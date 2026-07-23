White Gold Corp. to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on July 23, 2026

TORONTO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W)is pleased to announce that David D’Onofrio, CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 23rd, 2026 at 9AM EST.

DATE: July 23rd, 2026

TIME: 9:00 am EST

REGISTER HERE

1x1 MEETING AVAILABILITY: July 22 to 28, 2026.

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Largest exploration diamond drill program in Company history underway, with drilling focused on resource growth within the White Gold Project, which contain a resource estimate of 1,732,300 ounces of gold in indicated resources (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 grams per tonne gold) and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in inferred resources (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t Au).

Continued exploration across the portfolio of properties, advancing discovery-stage targets as well as assessing early-stage prospects for discovery potential .

. Relogging and sampling of unsampled core belonging to the footwall and hanging wall host rocks at the Golden Saddle, which were not assayed in historical drilling but may bear additional mineralization potential.

Maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment on the White Gold Project underway, and to be delivered near term.

Completion of W2 Critical Minerals Corp transaction to Spin-out of significant critical mineral assets (see Company press release dated May 5, 2026) designed to unlock the value of White Gold's critical mineral project portfolio by transferring its portfolio of copper, molybdenum, tungsten and other critical mineral properties into a dedicated, standalone publicly listed vehicle with shares to be distributed to White Gold shareholders. See Company press release dated July 21, 2026.

Exploration results and further corporate updates to be provided in due course.

About White Gold Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio of 15,364 quartz claims across 21 properties covering 305,102 hectares (3,051 km2) representing approximately 40% of the Yukon's emerging White Gold District. The Company's flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits which collectively contain resource estimate of 1,732,300 ounces of gold in indicated resources (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 grams per tonne gold) and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in inferred resources (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t Au) (see the Company's news release dated October 6, 2025)(5)(6). Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company's claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Talamore Mining (formerly Fuerte Metals) with Measured and Indicated Resources of 80.2 Mt grading 1.15 g/t Au for 2.96 million ounces of gold, and Inferred Resources of 21.2 Mt grading 1.17 g/t Au for 0.80 million ounces gold(7)(2), and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 2,490.7 Mt grading 0.18 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu for 14.8 million ounces of gold and 7.6 billion pounds of copper, and Inferred Resources of 1,412.5 Mt grading 0.14 g/t Au, 0.10% Cu for 6.3 million ounces of gold and 3.1 billion pounds of copper(1)(2). For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.

(1) See Western Copper and Gold Corporation technical report titled "Casino project, Form43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Yukon Canada", Effective Date June 13, 2022, Issue Date August 8, 2022, NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Daniel Roth, PE, P.Eng., Mike Hester, F Aus IMM, John M. Marek, P.E., Laurie M. Tahija, MMSA-QP, Carl Schulze, P.Geo., Daniel Friedman, P.Eng., Scott Weston, P.Geo., available on SEDAR+.

(2) The QP has been unable to verify the information. The information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the properties that are subject of the disclosure.

(3) See December 1, 2025 News Release "Selkirk Copper Announces Initial Drill Results - Successfully Expands Minto North West Zone with a High-Grade Intercept of 5.21% Cu, 0.47 g/t Au, 26.68 g/t Ag over 8.7m within a broader zone of 2.39% Cu, 0.32 g/t Au and 11.61 g/t Ag over 23.4 min drill hole 25SCM001".

(4) See Cascadia Minerals New Release dated June 9, 2025 "Cascadia Minerals and Granite Creek Copper Announce Merger to Create a Leading Yukon Copper-Gold Exploration and Development Company".

(5) See October 6, 2025 News Release "White Gold Corp. Files Technical Report Demonstrating Significant 44% Increase in Indicated Resources to 1,732,300 oz Gold (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 g/t) and 13.4% Increase in Inferred Resources to 1,265,900 oz Gold (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t) at its Flagship White Gold Project, Yukon, Canada" https://www.whitegoldcorp.ca/news/white-gold-corp-files-technical-report-demonstrating-significant-44-increase-in-indicated-resources-to-1732300-oz-gold-352-million-tonnes-grading-153-gt-and-134-increase-in-inferred-resources-to-1265900-oz-gold-322-million-ton.

(6) All numbers are rounded. Overall numbers may not be exact due to rounding.

(7) See Fuerte Metals press release titled "Fuerte Announces Transformational Acquisition of the Coffee Project from Newmont Corporation" dated September 15, 2025.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

White Gold Corp.

David D’Onofrio

Chief Executive Officer

White Gold Corp.

(647) 930-1880

ir@whitegoldcorp.ca

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com