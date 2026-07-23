Streamex Corp. Announces 24/7, 365 Instant Liquidity for GLDY Through Collaboration with Wintermute

Highlights

Buying or selling GLDY is now instant. With Wintermute acting as a continuous liquidity provider, both purchases and redemptions of GLDY now complete in real time, T+0. What previously took two business days now happens immediately, around the clock, 365 days a year.

With Wintermute acting as a continuous liquidity provider, both purchases and redemptions of GLDY now complete in real time, T+0. What previously took two business days now happens immediately, around the clock, 365 days a year. GLDY now has approximately $12 million in secondary market liquidity across multiple avenues, available 24/7, 365.





WINTER PARK, Fla., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company building the future of the commodity markets through tokenization, today announced that Wintermute, an independent third-party proprietary trading firm, has expanded liquidity for GLDY, the Company’s gold-backed, yield-bearing tokenized security. Under the arrangement, eligible GLDY holders can now access instant third-party liquidity through our interface.

Streamex has seeded 1,069 GLDY and $5,000,000 USDC with Wintermute, bringing total secondary market liquidity to approximately $12 million USD across multiple venues.

The addition of Wintermute as a liquidity provider is designed to improve the GLDY investor experience. Previously, both the purchase and redemption process for GLDY settled on a T+2 basis, a two-business-day clearing cycle consistent with traditional securities markets. Now, both processes settle instantly at T+0. An investor who decides to buy or sell GLDY today does not wait, the transaction clears immediately, in real time, within approximately 10 bps of the spot gold market price, supported by institutional infrastructure, subject to market conditions, applicable liquidity limits, and the functionality of third-party blockchain infrastructure.

For all investors, Wintermute’s liquidity will be available directly through the Streamex platform, enabling purchases and redemptions to be executed natively within the Streamex application, streamlining the investor experience from discovery to settlement in a single interface.

Combined with the Orca permissioned pool infrastructure, and tZero’s ATS, GLDY’s total secondary market liquidity now stands at approximately $12 million. Investors can access this liquidity on their own schedule, not during exchange hours, not subject to T+2 clearing, but continuously and immediately.

Investor Questions: What You Need to Know

Is there a limit on how much I can buy or sell at once?

Individual orders through the Streamex interface are subject to a maximum of 1,000 GLDY tokens or $4.5 million USD per 48-hour period. Institutional investors seeking to transact above these thresholds may do so directly OTC with Wintermute.

How long does it take?

Instant. Both purchases and redemptions through Wintermute settle in real time at T+0. There is no waiting period.

Does this cost anything extra?

There is no added trading fee. As with any market, transactions are subject to a bid-ask spread, which varies based on order size and market conditions. No additional fees are charged beyond the spread.

Is this available right now?

Yes. Wintermute began quoting prices and bid/ask spreads for GLDY as of last week. The liquidity is live.

Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Streamex, said:

“T+0 settlement is something traditional financial markets have spent years working toward for equities. GLDY has it today, for a tokenized gold security. What that means in practice is simple: investors are no longer waiting two days to have their transaction cleared. They buy, they own. They sell, they receive proceeds. That is how it should work, and that is now how GLDY works.”

About Wintermute

Wintermute is one of the world’s leading algorithmic trading and market-making firms, providing liquidity across major centralized exchanges, decentralized protocols, and OTC markets globally. Wintermute operates 24/7 across digital asset markets, supporting institutional and retail trading ecosystems with continuous two-sided liquidity. For more information, visit wintermute.com.

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex’s business strategy, future growth, product development, secondary market activity, liquidity availability, and the expected performance and adoption of GLDY. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Streamex’s control, and actual results may differ materially. The availability of liquidity through Wintermute and other venues is subject to market conditions, applicable liquidity limits, and the continued operation of third-party infrastructure. Factors that could cause results to differ materially include, among others, market conditions, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital asset and commodity markets. A discussion of these and other factors is set forth in Streamex’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or updated by Streamex’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Wintermute is an independent third-party proprietary trading firm and is not acting as Streamex’s broker, underwriter, or placement agent. Streamex does not direct Wintermute’s quotes, trading decisions, or spreads, and Streamex does not guarantee that any holder will be able to purchase, sell, redeem, or settle GLDY at any particular time, size, price, spread, or settlement speed.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations

Adele Carey – Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

IR@streamex.com | acarey@allianceadvisors.com

Henry McPhie

Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp.

www.streamex.com | X.com/streamex

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d4fdb82-3fdd-460b-ac78-80dc1d08f777