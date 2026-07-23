Dime Commercial Bancshares, Inc. Reports 17% Year-Over-Year Increase in EPS

 | Source: Dime Commercial Bancshares, Inc. Dime Commercial Bancshares, Inc.

Net Interest Margin Expansion Drives Record Quarterly Revenue of $126 million;
Strong Year-Over-Year Core Deposit and Business Loan Growth

Announces Plans to Resume Share Buybacks

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Commercial Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Commercial Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $33.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, or $0.75 per diluted common share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $32.8 million, or $0.75 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and net income available to common stockholders of $27.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, or $0.64 per diluted common share.

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) was $34.7 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $0.79 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $0.74 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and $0.64 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables at the end of this news release).

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “Dime continues to execute on our growth plan and delivered record quarterly revenue. Second quarter results were marked by strong growth in business loans as our commercial banking teams are converting their robust pipelines. Recognizing the progress we have made in creating a high-quality balance sheet, Kroll Bond Rating Agency recently issued a “Positive” ratings outlook for Dime. Finally, and in recognition of our evolution into a commercial and private banking powerhouse, we recently completed our re-brand to “Dime Commercial Bank”.”

Capital Return: Mr. Lubow, stated, “In light of our strong capital position, lower CRE concentration levels, stress testing results, and improving profitability, we are pleased to announce that we expect to begin repurchasing our shares in the third quarter.”

Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2026 included:

  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.79 per share for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $0.64 per share for the second quarter of 2025;
  • Total deposits increased $937.0 million on a year-over-year basis;
  • Core deposits (excluding brokered and time deposits) increased $948.3 million on a year-over-year basis;
  • Average non-interest-bearing deposits to average total deposits for the second quarter increased to 31.0%;
  • Business loans grew $280.8 million on a linked quarter basis and $743.0 million on a year-over-year basis;
  • The net interest margin increased to 3.28% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 3.21% for the prior quarter;
  • The efficiency ratio decreased to 51.2% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 55.0% for second quarter of 2025;
  • The adjusted efficiency ratio decreased to 49.9% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 54.7% for the second quarter of 2025;
  • The Company’s Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio increased to 11.99% at the end of the second quarter;
  • The Company’s Consolidated CRE Concentration ratio was proactively managed lower to 352%; and
  • Non-performing assets declined by 28% on a linked quarter basis and represented 0.46% of Total Assets.

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $115.2 million compared to $112.3 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $98.1 million for the second quarter of 2025. The Net Interest Margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 3.28% compared to 3.21% for the first quarter of 2026 and 2.98% for the second quarter of 2025.

Mr. Lubow commented, “We continue to have a significant loan repricing opportunity that we anticipate will continue through 2027. Additionally, growth in core deposits and business loans will benefit us over time as we continue to grow our customer base. Our substantial liquidity position, which includes $1.9 billion of cash, provides us with the flexibility to take advantage of lending opportunities as they arise. Dime’s asset liability management profile, which is underpinned by our cash position and a growing floating rate loan portfolio, positions us well for a variety of interest rate scenarios.”

Loan Portfolio

The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”) on the total loan portfolio was 5.36% at June 30, 2026, an 8-basis point increase compared to the ending WAR of 5.28% on the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2026.

Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the quarter ended as indicated.

                 
  June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 
(Dollars in thousands) Balance WAR(1) Balance WAR(1) Balance WAR(1) 
Loans held for investment balances at period end:                
Business loans(2) $3,645,194 6.32%$3,364,435 6.28%$2,902,170 6.65%
One-to-four family residential and coop/condo apartment  1,075,904 5.04  1,047,920 4.97  998,677 4.85 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use(3)(4)  3,113,647 4.48  3,249,582 4.47  3,693,481 4.48 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate  2,770,751 5.14  2,840,817 5.05  3,128,453 5.12 
Acquisition, development, and construction  90,476 7.10  100,574 7.41  141,755 8.28 
Other loans  8,401 11.81  9,597 11.53  6,336 11.08 
Loans held for investment $10,704,373 5.36%$10,612,925 5.28%$10,870,872 5.33%

(1)WAR is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total balance of loans in the category.
(2)Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans. At June 30, 2025, business loans included balances related to Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans; no PPP loans were outstanding at June 30, 2026 or March 31, 2026.
(3)Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(4)While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.
  

Outlined below are the loan originations for the quarter ended as indicated.

          
(Dollars in millions) Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q2 2025
Originations Excluding New Lines of Credit $255.3 $220.4 $227.3
Originations Including New Lines of Credit  533.4  500.1  450.5
          

Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Period end total deposits (including mortgage escrow deposits) at June 30, 2026 were $12.68 billion, compared to $12.60 billion at March 31, 2026 and $11.74 billion at June 30, 2025.

Brokered deposits were $200.0 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $215.0 million at March 31, 2026 and $200.0 million at June 30, 2025. Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $385.0 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $435.0 million at March 31, 2026 and $508.0 million at June 30, 2025.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $11.3 million during the second quarter of 2026, $11.3 million during the first quarter of 2026, and $11.6 million during the second quarter of 2025. Excluding the fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, and loss (gain) on sale of securities, loans and other assets, non-interest income was $13.2 million during the second quarter of 2026, $11.7 million during the first quarter of 2026 and $11.4 million during the second quarter of 2025.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $64.7 million during the second quarter of 2026, $62.8 million during the first quarter of 2026, and $60.3 million during the second quarter of 2025. Excluding the impact of the net loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets and severance expense, adjusted non-interest expense was $64.1 million during the second quarter of 2026, $63.4 million during the first quarter of 2026, and $59.9 million during the second quarter of 2025 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.74% during the second quarter of 2026, compared to 1.68% during the linked quarter and 1.72% during the second quarter of 2025. Excluding the impact of the net loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets and severance expense, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.72% during the second quarter of 2026, 1.69% during the first quarter of 2026, and 1.71% during the second quarter of 2025 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The efficiency ratio was 51.2% during the second quarter of 2026, compared to 50.8% during the linked quarter and 55.0% during the second quarter of 2025. Excluding the impact of loss (gain) on sale of securities, loans and other assets, fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, severance expense, net loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, and amortization of other intangible assets, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 49.9% during the second quarter of 2026, compared to 51.2% during the linked quarter and 54.7% during the second quarter of 2025 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Mr. Lubow commented, “Our organic growth strategy is paying dividends as evidenced by a decline in the core efficiency ratio to below 50% for the second quarter. Growth in revenues is anticipated to continue to drive the efficiency ratio lower in the years ahead.”

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $13.1 million during the second quarter of 2026, $13.9 million during the first quarter of 2026, and $10.5 million during the second quarter of 2025. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2026 was 27.3%, compared to 28.7% for the first quarter of 2026 and 26.1% for the second quarter of 2025.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets were $69.0 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $95.6 million at March 31, 2026 and $53.2 million at June 30, 2025.

A credit loss provision of $13.9 million was recorded during the second quarter of 2026, compared to $12.3 million during the first quarter of 2026, and $9.2 million during the second quarter of 2025.

Capital Management

Stockholders’ equity increased $23.5 million to $1.52 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.50 billion at March 31, 2026.

The Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of June 30, 2026. All risk-based regulatory capital ratios increased during the second quarter of 2026.

Dividends per common share were $0.25 during the second quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2026, respectively.

Book value per common share was $31.79 at June 30, 2026 compared to $31.33 at March 31, 2026.

Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $28.21 at June 30, 2026 compared to $27.73 at March 31, 2026 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Earnings Call Information

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 23, 2026, during which CEO Lubow will discuss the Company’s second quarter 2026 financial performance, with a question-and-answer session to follow.

Participants may access the conference call via webcast using this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kjwp3pui. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0e414999c97e4bf0bc9fe67d53be989f. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a one-time confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on-demand for 12 months at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kjwp3pui.

ABOUT DIME COMMERCIAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Dime Commercial Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Commercial Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with approximately $15 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share on Greater Long Island (1).

(1)Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for commercial banks with less than $20 billion in assets.
  

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as “annualized," “anticipate," "believe," “continue,” "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," “likely,” "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may affect demand for our products and reduce interest margins and the value of our investments; changes in government monetary or fiscal policies and actions may adversely affect our customers, cost of credit and overall result of operations; changes in deposit flows, the cost of funds, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company; changes in the quality and composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios or unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses may negatively affect the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general socio-economic conditions, public health emergencies, international conflict, inflation, tariffs, and recessionary pressures, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates and may adversely affect our customers, our financial results and our operations; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be difficulties or unanticipated expense incurred in the consummation of new business initiatives or the integration of any acquired entities; and litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and updates set forth in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Contact: Avinash Reddy 
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer 
718-782-6200 extension 5909 


DIME COMMERCIAL BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)
          
  June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2026  2026  2025 
Assets:         
Cash and due from banks $1,934,594  $2,059,618  $2,353,966 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  895,251   838,219   797,935 
Securities held-to-maturity  706,606   647,842   618,901 
Loans held for sale  1,862   38,225   1,989 
Loans held for investment, net:         
Business loans(1)  3,645,194   3,364,435   3,240,600 
One-to-four family residential and coop/condo apartment  1,075,904   1,047,920   1,035,983 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use(2)(3)  3,113,647   3,249,582   3,424,565 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate  2,770,751   2,840,817   2,933,287 
Acquisition, development and construction  90,476   100,574   117,215 
Other loans  8,401   9,597   6,558 
Allowance for credit losses  (104,963)  (100,673)  (97,372)
Total loans held for investment, net  10,599,410   10,512,252   10,660,836 
Premises and fixed assets, net  30,570   30,580   31,255 
Restricted stock  61,167   63,659   67,197 
BOLI  417,459   404,657   401,163 
Goodwill  155,797   155,797   155,797 
Other intangible assets  2,534   2,729   2,938 
Operating lease assets  36,830   39,551   42,876 
Derivative assets  70,545   70,811   76,315 
Accrued interest receivable  56,282   57,690   55,572 
Other assets  74,046   77,873   74,891 
Total assets $15,042,953  $14,999,503  $15,341,631 
Liabilities:         
Non-interest-bearing checking (excluding mortgage escrow deposits) $3,946,965  $3,777,787  $3,915,081 
Interest-bearing checking  1,140,667   1,066,620   1,178,281 
Savings (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)  1,621,056   1,701,899   1,777,143 
Money market  4,853,645   4,874,544   4,806,572 
Certificates of deposit  1,068,824   1,089,893   1,117,118 
Deposits (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)  12,631,157   12,510,743   12,794,195 
Non-interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits  45,980   88,267   47,051 
Interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits         
Total mortgage escrow deposits  45,980   88,267   47,051 
Total deposits (including mortgage escrow deposits)  12,677,137   12,599,010   12,841,246 
FHLBNY advances  385,000   435,000   508,000 
Subordinated debt, net  231,186   231,058   272,503 
Derivative cash collateral  61,790   57,630   52,400 
Operating lease liabilities  39,626   42,431   45,729 
Derivative liabilities  69,631   69,305   73,573 
Other liabilities  58,127   68,099   72,411 
Total liabilities  13,522,497   13,502,533   13,865,862 
Stockholders' equity:         
Preferred stock, Series A  116,569   116,569   116,569 
Common stock  462   462   462 
Additional paid-in capital  622,636   622,415   623,041 
Retained earnings  898,089   876,133   854,167 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes  (31,573)  (33,019)  (31,468)
Unearned equity awards  (17,590)  (15,803)  (8,661)
Treasury stock, at cost  (68,137)  (69,787)  (78,341)
Total stockholders' equity  1,520,456   1,496,970   1,475,769 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $15,042,953  $14,999,503  $15,341,631 

(1)Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans.
(2)Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(3)While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.


DIME COMMERCIAL BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)
                
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2026  2026  2025 2026  2025
Interest income:               
Loans $143,892  $142,090  $145,448 $285,982  $288,153
Securities  14,518   12,788   11,353  27,306   22,676
Other short-term investments  16,840   18,522   10,749  35,362   18,586
Total interest income  175,250   173,400   167,550  348,650   329,415
Interest expense:               
Deposits and escrow  52,171   52,364   60,181  104,535   118,255
Borrowed funds  7,351   8,300   8,354  15,651   16,735
Derivative cash collateral  542   485   918  1,027   2,115
Total interest expense  60,064   61,149   69,453  121,213   137,105
Net interest income  115,186   112,251   98,097  227,437   192,310
Provision for credit losses  13,875   12,313   9,221  26,188   18,847
Net interest income after provision  101,311   99,938   88,876  201,249   173,463
Non-interest income:               
Service charges and other fees  6,483   5,730   4,642  12,213   9,285
Title fees  187   142   118  329   216
Loan level derivative income  535   472   942  1,007   1,003
BOLI income  5,038   4,558   4,186  9,596   8,179
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans  196      387  196   469
Gain on sale of residential loans  49   72   50  121   82
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale  38   (38)  83     101
Gain on securities        149     149
Loss on sale of loans and other assets  (2,000)  (320)    (2,320)  
Other  740   730   1,038  1,470   1,744
Total non-interest income  11,266   11,346   11,595  22,612   21,228
Non-interest expense:               
Salaries and employee benefits  39,781   39,593   36,218  79,374   71,869
Severance  454   102   136  556   212
Occupancy and equipment  7,899   8,209   7,729  16,108   15,731
Data processing costs  5,151   5,423   4,903  10,574   9,697
Marketing  1,951   2,025   1,756  3,976   3,422
Professional services  2,325   1,909   2,097  4,234   4,213
Federal deposit insurance premiums  1,712   1,266   1,692  2,978   3,739
Net loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt  2   (974)    (972)  
Loss due to pension settlement             7,231
Amortization of other intangible assets  195   209   235  404   487
Other  5,231   4,994   5,533  10,225   9,209
Total non-interest expense  64,701   62,756   60,299  127,457   125,810
Income before taxes  47,876   48,528   40,172  96,404   68,881
Income tax expense  13,062   13,946   10,475  27,008   17,726
Net income  34,814   34,582   29,697  69,396   51,155
Preferred stock dividends  1,821   1,822   1,821  3,643   3,643
Net income available to common stockholders $32,993  $32,760  $27,876 $65,753  $47,512


DIME COMMERCIAL BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED COMMON SHARE DATA
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
                
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
GAAP June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
Net income available to common stockholders $32,993  $32,760  $27,876  $65,753  $47,512 
Less: Dividends paid and earnings allocated to participating securities  (687)  (593)  (516)  (1,280)  (830)
Income attributable to common stock - Basic and Diluted $32,306  $32,167  $27,360   64,473   46,682 
                
Weighted-average common shares outstanding  43,218,619   43,109,118   43,030,023   43,164,171   42,989,581 
                
Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS")(1) $0.75  $0.75  $0.64  $1.49  $1.09 
                
Non-GAAP            
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders(2) $34,663  $32,405  $27,863  $67,068  $52,551 
Less: Dividends paid and earnings allocated to participating securities  (722)  (586)  (516)  (1,308)  (910)
Adjusted income attributable to common stock - Basic and Diluted $33,941  $31,819  $27,347  $65,760  $51,641 
                
Weighted-average common shares outstanding  43,218,619   43,109,118   43,030,023   43,164,171   42,989,581 
                
Adjusted basic and diluted EPS(3) $0.79  $0.74  $0.64  $1.52  $1.20 


(1)The earnings per share is calculated by dividing income attributable to common stock by weighted-average common shares outstanding.
(2)See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of reported and adjusted (non-GAAP) net income available to common stockholders.
(3)The adjusted earnings per share is calculated by dividing adjusted income attributable to common stock by weighted-average common shares outstanding.


DIME COMMERCIAL BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
                 
  At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 
  2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 
Per Share Data:                
Reported EPS (Diluted) $0.75 $0.75 $0.64 $1.49 $1.09 
Cash dividends paid per common share  0.25  0.25  0.25  0.50  0.50 
Book value per common share  31.79  31.33  29.95  31.79  29.95 
Tangible common book value per share(1)  28.21  27.73  26.32  28.21  26.32 
Common shares outstanding  44,158  44,057  43,889  44,158  43,889 
Dividend payout ratio  33.33% 33.33% 39.06% 33.56% 45.87%
                 
Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):                
Return on average assets  0.94% 0.92% 0.85% 0.93% 0.74%
Return on average equity  9.15  9.20  8.28  9.17  7.16 
Return on average tangible common equity(1)  10.62  10.72  9.68  10.67  8.30 
Net interest margin  3.28  3.21  2.98  3.24  2.96 
Non-interest expense to average assets  1.74  1.68  1.72  1.71  1.81 
Efficiency ratio  51.2  50.8  55.0  51.0  58.9 
Effective tax rate  27.28  28.74  26.08  28.02  25.73 
                 
Balance Sheet Data:                
Average assets $14,862,346 $14,981,498 $14,013,592 $14,921,593 $13,896,281 
Average interest-earning assets  14,086,464  14,202,286  13,195,116  14,144,055  13,079,859 
Average tangible common equity(1)  1,247,394  1,228,003  1,158,738  1,237,751  1,152,361 
Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period(2)  84.4% 84.2% 92.6% 84.4% 92.6%
                 
Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated:                
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) (3)  8.37% 8.23% 8.22%      
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) (3)  9.15  9.02  9.05       
Tier 1 common equity ratio(3)  11.99  11.87  11.25       
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(3)  13.09  12.97  12.34       
Total risk-based capital ratio(3)  16.30  16.17  15.84       
Tier 1 leverage ratio(3)  9.46  9.24  9.43       
Consolidated CRE concentration ratio(3)(4)  352  371  425       
Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans  0.98  0.95  0.86       
Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans held for investment  157.09  176.20  175.12       


(1)See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets.
(2)Total deposits include mortgage escrow deposits, which fluctuate seasonally.
(3)June 30, 2026 ratios are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.
(4)The Consolidated CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. The June 30, 2026 ratio is preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.


DIME COMMERCIAL BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands)
                          
  Three Months Ended 
  June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 
        Average       Average       Average 
  Average    Yield/ Average    Yield/ Average    Yield/ 
  Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost 
Assets:                         
Interest-earning assets:                         
Business loans $3,489,614 $56,520 6.50%$3,274,659 $52,406 6.49%$2,798,899 $46,593 6.68%
One-to-four family residential and coop/condo apartment  1,064,043  12,588 4.75  1,041,802  12,383 4.82  981,138  11,532 4.71 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use  3,195,372  35,930 4.51  3,363,792  37,698 4.55  3,740,939  42,462 4.55 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate  2,815,624  37,117 5.29  2,910,973  37,497 5.22  3,175,062  41,822 5.28 
Acquisition, development, and construction  90,738  1,711 7.56  106,808  2,079 7.89  136,154  3,009 8.86 
Other loans  8,580  26 1.22  8,329  27 1.31  7,135  30 1.69 
Total loans  10,663,971  143,892 5.41  10,706,363  142,090 5.38  10,839,327  145,448 5.38 
Securities  1,582,300  14,518 3.68  1,451,425  12,788 3.57  1,361,383  11,353 3.34 
Other short-term investments  1,840,193  16,840 3.67  2,044,498  18,522 3.67  994,406  10,749 4.34 
Total interest-earning assets  14,086,464  175,250 4.99% 14,202,286  173,400 4.95% 13,195,116  167,550 5.09%
Non-interest-earning assets  775,882       779,212       818,476      
Total assets $14,862,346      $14,981,498      $14,013,592      
                          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                         
Interest-bearing checking(1) $1,040,981 $4,058 1.56%$1,133,722 $4,793 1.71%$943,716 $4,141 1.76%
Money market  4,796,008  30,049 2.51  4,761,610  28,801 2.45  4,174,694  32,818 3.15 
Savings(1)  1,684,130  9,826 2.34  1,742,334  10,042 2.34  1,925,224  14,048 2.93 
Certificates of deposit  1,075,789  8,238 3.07  1,105,241  8,728 3.20  1,075,729  9,174 3.42 
Total interest-bearing deposits  8,596,908  52,171 2.43  8,742,907  52,364 2.43  8,119,363  60,181 2.97 
FHLBNY advances  418,517  3,541 3.39  479,534  3,850 3.26  508,000  4,053 3.20 
Subordinated debt, net  231,102  3,810 6.61  271,596  4,449 6.64  272,385  4,301 6.33 
Other short-term borrowings       122  1 3.32      
Total borrowings  649,619  7,351 4.54  751,252  8,300 4.48  780,385  8,354 4.29 
Derivative cash collateral  62,134  542 3.50  52,708  485 3.73  79,188  918 4.65 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  9,308,661  60,064 2.59% 9,546,867  61,149 2.60% 8,978,936  69,453 3.10%
Non-interest-bearing checking(1)  3,864,575       3,747,722       3,412,215      
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities  166,688       183,678       187,774      
Total liabilities  13,339,924       13,478,267       12,578,925      
Stockholders' equity  1,522,422       1,503,231       1,434,667      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $14,862,346      $14,981,498      $14,013,592      
Net interest income    $115,186      $112,251      $98,097   
Net interest rate spread       2.40%      2.35%      1.99%
Net interest margin       3.28%      3.21%      2.98%
Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts)(1) $12,461,483 $52,171 1.68%$12,490,629 $52,364 1.70%$11,531,578 $60,181 2.09%


(1)Includes mortgage escrow deposits.


DIME COMMERCIAL BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)
          
  At or For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
Asset Quality Detail 2026  2026  2025 
Non-performing loans held for investment ("NPLs")         
Business loans $23,898  $24,257  $18,007 
One-to-four family residential and coop/condo apartment  4,465   4,088   1,642 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use  26,893       
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate  11,151   28,368   32,908 
Acquisition, development, and construction  412   412   657 
Other loans     11    
Non-accrual loans held for investment $66,819  $57,136  $53,214 
Non-accrual loans held for investment / Total loans held for investment  0.62%  0.54%  0.49%
          
Non-accrual loans held for sale $1,750  $38,000  $ 
Total non-accrual loans $68,569  $95,136  $53,214 
Total non-accrual loans/ Total loans  0.64%  0.89%  0.49%
          
Total non-performing assets ("NPAs")(1) $69,019  $95,586  $53,214 
          
Total loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent") $  $  $ 
          
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent $69,019  $95,586  $53,214 
          
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets  0.46%  0.64%  0.37%
          
Net loan charge-offs ("NCOs") $9,662  $8,574  $5,405 
NCOs / Average loans(2)  0.36%  0.32%  0.20%


(1)June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 balances include one non-performing available-for-sale security in the amount of $450 thousand.
(2)Calculated based on annualized NCOs to average loans.

DIME COMMERCIAL BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with the fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, loss (gain) on sale of securities, loans and other assets, severance, net loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and loss due to pension settlement.

                 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
  June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 
  2026  2026  2025  2026  2025  
Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders                
Reported net income available to common stockholders $32,993  $32,760  $27,876  $65,753  $47,512  
Adjustments to net income(1):                
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale  (38)  38   (83)     (101) 
Loss (gain) on sale of securities, loans and other assets  2,000   320   (72)  2,320   (72) 
Severance  454   102   136   556   212  
Net loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt  2   (974)     (972)    
Loss due to pension settlement              7,231  
Income tax effect of adjustments noted above(1)  (748)  159   6   (589)  (2,231) 
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $34,663  $32,405  $27,863  $67,068  $52,551  
                 
Adjusted Ratios (Based upon Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income as calculated above)                
Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $0.79  $0.74  $0.64  $1.52  $1.20  
Adjusted return on average assets  0.98 % 0.91 % 0.85 % 0.95 % 0.81 %
Adjusted return on average equity  9.59   9.11   8.28   9.35   7.87  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity  11.16   10.60   9.67   10.88   9.18  
Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets  1.72   1.69   1.71   1.71   1.70  
Adjusted efficiency ratio  49.9   51.2   54.7   50.5   55.2  

(1)Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's approximate statutory tax rate.
  

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

                
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
  2026   2026   2025   2026   2025  
Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported 1.74 % 1.68 % 1.72 % 1.71 % 1.81 %
Severance (0.01)        (0.01)    
Net loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt    0.02      0.01     
Loss due to pension settlement             (0.10) 
Amortization of other intangible assets (0.01)  (0.01)  (0.01)     (0.01) 
Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP) 1.72 % 1.69 % 1.71 % 1.71 % 1.70 %
                     

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

                 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
  June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 
  2026  2026  2025  2026  2025  
Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP)(1)  51.2 % 50.8 % 55.0 % 51.0 % 58.9 %
Non-interest expense - as reported $64,701  $62,756  $60,299  $127,457  $125,810  
Severance  (454)  (102)  (136)  (556)  (212) 
Net (loss) gain on extinguishment of debt  (2)  974      972     
Loss due to pension settlement              (7,231) 
Amortization of other intangible assets  (195)  (209)  (235)  (404)  (487) 
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $64,050  $63,419  $59,928  $127,469  $117,880  
Net interest income - as reported $115,186  $112,251  $98,097  $227,437  $192,310  
Non-interest income - as reported $11,266  $11,346  $11,595  $22,612  $21,228  
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale  (38)  38   (83)     (101) 
Loss (gain) on sale of securities, loans and other assets  2,000   320   (72)  2,320   (72) 
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $13,228  $11,704  $11,440  $24,932  $21,055  
Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $128,414  $123,955  $109,537  $252,369  $213,365  
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(2)  49.9 % 51.2 % 54.7 % 50.5 % 55.2 %


(1)The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.
(2)The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.
  

The following table presents a reconciliation of pre-tax pre provision net revenue (non-GAAP) and adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP):

                
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2026 2026 2025 2026 2025
Financial Data:               
Net interest income $115,186 $112,251 $98,097 $227,437 $192,310
Non-interest income  11,266  11,346  11,595  22,612  21,228
Total revenue  126,452  123,597  109,692  250,049  213,538
Non-interest expense  64,701  62,756  60,299  127,457  125,810
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)(1) $61,751 $60,841 $49,393 $122,592 $87,728
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)(2) $64,364 $60,536 $49,609 $124,900 $95,485

(1)The reported pre-tax pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income less GAAP non-interest expense.
(2)The adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding GAAP net interest income and the adjusted non-interest income less the adjusted non-interest expense as shown in the reconciliation of efficiency ratio table above.
  

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):

           
  June 30, March 31, June 30, 
  2026  2026  2025  
Reconciliation of Tangible Assets:          
Total assets $15,042,953  $14,999,503  $14,207,935  
Goodwill  (155,797)  (155,797)  (155,797) 
Other intangible assets  (2,534)  (2,729)  (3,409) 
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $14,884,622  $14,840,977  $14,048,729  
           
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated:          
Total stockholders' equity $1,520,456  $1,496,970  $1,431,006  
Goodwill  (155,797)  (155,797)  (155,797) 
Other intangible assets  (2,534)  (2,729)  (3,409) 
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)  1,362,125   1,338,444   1,271,800  
Preferred stock, net  (116,569)  (116,569)  (116,569) 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,245,556  $1,221,875  $1,155,231  
           
Common shares outstanding  44,158   44,057   43,889  
           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)  8.37 % 8.23 % 8.22 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)  9.15   9.02   9.05  
           
Book value per common share $31.79  $31.33  $29.95  
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)  28.21   27.73   26.32  



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