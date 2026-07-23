OptimizeRx Appoints Veteran Point of Care Marketing Leader Sarah Bast as Chief Marketing Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients at key decision moments, today announced the appointment of Sarah Bast as Chief Marketing Officer. Bast brings more than two decades of pharmaceutical marketing experience to the leadership team, including deep expertise in point of care (POC) media strategy, analytics, and optimization across leading healthcare marketing organizations.

Most recently, Bast served as Executive Vice President, Investment Marketplace at Publicis Health Media, where she established partnerships and solution sets to support major pharmaceutical brands and helped establish specialized capabilities spanning POC media, electronic health records (EHRs), and telehealth. Throughout her career, she has guided marketing strategy for leading life sciences companies including Lilly, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca, helping clients navigate an increasingly complex healthcare engagement landscape.

Bast joins OptimizeRx at a time of continued innovation and growth as the Company expands its portfolio of technology and POC solutions designed to simplify healthcare marketing and enable more meaningful engagement between life sciences brands, healthcare providers, and patients at critical moments of care.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Bast will lead OptimizeRx's marketing strategy, brand positioning and go-to-market initiatives, strengthening the Company's relationships with healthcare marketing agencies and in-house life sciences marketing teams, and supporting continued product innovation and commercial growth.

"OptimizeRx is one of the foundational partners in the point of care space, with a proven track record of enabling pharma brands to engage healthcare providers at the moments that matter most, and I'm excited to help shape what's next," said Bast. "As our industry evolves, there are new opportunities to make healthcare engagement more timely, relevant, and effective, and I look forward to working with the team to build on that momentum and deliver even greater value to brands."

"Sarah’s decision to join OptimizeRx speaks to both the strength of the business we've built and the tremendous opportunity ahead," said Steve Silvestro, Chief Executive Officer, OptimizeRx. "She has spent her career helping life sciences brands solve complex marketing challenges and understands firsthand how healthcare marketers can reach providers more effectively. As OptimizeRx enters its next phase of growth, her strategic vision and deep understanding of the market will help us strengthen our customer relationships and accelerate the development of solutions that improve healthcare engagement."

To learn more about the OptimizeRx leadership team, visit our leadership page.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a leading healthcare technology company that’s redefining how life science brands connect with patients and healthcare providers. Our platform combines innovative AI-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood Targeting (MNT) to deliver timely, relevant, and hyper-local engagement. By bridging the gap between HCP and DTC strategies, we empower brands to create synchronized marketing solutions that drive faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.

Our commitment to privacy-safe, patient-centric technology ensures that every interaction is designed to make a meaningful impact, delivering life-changing therapies to the right patients at the right time. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, OptimizeRx partners with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to transform the healthcare landscape and create a healthier future for all.

For more information, follow the Company on X, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expands”, “enable”, “simplify,” “supporting”, “build”, “deliver”, “strengthen”, “accelerate”, or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements in this press release that reflect the Company's expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the appointment of a Chief Marketing Officer to strengthen relationships with healthcare marketing agencies and in-house life sciences marketing teams, the Company’s ability to enable pharma brands to engage HCPs at the moment that matters most, to make healthcare engagement more timely, relevant, and effective, to deliver greater value to brands, and to accelerate the development of solutions that improve healthcare management. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and involve assumptions regarding the Company's business, the economy, and other future conditions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to the effect of government regulation, seasonal trends, dependence on a concentrated group of customers, cybersecurity incidents that could disrupt operations, the ability to keep pace with growing and evolving technology, the ability to maintain contracts with eRx platforms and EHR networks, competition, and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

OptimizeRx Contact

Jennifer Dinkel, SVP Marketing

jdinkel@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations Contact

Douglas Farrell

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

dfarrell@lifesciadvisors.com

Press Inquiries

Matter Communications

optimizerx@matternow.com