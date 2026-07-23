OTC Markets Group Welcomes Nufarm Limited to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Nufarm Limited (ASX: NUF; OTCQX: NUFMF), a global crop protection and seed technologies company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Nufarm Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Limited™ Market.

Nufarm Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “NUFMF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We’re proud to welcome Nufarm Limited to the OTCQX Market,” said Stephen Shipley, Vice President of APAC Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “By upgrading to OTCQX, Nufarm enhances its visibility among U.S. investors while leveraging its ASX listing to expand access to one of the world’s largest capital markets. We look forward to supporting Nufarm as it continues to grow its profile among investors in the United States and globally.”

Commenting on the initiative, Nufarm Chief Executive Officer Rico Christensen said, "Trading on OTCQX is an important step in broadening Nufarm's visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors. The OTCQX platform provides a transparent and efficient way for investors to access our shares while benefiting from the governance and disclosure standards associated with our ASX listing. As we continue to execute our strategy, we look forward to engaging with a broader U.S. investor audience and building greater awareness of Nufarm, our portfolio and the opportunities ahead."

About Nufarm Limited

Nufarm is a global crop protection and seed technologies company that helps farmers and businesses meet the global challenges of food, feed, fibre and fuel production. Nufarm has been in operation for more than 100 years. Further details of the group's nature of business are set out in the 2025 annual report and on the company’s website.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID® Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

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