endo-Surgery)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Smith & Nephew plc

Pentax Medical (Hoya Corporation)

Ambu A/S

Conmed Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Richard Wolf GmbH

Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd.

3NT Medical Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Coloplast A/S

Cook Medical

Bayer AG

Recent Developments:

July 2025: Olympus Corporation co-founded Swan Endo Surgical to develop next-generation endoluminal gastrointestinal robotic technologies for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

co-founded to develop next-generation endoluminal gastrointestinal robotic technologies for minimally invasive surgical procedures. February 2025: Medtronic partnered with Dragonfly Endoscopy to introduce the Dragonfly™ System across clinical centers in the United States, expanding access to advanced endoscopic imaging solutions.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ENDOSCOPY TECHNOLOGY & DEVICE INNOVATION ANALYSIS – Evaluates flexible and rigid endoscopes, high-definition visualization systems, robotic-assisted endoscopy, single-use technologies, and next-generation imaging innovations.

– Evaluates flexible and rigid endoscopes, high-definition visualization systems, robotic-assisted endoscopy, single-use technologies, and next-generation imaging innovations. MINIMALLY INVASIVE PROCEDURE & CLINICAL ADOPTION BENCHMARKING – Examines procedural trends across gastrointestinal, pulmonary, urology, gynecology, and therapeutic endoscopy applications driving global market demand.

– Examines procedural trends across gastrointestinal, pulmonary, urology, gynecology, and therapeutic endoscopy applications driving global market demand. INFECTION CONTROL & SINGLE-USE ENDOSCOPY INSIGHTS – Assesses disposable endoscope adoption, reprocessing technologies, patient safety initiatives, infection prevention strategies, and healthcare facility implementation trends.

– Assesses disposable endoscope adoption, reprocessing technologies, patient safety initiatives, infection prevention strategies, and healthcare facility implementation trends. GLOBAL HOSPITAL & AMBULATORY SURGICAL CENTER LANDSCAPE – Provides insights into hospital investments, outpatient procedure growth, ambulatory surgical center expansion, procurement strategies, and infrastructure modernization.

– Provides insights into hospital investments, outpatient procedure growth, ambulatory surgical center expansion, procurement strategies, and infrastructure modernization. REGULATORY & HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE TRACKER – Analyzes regulatory approvals, reimbursement developments, healthcare investments, clinical guidelines, and government initiatives influencing endoscopy market growth.

– Analyzes regulatory approvals, reimbursement developments, healthcare investments, clinical guidelines, and government initiatives influencing endoscopy market growth. NEXT-GENERATION ENDOSCOPY MARKET OUTLOOK – Explores future opportunities across AI-assisted imaging, robotic endoscopy, advanced visualization platforms, smart endoscopic systems, and minimally invasive surgical innovations.

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Endoscopy Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 61.94 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 105.90 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.51% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Endoscopes, Visualization Systems, Endoscopic Ultrasound, Insufflators, Endotherapy Devices, Others)

• By Hygiene (Single-use, Reprocessing, Sterilization)

• By Application (Gastrointestinal, Pulmonology, Urology/Gynecology, ENT, Orthopedic, Others)

• By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Research & Academic Institutes, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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