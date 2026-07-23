VisionWave and Meteor Aerospace Leadership Advance Integration Planning for AI-Enabled Multi-Domain Defense Technologies Following Previously Announced Acquisition Agreement

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company"), a defense technology company developing advanced artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and next-generation security technologies, today announced that its executive leadership team has completed a strategic technology and integration working session with the leadership of Meteor Aerospace Ltd. in Israel following the Company's previously announced acquisition agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Meteor Aerospace. Completion of the transaction remains subject to the closing conditions described below.





VisionWave and Meteor Aerospace executives participate in a technical review of Meteor's advanced unmanned aerial platform as part of ongoing operational, engineering and commercial integration planning.

The executive meetings represent an important milestone in the transaction process as both companies continue advancing technical, operational and commercial integration planning while progressing toward satisfaction of the closing conditions described below.

During the visit, VisionWave executives conducted comprehensive reviews of Meteor Aerospace's expanding portfolio of advanced defense technologies, including tactical and strategic unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), unmanned surface vessels (USVs), electronic warfare (EW) and SIGINT technologies, precision strike systems, C4ISR platforms and integrated sovereign defense architectures.





VisionWave executives review Meteor Aerospace's unmanned maritime technology portfolio during executive integration meetings in Israel.

The working sessions included executive strategy meetings, engineering reviews, technology demonstrations, manufacturing assessments and product roadmap discussions focused on identifying opportunities to accelerate innovation, expand international commercialization and strengthen VisionWave's multi-domain defense technology platform.

Meteor Aerospace presented video documentation of field tests and demonstrations of its products, including flights of the Impact-700 UAV at the Bar Yehuda airfield near the Dead Sea in Israel, that were done with the regulatory monitoring and approval of the Israeli Aviation Authority.

For operational security reasons, the meetings were conducted at a confidential location, and additional details regarding attendees and facilities are not being disclosed.

Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave Holdings, stated:

"Visiting Meteor Aerospace and working directly alongside its leadership and engineering teams reinforced what we recognized when we entered into the acquisition agreement. Meteor has developed a highly differentiated portfolio of autonomous systems, electronic warfare technologies, and integrated battlefield capabilities supported by a team with decades of aerospace engineering experience. Seeing these technologies firsthand further strengthened our confidence in the strategic opportunity this transaction represents.”

Mr. Davis continued:

"Our integration planning, in preparation for a potential closing, is well underway. By bringing together VisionWave's expertise in artificial intelligence, advanced sensing and computational technologies with Meteor's capabilities across autonomous platforms, C4ISR, precision defense technologies and sovereign defense architectures, we believe we are building a next-generation defense technology platform positioned to address rapidly growing global demand for integrated battlefield solutions, autonomous systems and national security modernization."





VisionWave Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Douglas Davis (left) and Meteor Aerospace founder Itzhak Nissan (right) during a strategic working session in Israel following VisionWave's previously announced definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Meteor Aerospace.

Throughout the visit, executives from both organizations evaluated opportunities to align technology development, manufacturing capabilities, international business development initiatives and long-term product strategies as part of VisionWave's integration planning process.

The meetings also provided both leadership teams with the opportunity to establish integration priorities across engineering, operations, commercialization and future product development while preparing for the successful completion of the proposed transaction.

As previously announced, completion of the acquisition remains subject to a number of conditions for VisionWave’s satisfactory completion of legal, financial, operational, technical, aerospace, cybersecurity, export control, intellectual property and commercial due diligence, receipt of any applicable regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the closing conditions will be satisfied, or that the transaction will be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all.





VisionWave and Meteor Aerospace executive leadership teams following strategic integration meetings in Israel.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense and advanced sensing technology company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and fixed-site environments. The Company's website is https://www.vwav.inc.

About Meteor Aerospace Ltd.

Meteor Aerospace was founded by Mr. Itzhak Nissan, who is the company's Chairman and CEO. Mr. Nissan was previously the President and CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel's largest defense and aerospace company. Meteor Aerospace is led by a team of experts with many years of experience in the Israeli defense and aerospace companies and the Israeli Ministry of Defense. Building on the vast experience of the Meteor Aerospace team, the company develops and sells game changing solutions for defense and security. Meteor Aerospace Ltd website is https://www.m-aerospace.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the proposed acquisition of a controlling interest in Meteor Aerospace Ltd., the anticipated timing of and ability to satisfy the closing conditions to the transaction, the expected benefits of the transaction, integration planning and priorities, and the Company’s strategy, technology development and growth prospects. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends “may,” “will,” or “could” occur.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to: the risk that the conditions to closing of the proposed transaction, including the successful completion of the flight validation of the Meteor Impact-700 platform and VisionWave’s satisfactory completion of due diligence, are not satisfied or waived, and that the transaction is not completed on the anticipated timeline or at all; the ability of the parties to obtain any required regulatory, governmental or defense export control approvals; risks relating to the integration of Meteor’s business, technologies and personnel following any closing; the number of shares of Company common stock issuable as transaction consideration, which will be determined based on the trailing volume weighted average price of the Company’s common stock, and the resulting dilution to existing stockholders; the Company’s ability to retain key Meteor personnel; risks related to the development, testing, certification and commercialization of advanced autonomous systems, AI, RF sensing and defense technologies; regulatory, export control and national security requirements applicable to the parties’ products; geopolitical, macroeconomic and defense budget uncertainties, including conditions in Israel and the surrounding region; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company’s SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact: investors@vwav.inc

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