Revolver Brewing Becomes Revolver Beer and Spirits, Extending the Blood & Honey Brand into Whiskey, Gin and Vodka





BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolver Beer and Spirits, a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), Revolver Brewing announced its evolution into Revolver Beer & Spirits, extending the Blood & Honey Legacy into Whiskey, Gin, and Vodka, marking the Texas-born beer brand’s expansion into spirits. Inspired by Revolver’s flagship Blood & Honey beer, the new line brings the brand’s unmistakable blood orange and honey profile to three bold, versatile spirits crafted for sipping, mixing and raising the bar on modern Texas flavor. Each spirit is bottled at 80 proof / 40% ABV and crafted with raw, unfiltered Texas Honey from Burleson's Honey in Waxahachie, Texas.

Rooted in the Texas countryside and shaped by a maverick spirit, Revolver has built a following by taking the familiar and spinning it into something distinctly its own. With Blood & Honey Spirits, Revolver carries that same approach into a new category: rugged enough to feel earned, refined enough to sip with intention, and unmistakably original in every pour.

Blood & Honey Whiskey

Built on a foundation of rich grains, warm citrus undertones and a touch of honeyed sweetness, Blood & Honey Whiskey delivers big flavor with a modern edge. Bright blood orange, gentle oak, smooth honey, soft vanilla and a hint of clove lead to a clean, lingering finish with a fresh burst of blood orange zest.

MSRP: $29.99

Blood & Honey Gin

Blood & Honey Gin is a crisp, clever take on a classic spirit, blending bright citrus, subtle honey and curated botanicals inspired by Revolver’s iconic Texas Blood & Honey beer. Classic juniper opens alongside blood orange, citrus zest and creamy honey, leading to a smooth palate and a refreshing finish with structured bitterness.

MSRP: $23.99

Blood & Honey Vodka

Distilled for clarity and crafted with a hint of Blood & Honey essence, Blood & Honey Vodka is smooth, clean and far from plain. Vibrant blood orange zest, fresh juice, light honey and delicate wildflowers lead to a soft finish with subtle vanilla and a lingering echo of blood orange.

MSRP: $19.99

“Revolver has always stood for bold Texas flavor, and Revolver Blood & Honey Spirits bring the iconic Texas Blood & Honey beer into a new category with real energy and originality,” said Ralph Huellemann, Texas State Sales Manager for Revolver Spirits. “Crafted with raw, unfiltered honey, this lineup is built to stand out on the shelf, behind the bar and in the glass. We see a powerful opportunity to give consumers something distinctive: spirits rooted in Texas, inspired by an iconic beer, and made for how people drink today.”

Revolver Blood & Honey Spirits will be available exclusively in Texas beginning today. For more information, visit DrinkRevolver.com and follow Revolver on Instagram @revolverbrewing. Age 21+. Please enjoy responsibly.

About Revolver Beer and Spirits

Revolver Beer and Spirits is a Texas-born craft beverage brand known for taking familiar flavors and spinning them into something distinctly its own. Inspired by Revolver’s iconic Texas Blood & Honey beer, Revolver’s spirits line features Whiskey, Gin and Vodka crafted with raw, unfiltered honey. Each spirit brings bold flavor, authenticity and a touch of Texas contradiction—rugged yet refined, rooted yet forward-looking, and made for consumers who want something original in every pour.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/326cdbce-1305-491b-8ccd-bf1e67c324c4