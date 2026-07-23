Investor Demand Pushes Avadain to Increase Its Raise to $5 Million

Memphis, Tennessee , July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 23, 2026 — Avadain, Inc., the company that owns the only known process for producing the highly sought-after material Large, Thin, Defect-Free (LTDF) graphene at industrial scale, has raised the cap on its current Regulation Crowdfunding round for a second time to the SEC maximum of $5 million. Avadain lifted the ceiling from the original $2.5 M to $3.75 M, and now to the legal maximum due to strong investor demand. Investors blew through the $3.75 M cap just five weeks after Avadain launched this round.

Since the round opened on Netcapital, more than 500 investors have taken a position. The company believes that demand has been driven by the growing recognition of the central importance that LTDF graphene can play in transforming industries, revitalizing American manufacturing, and bolstering the Defense Industrial Base.

It also helped that Avadain received strong support from two closely followed investment publications. George Gilder's Gilder Technology Report recently gave Avadain a strong buy recommendation, and the company was featured earlier this month in Dylan Jovine's Behind the Markets. Gilder, the legendary technology forecaster who flagged Qualcomm, Amazon, and Apple years before their biggest runs, has called Avadain "simply irresistible."

Avadain’s last two rounds were heavily oversubscribed, and CEO Brad Larschan expects the same for the current raise.

Why the market matters

Graphene is the strongest material ever measured, roughly 200 times as strong as steel, and it carries heat and electricity better than copper. Scientists won the 2010 Nobel Prize for isolating what journalists call the “miracle material”. More than 400 companies claim to make graphene, yet almost all of them ship suboptimal materials like graphene oxide, nanoplatelets, or graphene nanoparticles that fail to deliver the properties that made the material so desired by industry. Only Large, Thin, Defect-Free flakes perform in high-value, demanding applications, and until Avadain, no one could make them in commercial quantities.

That gap is where the opportunity sits. Independent researchers at Precedence Research estimate the figure reaches $17.2 billion by 2035. Lux Research puts the value of graphene-enabled products at $102 billion by 2035. Gilder goes further, projecting an $11 trillion global macroeconomic impact as the material spreads across some 45 industries.

Demand is arriving on several fronts at once. AI data centers need better cooling as chips run hotter. Electric vehicles need faster-charging batteries. Defense programs need lighter, tougher, more durable, and stealthier materials. Semiconductor makers need advanced thermal management. Each of these applications requires the large surface area, thin, and defect-free structure that Avadain's flakes provide.

Avadain does not plan to build the factories itself. It licenses the manufacturing process to established chemical producers and collects royalties when they sell the material, a model closer to Qualcomm or ARM than to other graphene family manufacturers. For a small company, that keeps costs low and margins high.

The proof behind the pitch

Avadain's position rests on validation that few early-stage companies can show. Its manufacturing process is protected by granted patents in 39 countries. The National Institute of Standards and Technology awarded a $3.77 million federal grant to scale manufacturing after independent technical review. Panasonic backed the technology as an early corporate investor. In 2025, Harcros Chemicals, a specialty chemical producer with roughly 109 years of operating history, signed a license to become Avadain's first commercial manufacturer of LTDF graphene and invested a second time. Across prior rounds, the company has raised more than $19 million from investors.

How to invest

The offering is live on Netcapital and open to the general public, not just accredited investors. Shares, the minimum investment, and the full terms are listed in the offering materials at netcapital.com/companies/avadain. Because $5 million is the annual ceiling under Regulation Crowdfunding, this round cannot be extended once it fills.

Avadain, Inc. is a graphene technology licensing company based in Memphis, Tennessee. Its patented, environmentally friendly process is the only known method for producing Large, Thin, Defect-Free graphene flakes at industrial scale, solving the manufacturing bottleneck that has kept a Nobel Prize-winning material out of wide commercial use for two decades. Avadain licenses its process to chemical manufacturers serving electronics, energy storage, defense, and advanced materials markets. Learn more at https://netcapital.com/companies/avadain