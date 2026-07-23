Clark Atlanta University Establishes Endowed Sustainability Professorship with $500,000 Southern Company Grant

ATLANTA, GA, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clark Atlanta University is set to enhance its academic offerings through the establishment of an endowed professorship in sustainability. This initiative is made possible by a $500,000 matching grant from the Southern Company Foundation as part of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Sustainable Communities Initiative (HBCU SCI), a collaborative effort overseen by INROADS, UNCF, and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

An endowed professorship represents a permanent investment in academic excellence. The endowment's principal remains intact while the income generated funds faculty salaries, research, and scholarly activities in perpetuity. This sustainable funding model allows universities to attract and retain distinguished scholars, advance cutting-edge research, and provide students with exceptional educational experiences for generations to come.

The endowed Sustainability Professorship will support a tenure-track faculty member committed to teaching, mentorship, research, publications, and civic engagement in three critical HBCU SCI target areas: environmental politics, urban planning, and sustainable communities and cities. This position will advance interdisciplinary scholarship while preparing students to address pressing environmental and social challenges facing urban communities.

"This transformative gift from Southern Company represents more than financial support—it is an investment in Clark Atlanta University's future and our students' potential to lead in sustainability and environmental innovation," said CAU President George T. French, Jr., Ph.D. "The establishment of this endowed professorship strengthens our commitment to academic excellence and positions our institution at the forefront of addressing the critical environmental challenges facing our communities and our world."

Provost Charlene D. Gilbert, Ph.D., emphasized the academic impact of the endowment. "This endowed professorship will enable Clark Atlanta University to recruit a distinguished scholar who will advance interdisciplinary research in environmental politics, urban planning, and sustainable community development. Through teaching, mentorship, and civic engagement, this faculty member will prepare the next generation of sustainability leaders and create innovative partnerships that address real-world environmental challenges in our urban communities."

"This investment reflects the power of partnership to advance innovative solutions and expand opportunities for future leaders," said Myra Bierria, president of the Southern Company Foundation and senior vice president and chief administrative officer for Southern Company Gas. "Clark Atlanta University's leadership in sustainability and community impact makes it an ideal partner in our HBCU Sustainable Communities Initiative, and we're proud to help strengthen its lasting contribution to students and the communities they will serve." The matching challenge grant completes the funding necessary to establish the professorship, ensuring that Clark Atlanta University can recruit and retain a distinguished scholar dedicated to advancing research and education in fields experiencing significant growth and demand for skilled professionals.

About Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University (CAU) was formed in 1988 through the consolidation of Atlanta University founded in 1865 and Clark College founded in 1869. Atlanta University, established by the American Missionary Association, was the nation's first institution to award graduate degrees to African Americans. Clark College, founded by the Freedman's Aid Society of the Methodist Episcopal Church (now the United Methodist Church), was the nation's first four-year liberal arts college to serve a primarily African American student population.

CAU maintains an affiliation with the United Methodist Church and is the largest of the four institutions comprising the Atlanta University Center Consortium and the largest of the UNCF member institutions. As an R2 Carnegie-classified research university, CAU offers bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, public administration, social work, and innovative fields such as cyber-physical systems.

CAU is home to WCLK 91.9 FM, the only member-supported, NPR-affiliated jazz and public radio station in Georgia, and the CAU Art Museum, the first university art museum in the South dedicated to African American art. CAU competes in NCAA Division II as a member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), with athletics programs including basketball, football, volleyball, softball, baseball, tennis, track and field, cross country, and golf. The university is ranked among top HBCUs by LinkedIn, U.S. News & World Report, and the Wall Street Journal.

To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit www.cau.edu.