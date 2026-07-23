Human Microbiome Market Size to Reach USD 7.66 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Microbiome Market Size was valued at USD 1.39 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.66 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.62% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. The rapid expansion of microbiome therapeutics, precision medicine, genomic sequencing, gut health research, and microbiome-based diagnostics is accelerating global market growth across biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

The Human Microbiome Market is witnessing strong commercial adoption as pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and research organizations increasingly invest in microbiome therapeutics, personalized nutrition, live biotherapeutic products, and precision healthcare. Growing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, obesity, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, and metabolic disorders continues to expand the clinical application of microbiome-based therapies worldwide.





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Human Microbiome Market Growth Driven by Microbiome Therapeutics and Precision Medicine

Continuous advancements in the fields of genomic sequencing, bioinformatics, metabolomics, and artificial intelligence are revolutionizing the Human Microbiome market through advanced diagnosis and therapy. Investments made in microbiome research have been instrumental in the identification of new biomarkers and personalized therapies for gastrointestinal disorders, autoimmune conditions, metabolic disease, and infectious diseases. Integration of microbiome studies into precision medicine along with personalized nutrition initiatives and biotechnology partnerships will be significant growth areas in the coming years.

Human Microbiome Market Segmentation Analysis

By Distribution Channel

In 2025, Hospital Pharmacies had a maximum market share of 54.98%, driven by the growing use of therapies and diagnostics based on microbiomes in hospitals and other specialized healthcare institutions. On the other hand, the segment of Online Pharmacies is expected to have the highest growth rate or Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.35%. The factors driving this growth include the rapid development of e-commerce health sites, direct-to-consumer probiotics, and personalized nutrition products.

By Product

The Drugs segment held a large market share of 39.12% of the Human Microbiome Market in 2025 owing to the growing innovation of microbiome-derived drugs for gastrointestinal diseases, metabolic disorders, and infections. On the other hand, the Probiotics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.34% due to rising focus on preventive healthcare and personalized nutrition.

By Application

Therapeutics held the leading market share of 81.85% in 2025 due to increasing clinical usage of treatments based on microbiomes that treat diseases such as gastrointestinal, autoimmune, and metabolic disorders. Diagnostics is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 19.95% due to fast-growing advancements in sequencing technology and biomarkers.

By Disease

The Gastrointestinal Disorders segment accounted for the largest market share of 34.75% in 2025 because of the rising prevalence rate of gastrointestinal disorders and clinical studies related to microbiome therapy. The Autoimmune Disorders segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate of 20.05% CAGR, owing to the increase in investment and trials of microbiome immunotherapy globally.

By Technology

The genomics segment held the largest market share of 44.98% in 2025 owing to the importance of sequencing technologies in profiling the microbiome, discovery of biomarkers, and drug development. It is expected that the metabolomics space will hold the highest CAGR of 20.12% during the forecast period due to the adoption of high-throughput metabolomics techniques.

By End User

The Hospitals & Clinics category had the maximum market share of 49.92% in 2025 due to the growing use of therapies based on the microbiome, diagnostics, and research. The Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies category is forecasted to have the highest CAGR of 20.20% owing to the increasing R&D activities, strategic partnerships, and product commercialization.

North America Leads the Human Microbiome Market While Asia Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

In 2025, North America accounted for approximately 44.78% of the global Human Microbiome Market, supported by advanced biotechnology infrastructure, increasing clinical research activities, and widespread adoption of microbiome-based therapeutics and diagnostics.

The U.S. Human Microbiome Market was valued at USD 0.51 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.94 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.27%. Strong biotechnology funding, expanding microbiome clinical trials, precision medicine initiatives, personalized nutrition, and pharmaceutical collaborations continue to strengthen the U.S. market.

The Europe Human Microbiome Market is estimated at USD 0.38 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.94 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 17.71%. Increasing biotechnology investments, microbiome research programs, academic partnerships, and precision healthcare initiatives continue to support market expansion across Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 19.89% in the Human Microbiome Market due to increasing biotechnology investments, expanding gut health awareness, rising microbiome clinical research, and growing adoption of microbiome therapeutics across China, Japan, and India.

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Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Seres Therapeutics

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Nestlé Health Science

Seed Health

Finch Therapeutics

Vedanta Biosciences

4D pharma

Synlogic

Assembly Biosciences

Eligo Bioscience

Locus Biosciences

Microba Life Sciences

Viome Life Sciences

MaaT Pharma

BioGaia

ExeGi Pharma

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics

Biohm Health

Pendulum Therapeutics

Second Genome

Recent Developments:

May 2025: Seres Therapeutics presented expanded biomarker data from its SER-155 Phase 1b study, further supporting the development of microbiome-based therapeutics for gut health applications.

Seres Therapeutics presented expanded biomarker data from its SER-155 Phase 1b study, further supporting the development of microbiome-based therapeutics for gut health applications. April 2025: Ferring Pharmaceuticals expanded manufacturing capacity for Rebyota and ADSTILADRIN® to address increasing global demand for microbiome-based therapies.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS & DIAGNOSTICS MARKET ANALYSIS – Evaluates live biotherapeutic products, microbiome-based diagnostics, probiotics, prebiotics, personalized nutrition solutions, and emerging therapeutic innovations.

– Evaluates live biotherapeutic products, microbiome-based diagnostics, probiotics, prebiotics, personalized nutrition solutions, and emerging therapeutic innovations. GENOMICS & PRECISION MEDICINE TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Examines advancements in genomic sequencing, metabolomics, bioinformatics, biomarker discovery, and AI-driven microbiome research supporting precision healthcare.

– Examines advancements in genomic sequencing, metabolomics, bioinformatics, biomarker discovery, and AI-driven microbiome research supporting precision healthcare. MICROBIOME RESEARCH & CLINICAL TRIAL INSIGHTS – Assesses global clinical trial activity, biotechnology investments, research collaborations, regulatory developments, and commercialization trends across microbiome-based healthcare.

– Assesses global clinical trial activity, biotechnology investments, research collaborations, regulatory developments, and commercialization trends across microbiome-based healthcare. HOSPITAL, BIOTECHNOLOGY & PHARMACEUTICAL ADOPTION LANDSCAPE – Provides insights into hospital implementation, pharmaceutical R&D initiatives, biotechnology partnerships, personalized medicine adoption, and healthcare infrastructure development.

– Provides insights into hospital implementation, pharmaceutical R&D initiatives, biotechnology partnerships, personalized medicine adoption, and healthcare infrastructure development. REGULATORY & COMMERCIALIZATION TRACKER – Analyzes regulatory approvals, intellectual property trends, funding activity, manufacturing expansion, reimbursement developments, and commercialization strategies influencing market growth.

– Analyzes regulatory approvals, intellectual property trends, funding activity, manufacturing expansion, reimbursement developments, and commercialization strategies influencing market growth. NEXT-GENERATION HUMAN MICROBIOME MARKET OUTLOOK – Explores future opportunities across precision nutrition, AI-enabled microbiome analytics, live biotherapeutics, advanced sequencing technologies, and next-generation personalized healthcare solutions.

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Human Microbiome Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.39 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 7.66 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.62% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Diagnostic Devices, Drugs, Others)

• By Application (Therapeutics, Diagnostics, Personalized Nutrition & Wellness, Research & Development, Others)

• By Disease (Obesity, Diabetes, Autoimmune Disorders, Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Others)

• By Technology (Genomics, Metabolomics, Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Others)

• By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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