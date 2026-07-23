In-Mold Electronics (IME) Market Size to Hit $3,235.5 Million by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-Mold Electronics Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global In-Mold Electronics (IME) Market was valued at USD 285.0 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3,235.5 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 27.5% during 2026–2035.”

Smart Surface Technologies and Automotive Digitalization Continue to Drive In-Mold Electronics Market Growth Globally

The increasing requirement for light-weighted, intelligent, and aesthetically designed electronic products has been constantly driving the adoption of in-mold electronics in applications ranging from automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and smart appliances. As manufacturers strive to minimize the number of components, make assembly easy, increase design flexibility, and improve user interaction with electronic products, in-mold electronics is emerging as an attractive choice. Innovations in areas like conductive ink, sensors, circuit printing, combination of function and aesthetics, and digital manufacturing are enabling development of next generation intelligent devices.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

TactoTek Oy

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Nissha Co., Ltd.

Butler Technologies, Inc.

GenesInk

YOMURA Technologies, Inc.

Golden Valley Products, Inc.

InMold Solutions

Eastprint Incorporated

DuraTech Industries

CERADROP

3D Glass Solutions, Inc.

Molex LLC

TE Connectivity Ltd.

HARTING Technology Group

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE

Canatu Oy

PolyIC GmbH & Co. KG

T-Ink, Inc.

Schreiner Group GmbH & Co. KG

In-Mold Electronics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 285.0 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 3,235.5 Million CAGR CAGR of 27.5% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • by Component (Conductive Inks, Substrates, Films, Adhesives, and Electronic Components)

• by Technology (Screen Printing, Inkjet Printing, Thermoforming, and Injection Molding)

• by End Use (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, and Industrial)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Conductive Inks segment was the market leader in the In-Mold Electronics Market in 2025, with around 35.2% share in the total revenue of the market because of their crucial importance in forming the printed electrical circuits on the molds. On the other hand, the Electronic Components segment will see highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to increased use of LEDs, microcontrollers, sensors and other electronic components in molded assemblies.

By Technology

The Screen Printing Segment dominated the market share in the year 2025 as a result of its large-scale production capacity, process maturity, and the economical fabrication of conductive patterns for automobile and consumer electronic products. On the other hand, the fastest growing segment during the forecast period will be the Inkjet Printing Segment due to the rising need for customizable circuits.

By End Use

The Automotive segment was the leading revenue contributor in 2025, as a result of rising incorporation of features such as capacitive touch functionality, lighting, and intelligent dashboards in lightweight car interior designs. The Consumer Electronics segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate in the forecasted period due to the increasing use in smart appliances, wearables, smartphones, and other advanced consumer electronics with touch functionalities.

Regional Insights

In 2025, the Asia Pacific region led the global In-Mold Electronics Market share contributing more than 48.6% to the overall market revenue. Furthermore, the region was recognized to be the fastest growing regional market. Key drivers behind the dominance of the region include the electronics manufacturing capability, digitization efforts by the government along with the increasing manufacture of automotive parts, consumer electronics, and intelligent appliances. The contribution of the Chinese region to the overall regional market share was almost 40%.

On the other hand, the North American region held a revenue share of more than 23.1% due to the presence of significant automotive interior innovations, research in the area of printed electronics along with the increased use of smart surface technology. The USA region generated about 85% of the revenue from North America.

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Recent Developments:

2025: Molex completed the acquisition of AirBorn, expanding its rugged connector and molded interconnect capabilities across aerospace, defense, and advanced electronics manufacturing markets.

Molex completed the acquisition of AirBorn, expanding its rugged connector and molded interconnect capabilities across aerospace, defense, and advanced electronics manufacturing markets. 2025: 3D Glass Solutions secured strategic investments from Intel Capital and Lockheed Martin Ventures to accelerate development of glass-based radio frequency substrates for low-Earth-orbit satellite terminals and next-generation electronic packaging.

Exclusive Sections of the In-Mold Electronics Market Report (The USPs):

SMART SURFACES & PRINTED ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY ANALYSIS – Provides comprehensive insights into automotive smart interiors, consumer electronics, wearable devices, smart appliances, printed electronics manufacturing, lightweight product design, and global intelligent surface technology trends.

– Provides comprehensive insights into automotive smart interiors, consumer electronics, wearable devices, smart appliances, printed electronics manufacturing, lightweight product design, and global intelligent surface technology trends. IN-MOLD ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Evaluates innovations across conductive inks, screen printing, inkjet printing, embedded electronic components, capacitive touch sensors, decorative-functional integration, printed circuitry, and next-generation molded electronic manufacturing technologies.

– Evaluates innovations across conductive inks, screen printing, inkjet printing, embedded electronic components, capacitive touch sensors, decorative-functional integration, printed circuitry, and next-generation molded electronic manufacturing technologies. AUTOMOTIVE, CONSUMER ELECTRONICS & SMART DEVICE MARKET INSIGHTS – Assesses growth opportunities across electric vehicles, intelligent cockpit systems, smart home appliances, wearable electronics, mobile devices, embedded lighting, touch-enabled interfaces, and connected consumer products.

– Assesses growth opportunities across electric vehicles, intelligent cockpit systems, smart home appliances, wearable electronics, mobile devices, embedded lighting, touch-enabled interfaces, and connected consumer products. AUTOMOTIVE & ADVANCED ELECTRONICS DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Delivers detailed analysis of in-mold electronics adoption across automotive manufacturing, consumer electronics, industrial electronics, healthcare devices, smart appliances, aerospace applications, and advanced electronic packaging.

– Delivers detailed analysis of in-mold electronics adoption across automotive manufacturing, consumer electronics, industrial electronics, healthcare devices, smart appliances, aerospace applications, and advanced electronic packaging. NEXT-GENERATION PRINTED ELECTRONICS & DIGITAL MANUFACTURING ASSESSMENT – Examines emerging opportunities across conductive material innovation, flexible electronics, intelligent manufacturing, embedded sensing technologies, digital printing, lightweight electronic assemblies, and sustainable electronics production.

– Examines emerging opportunities across conductive material innovation, flexible electronics, intelligent manufacturing, embedded sensing technologies, digital printing, lightweight electronic assemblies, and sustainable electronics production. NEXT-GENERATION IN-MOLD ELECTRONICS MARKET OUTLOOK – Evaluates future advancements in smart surfaces, integrated touch technologies, flexible printed electronics, AI-enabled human-machine interfaces, advanced conductive materials, intelligent molded assemblies, and next-generation electronics manufacturing shaping the market through 2035.

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