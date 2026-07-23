AAVantgarde Announces Participation of Founder and CSO, Prof. Alberto Auricchio at the 32nd Annual Meeting of the Japanese Society for Gene and Cell Therapy

MILAN, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAVantgarde Bio (AAVantgarde), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) has today announced that its Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Prof. Alberto Auricchio, will participate in the 32nd Annual Meeting of the Japanese Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (JSGCT), taking place in Osaka (Japan) from 23–25 July 2026.

Prof. Auricchio has been invited to speak during the ASGCT/ESGCT/JSGCT Joint Symposium, where he will share insights into the latest advances in AAV-based gene therapy and discuss emerging strategies to expand the therapeutic potential of AAV vector technologies for genetic diseases.

As one of the pioneers in the development of AAV gene therapies, Prof. Auricchio has made significant contributions to the field, including the advancement of innovative vector platforms designed to overcome the delivery limitations of conventional AAV approaches. His participation at JSGCT underscores AAVantgarde's ongoing commitment to scientific excellence and international collaboration in advancing next-generation genetic medicines.

"The rapid evolution of AAV technologies continues to create new opportunities to address diseases that were previously beyond the reach of gene therapy," said Prof. Alberto Auricchio, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of AAVantgarde. "I look forward to engaging with colleagues from Japan and around the world to discuss the latest scientific advances and the collaborative efforts that are helping bring transformative therapies closer to patients."

The Japanese Society for Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting brings together leading academic researchers, clinicians and industry experts from around the world to discuss the latest developments in gene and cell therapy research, translational science and clinical innovation.

About AAVantgarde

AAVantgarde is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of best-in-class genetic therapies for patients with inherited retinal diseases. The company’s proprietary platforms power a robust pipeline, led by programs targeting Stargardt disease and retinitis pigmentosa secondary to Usher syndrome type 1B —two severe genetic retinal conditions that currently have no approved treatment options. Driven by a deep commitment to translational science and clinical excellence, AAVantgarde leverages cutting-edge genetic medicine to bring transformative treatments to patients.

For more information, please visit: www.aavantgarde.com

Media Contact:

Barnaby Pickering – Director, 59 North Communications

Barnaby.Pickering@59north.bio