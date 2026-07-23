Opti9 Named 2025 Veeam VCSP Partner of the Year for the Americas

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opti9 today announced that it has been named the 2025 Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) Partner of the Year for the Americas by Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust company.

The award recognizes the Veeam partner that demonstrated exceptional progress, growth and dedication to Veeam’s business, together with strong engagement across channel sales and marketing in the Americas. For Opti9, the recognition reflects more than business performance: it validates the company’s ability to translate deep Veeam expertise into dependable backup, recovery and data resilience outcomes for customers and channel partners.

Opti9 has built its data protection practice around the needs of organizations operating increasingly complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments. By combining experienced technical teams, proven service delivery and close collaboration with its partner community, Opti9 helps customers reduce operational risk, improve recoverability and maintain confidence in the availability of critical data. With eight cloud regions across the US and Canada, Opti9 is committed to delivering its solutions in these markets while adhering to the data compliance requirements of each territory, ensuring customers can meet data residency and regulatory obligations on both sides of the border.

“This recognition is meaningful because it reflects the work our teams do every day to make data resilience a priority, dependable and aligned to the real business needs of our customers. Our relationship with Veeam provides Opti9 with an exceptional technology foundation, but it is the expertise of our people, and the trust of our partners and customers that turns that technology into high value business outcomes. Our eight cloud regions across the US and Canada reflect our deep commitment to these markets - delivering our solutions close to where our customers operate and meeting the data compliance requirements of each territory. We see this award as both validation of our approach and motivation to keep raising the bar.” - Cory Mac Donell, Vice President of Sales, Opti9

“As a channel-first company, we recognize partners who not only bring Veeam solutions to our joint customers but also go above and beyond with best-in-class services and solutions that help organizations adopt AI with confidence-grounded in security, governance, compliance, privacy, and resilience. We’re proud to recognize these 10 outstanding partners for their excellent performance throughout the past year,” Kevin Rooney, Vice President of Americas Channel at Veeam.

The award reinforces Opti9’s position as a trusted provider of Veeam-powered backup and disaster recovery services, and commitment to the company’s continued investment in talent, automation and scalable service capabilities across North America.

About Opti9

Opti9 is a North American technology services provider specializing in cloud, data protection, disaster recovery and managed services. Operating eight cloud regions across the US and Canada, Opti9 is committed to serving these markets and to adhering to the data compliance requirements of each territory. Its certified specialists combine proven technology with a business-first, channel-led approach: Right Workload. Right Cloud. Right Time.

Media contact: Shannon Peck, Marketing Manager | 1.819.355.4327 | shannon.peck@opti9tech.com