Healthcare Holding Switzerland Secures CHF 80 Million Syndicated Financing

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, a leading Swiss service provider and distributor of medical technology, has successfully closed a CHF 80 million syndicated financing. Healthcare Holding Schweiz is managed by Winterberg Advisory and KKA Partners.

Baar, Switzerland – July 2026

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG has successfully closed a CHF 80 million syndicated financing. UBS Switzerland AG acted as Mandated Lead Arranger, Coordinator and Agent for the transaction. The banking syndicate includes, among others, Zuger Kantonalbank, Liechtensteinische Landesbank and Bank CIC (Schweiz) AG.

Since its establishment in 2021, Healthcare Holding Schweiz has developed into Switzerland's largest independent medtech distributor and a leading Swiss Buy, Build & Technologize platform. With more than 20 acquisitions completed to date, the Group brings together established and specialized companies from across the medical technology sector.

The financing increases Healthcare Holding Schweiz's financial flexibility for further strategic acquisitions and the organic development of its Group companies. It also supports the continued expansion of shared structures, synergies and technology solutions.

Fabio Fagagnini, CEO of Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, comments: “The successful syndication marks an important milestone for Healthcare Holding Schweiz. It underscores the confidence our financing partners have in our business model and our successful development to date. The new financing structure provides us with a strong foundation to develop our Group in a targeted manner and continue pursuing our growth strategy.”

Fabian Kuhn, CFO of Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, adds: “The new syndicated financing provides us with a stable, diversified and scalable financing base, long-term planning certainty and additional financial flexibility. We are particularly pleased with the confidence shown by the broadly diversified banking syndicate and with the highly professional cooperation throughout the entire process.”

About Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG is a Buy, Build & Technologize platform and a leading provider of medical technology products and services in Switzerland. The group is based in Baar and pursues an ambitious growth strategy through acquisitions, often in the context of succession arrangements, partnerships, and organic growth. Healthcare Holding Schweiz and its group companies are committed to the highest standards of innovation and customer satisfaction. The group consistently leverages technology to make business processes safer and more efficient. As a market leader, the company sets new standards for the industry and offers employees attractive development opportunities. All of the management team holds shares in Healthcare Holding Schweiz, thus forming a dynamic community of entrepreneurs. Since 2023, the group has been led by CEO Fabio Fagagnini.

About KKA Partners

Founded in 2018, KKA Partners is a Berlin-based lower mid-market private equity firm that invests in leading companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland – the so-called “Mittelstand”. The Founding Partners all have a deep-rooted family and professional heritage in the Mittelstand developed over 20 years in working closely with Mittelstand companies. KKA is at the forefront of the next wave of value creation through Technology Enabled Transformation of the Mittelstand.

About Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG

Winterberg Group AG, based in Zug, operates as an independent family office for its founders. Winterberg mainly invests in SMEs in the German-speaking region and selectively considers investments in startups and real estate. Winterberg Advisory GmbH is a general partner and fund manager regulated by the German BaFin. Winterberg Advisory has launched numerous private equity funds and is invested in Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG through its funds Winterberg Investment VIII and Winterberg Investment IX. The two Managing Partners, Fabian Kröher and Florian Brickenstein, manage Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG via its board of directors.

For press inquiries, please contact presse@healthcare-holding.ch

Note for Editors: Please reference Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG for any provided quotes and information.

For more information about Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, visit www.healthcare-holding.ch, www.senectovia.ch, www.mikrona-group.ch, www.mcm-schaublin.ch, www.mvb-med.ch, www.cdpswiss.com, www.aestheticbedarf.ch, www.quniquegroup.com, www.ksm-swiss.ch, www.sevikamedical.com, www.medddbase.com, www.alpinorthodontics.ch, www.competmedical.com

For more information about KKA Partners visit www.kkapartners.com and about Winterberg www.winterberg.group.