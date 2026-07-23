Streamex Corp. Details GLDY’s Liquidity Infrastructure; ~$12 Million in Seeded Liquidity Supports 24/7, 365 Instant Trading Across Multiple Institutional-Grade Venues

The Short Version

When you invest in something, one of the first things you want to know is: if I need my money back, can I get it? Streamex built GLDY so that it can be bought or sold at any time, day or night, any day of the year. The sections below explain exactly how that works through GLDY’s multiple layers liquidity.

WINTER PARK, Fla., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company building the future of the commodity markets through tokenization, today published a comprehensive overview of the liquidity infrastructure supporting GLDY, a gold-backed, yield-bearing asset offered by Streamex Ltd. (the “Company”). Liquidity, the ability to enter and exit an investment, is one of the most important factors for any investable asset and the company took multiple steps to expand liquidity for GLDY. This release is designed to outlay the existing liquidity infrastructure clearly and completely.

By building on our tokenization infrastructure, the company has constructed a multi-layered liquidity ecosystem that gives eligible investors the ability to buy or sell GLDY at any time, day or night, any day of the year. This liquidity is live now, funded, and it is supported by approximately $12 million in seeded liquidity across multiple avenues.

GLDY Liquidity Overview: 24/7, 365, Across Multiple Venues

Company currently has implemented three independent liquidity venues for GLDY, each providing its own pathway for investors to transact. Together, they form one of the most comprehensive liquidity ecosystems built for a tokenized security.

1. Wintermute Instant Liquidity Facility (Bebop RFQ)

The primary instant liquidity channel for GLDY is the Wintermute liquidity facility, operating on Bebop and the Streamex platform through Request for Quote (RFQ) infrastructure. Wintermute acting for its own account, acts as liquidity provider and counterparty, filling client orders immediately from a dedicated liquidity pool within approximately 10 basis points of the spot gold price at the time of the transaction. From an investor’s perspective, a transaction is placed and settled immediately, 24/7, 365 days a year. There is no waiting. Individual orders are subject to a maximum of 1,000 GLDY tokens or $4.5 million USD per 48-hour period. Institutional investors seeking to transact above these thresholds may do so directly OTC with Wintermute at any size. Transactions are settled primarily in USDC, with USD support available for institutional accounts.

2. Orca Permissioned Decentralized Liquidity Pools (Supported by Metalayer)

GLDY is also tradeable on Orca, Solana’s leading decentralized exchange, through permissioned concentrated liquidity pools supported by Metalayer as a liquidity provider. Whitelisted investors can trade GLDY on Orca the same way they would trade any asset on a decentralized automated market maker (AMM), with live liquidity seeded on both sides of the trade. Orca’s permissioned pool infrastructure enforces compliance directly at the Solana token level, managed by Streamex, ensuring that only verified, eligible investors can participate. This is the first permissioned decentralized secondary market of its kind for a tokenized security.

3. tZERO Alternative Trading System (ATS)

GLDY is also now available on the tZERO Alternative Trading System, an SEC-registered ATS for digital securities operated by tZERO Securities, LLC. The tZERO ATS provides an additional regulated trading venue for GLDY, accessible to a broad base of institutional and broker-managed accounts within traditional securities market infrastructure.

Overall, this infrastructure is enabled by the compliance and tokenization architecture Streamex has built: by representing GLDY as a blockchain-native asset, Streamex can plug into decentralized liquidity infrastructure, programmatic market-making systems, and regulated digital securities venues simultaneously.

Liquidity for Brokers

For brokers and wealth managers, including Siebert brokers operating through the Streamex, Siebert, and tZERO collaboration, GLDY can be bought and sold directly on the tZERO ATS. When a broker executes a GLDY trade on behalf of a client, there will be a buyer or seller on the other side of that trade, including, in some cases, institutional liquidity providers, such as Metalayer, who have committed to maintain the approximately $12 million in seeded liquidity across the ecosystem.

Brokers who subscribe to the ATS do not need to source a counterparty or negotiate a price, they can simply place an order on the ATS. The ATS operates 23/5, transactions are T+0. Given the liquidity arrangements, we anticipate that broker customers will be able to sell GLDY within approximately 10 bps of spot gold price at the time of the trade subject to tZero transaction fees.

Investor Protections: What Happens in Extreme Scenarios

The Company has created multiple liquidity venues to increase liquidity for investors across a wide range of market conditions, including scenarios that are highly unlikely but important to understand.

In addition to buying and selling on the secondary market, investors in GLDY can redeem GLDY to the fund, for U.S. dollars, stablecoins, or physical gold. In the ordinary course, the Wintermute liquidity facility, Orca, and the tZERO ATS provide ample capacity for investors to exit their GLDY positions at any time at market price. The approximately $12 million in seeded liquidity is specifically sized to absorb normal trading volume and redemption activity without disruption.

In an extraordinary scenario, such as a simultaneous large-scale redemption that exceeds available liquidity, Streamex retains the right to gate redemptions on a temporary basis. This provision exists because a portion of GLDY's gold reserves may be actively deployed under the Company's gold leasing program with Monetary Metals at any given time, and physically settling a full-fund liquidation requires that leased gold to roll off lease in an orderly manner. Leases are no longer than 12 months, therefor the longest investors would have to wait in this scenario is 12 months. This is a protective mechanism for the fund and its investors, not a limitation on their ultimate recovery. Critically, 1 GLDY is backed by 1 troy ounce of gold. Because the fund is gold backed, investors are not exposed to any shortfall in the value of their investment.

The company, believes this framework, multiple active liquidity venues, institutional liquidity provision support, and a gold-backing as the ultimate backstop, represents strong liquidity for a tokenized real-world asset.

Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Streamex, said:

“Liquidity is the question every serious investor asks first, and it should be. We have spent considerable time and resources building an answer that we believe is unmatched in the tokenized securities market. Three independent venues, $12 million in seeded liquidity, institutional market makers quoting prices around the clock, and a gold-backed guarantee as the ultimate floor. GLDY is not a traditional Reg D fund where investors are locked in for years. It is a tokenized asset with a live, funded, 24/7 liquidity ecosystem behind it. We want investors to feel confident that they can get in and get out, because the infrastructure to do exactly that is there.”

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex’s business strategy, future growth, product development, secondary market activity, and the expected liquidity, performance, and adoption of GLDY. The availability of liquidity through Wintermute, Orca, tZERO, and other venues is subject to market conditions, applicable liquidity limits, and the continued operation of third-party infrastructure. There can be no assurance that any particular level of liquidity will be maintained or that investors will be able to transact at any particular time, price, or size. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Streamex’s control, and actual results may differ materially. A discussion of these and other factors is set forth in Streamex’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations

Adele Carey – Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

IR@streamex.com | acarey@allianceadvisors.com

Henry McPhie

Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp.

www.streamex.com | X.com/streamex

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69354219-84c7-46b8-a634-3ad1b2185cd7