Señorita Brings THC Beverages to Lollapalooza for the First Time





ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Señorita, the leading THC beverage brand known for its delicious agave-based cocktails from RYTHM, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYM), today announced that it is the Official THC Beverage Partner of Lollapalooza. Festivalgoers 21 and over will now be able to enjoy Señorita's award-winning THC beverages at Lollapalooza for the first time during this year's festival, July 30–August 2. Through this new partnership, Señorita will offer its Mango Margarita and Lime Jalapeño Margarita at select GA Cocktail, GA+ and VIP bars throughout Grant Park.

With more than 100,000 fans attending each day, Lollapalooza continues to expand its beverage lineup to offer festivalgoers more variety throughout the weekend. The addition of Señorita reflects growing interest in THC beverages among fans, with nearly 9 in 10 saying they'd be interested in trying a new cannabis beverage brand at a live event. The partnership reflects the growing mainstream adoption of THC beverages as more live entertainment destinations expand their beverage offerings.

Each 12 oz. can of Señorita contains 5mg of hemp-derived THC and delivers a fresh, non-alcoholic take on the margarita. Crafted by award-winning winemakers Joel Gott and Charles Bieler using organic blue agave, real fruit juice and Himalayan pink salt, bringing cocktail-quality flavor to every can.

"Chicago is Señorita's hometown, so this partnership feels like coming home," said Ben Kovler, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of RYTHM, Inc. "Lollapalooza has shaped music culture for more than three decades, making it the perfect place to introduce fans 21+ to Señorita, which offers a premium THC, non-alcoholic option for festivalgoers."

This announcement builds on RYTHM, Inc.’s continued beverage portfolio expansion across Chicago’s top entertainment destinations. In 2026, Señorita and RYTHM Beverages made history at the United Center as the first THC beverages available at a major U.S. arena. Other 2026 milestones include RYTHM taking stage as Navy Pier’s Official THC Beverage Partner, expanded presence of both brands across 16" on Center venues, including The Salt Shed, and an on-site footprint at Windy City Smokeout, Sueños Music Festival, the Chicago Pride Parade, and Taste of Randolph.

Señorita THC Margaritas are available nationwide through licensed retailers and direct-to-consumer delivery at SenoritaDrinks.com. To learn more, visit SenoritaDrinks.com or follow @SenoritaDrinks on Instagram.

About Señorita

Señorita is the leading THC margarita brand in the U.S., crafted by award-winning winemakers Joel Gott and Charles Bieler. Made with organic Jalisco-grown Weber blue agave, real fruit juice, and Himalayan pink salt, Señorita delivers bold cocktail flavor without the hangover. Available in Lime Jalapeño Margarita, Mango Margarita, Grapefruit Paloma, and Ranch Water, Señorita comes in 5mg or 10mg THC cans. The brand also offers 1777, a non-alcoholic THC spirit available in a 750mL bottle with 10mg of THC per 1.5 fl oz serving. Señorita products are available at major U.S. retailers including Circle K, Total Wine, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, and Binny's, with direct-to-consumer shipping to 30+ states via SenoritaDrinks.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning RYTHM, Inc. and other matters. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by such statements. RYTHM, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. www.sec.gov

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66163057-c7d5-44d0-8712-9f3f216e01e1