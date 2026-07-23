Aqua Metals to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call on July 30, 2026

RENO, Nev., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), a U.S. critical minerals processing company commercializing lower-cost recovery and refining technologies, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and provide a business update on Thursday, July 30, 2026. Management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The live conference call and replay can be accessed from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.aquametals.com/.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS) is commercializing a lower-cost approach to recovering and processing critical minerals in the United States. Its patented AquaRefining™ process is designed to eliminate costly one-time-use chemicals, reduce waste streams and associated disposal costs, and provide a safer working environment than conventional metals processing methods.

The Company’s staged commercialization strategy combines established mechanical processing with AquaRefining™ technology. Through its planned Headwaters ARC campus, Aqua Metals intends to recover copper, aluminum and black mass from segregated LFP battery materials using commercially proven equipment, establishing a pathway to revenue through processing before adding a simplified AquaRefining™ process to recover and valorize lithium carbonate and iron phosphate. The planned Headwaters ARC campus is designed to expand over time to process NMC battery materials and other critical mineral feedstocks, leveraging a common processing platform to serve multiple domestic supply chains.

Aqua Metals is advancing applications across battery materials, rare earth elements and other critical mineral resources. Its strategy is designed to support advanced U.S. manufacturing, create high-quality domestic jobs, strengthen resilient domestic supply chains, and enable lower-cost production of critical minerals essential to energy storage, electrification, defense and other strategic industries. For more information, visit www.aquametals.com

Contacts

For Media and Investor Inquiries: aquametals@icrinc.com