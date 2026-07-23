FirstService Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Operating highlights:
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30
|June 30
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues (millions)
|$
|1,449.2
|$
|1,415.7
|$
|2,766.3
|$
|2,666.6
|Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1)
|161.7
|157.1
|267.4
|260.4
|Adjusted EPS (note 2)
|1.75
|1.71
|2.69
|2.63
|GAAP Operating Earnings
|99.7
|97.3
|146.3
|136.5
|GAAP Diluted EPS
|1.00
|1.01
|1.43
|1.07
TORONTO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026. All amounts are in US dollars.
Consolidated revenues for the second quarter were $1.45 billion, a 2% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 3% to $161.7 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.75, reflecting 2% growth over the prior year quarter. During the second quarter, FirstService reported GAAP Operating Earnings of $99.7 million, versus $97.3 million in the prior year period. GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.00 in the quarter, versus $1.01 for the same quarter a year ago.
For the six months ended June 30, 2026, consolidated revenues were $2.77 billion, a 4% increase relative to the comparable prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $267.4 million, up 3%, and Adjusted EPS was $2.69, an increase of 2% over the prior year period. FirstService’s GAAP Operating Earnings were $146.3 million in the current year period, versus $136.5 million in the prior year. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the six months year-to-date was $1.43, compared to $1.07 in the prior year period.
“Our second quarter results delivered profitability in line with our expectations, reflecting disciplined execution by our teams as we navigated continued macroeconomic headwinds that tempered organic growth,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “Given the persistence of these market conditions, we expect our top-line growth in the back half of the year to be similar or modestly better than our year-to-date performance,” he concluded.
About FirstService Corporation
FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential - North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchise systems.
FirstService generates more than US$5.5 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 30,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The common shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 index. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com.
Segmented Quarterly Results
FirstService Residential revenues were $616.8 million for the second quarter, up 4% compared to the prior year quarter. Organic growth (note 1) was 5% driven by new contract wins and increases in other labor-related services. Organic performance exceeded our reported growth due to a divestiture at the start of the second quarter of non-core residential aquatic operations which served single-family homes. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $69.4 million, an increase of 6% compared to the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $53.0 million, versus $51.6 million for the second quarter of last year. Margins for the division were largely in-line with the prior year period.
FirstService Brands revenues during the second quarter were $832.4 million, up 1% relative to the prior year period. On an organic basis, division revenues declined 3%, with reduced activity levels at Roofing Corp. of America offsetting solid growth at Century Fire Protection. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $95.9 million, compared to $95.2 million in the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $58.2 million, versus $56.5 million in the prior year quarter. Division margins were comparable to the prior year period.
Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA (note 1), were $3.6 million in the second quarter, matching the amount in the prior year period. GAAP corporate costs for the quarter were $11.5 million, relative to $10.9 million in the prior year period.
Conference Call
FirstService will be holding a conference call on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss results for the second quarter of 2026.
This call is being webcast live at the Company’s website at www.firstservice.com. Participants may register for the call here https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI379ce10ddd9c4dafa717b55a1ed5b033 to receive the dial-in number and their unique PIN. To join the webcast in listen only mode, use this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oxxtnaae . It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).
Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.
Summary financial information is provided in this press release. Our interim consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis will be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Notes
1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other (income) expense; (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) share-based compensation expense. The Company uses Consolidated adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its own operating performance, its ability to service debt, and as an integral part of its planning and reporting systems. Additionally, this measure is used in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA are presented as a supplemental measure because the Company believes such a measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance, due to the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. The Company believes this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|(in thousands of US$)
|June 30
|June 30
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net earnings
|$
|60,930
|$
|55,431
|$
|84,553
|$
|69,511
|Income tax
|22,612
|23,677
|31,357
|29,677
|Other expense (income), net
|599
|(996
|)
|(382
|)
|(1,082
|)
|Interest expense, net
|15,533
|19,166
|30,808
|38,430
|Operating earnings
|99,674
|97,278
|146,336
|136,536
|Depreciation and amortization
|50,483
|45,632
|98,549
|89,808
|Acquisition-related items
|3,950
|7,662
|5,448
|19,895
|Share-based compensation expense
|7,588
|6,556
|17,065
|14,155
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|161,695
|$
|157,128
|$
|267,398
|$
|260,394
|A reconciliation of segment operating earnings to segment Adjusted EBITDA appears below.
|(in thousands of US$)
|Three months ended, June 30, 2026
|FirstService
|FirstService
|Residential
|Brands
|Corporate (1)
|Operating earnings (loss)
|$
|52,964
|$
|58,181
|$
|(11,471
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|13,877
|36,584
|22
|Acquisition-related items
|2,509
|1,175
|266
|Share-based compensation expense
|-
|-
|7,588
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|69,350
|$
|95,940
|$
|(3,595
|)
|Three months ended, June 30, 2025
|FirstService
|FirstService
|Residential
|Brands
|Corporate (1)
|Operating earnings (loss)
|$
|51,606
|$
|56,522
|$
|(10,850
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,789
|33,820
|23
|Acquisition-related items
|2,100
|4,873
|689
|Share-based compensation expense
|-
|-
|6,556
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|65,495
|$
|95,215
|$
|(3,582
|)
|Six months ended, June 30, 2026
|FirstService
|FirstService
|Residential
|Brands
|Corporate (1)
|Operating earnings (loss)
|$
|85,063
|$
|86,575
|$
|(25,302
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|26,354
|72,150
|45
|Acquisition-related items
|3,854
|1,231
|363
|Share-based compensation expense
|-
|-
|17,065
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|115,271
|$
|159,956
|$
|(7,829
|)
|Six months ended, June 30, 2025
|FirstService
|FirstService
|Residential
|Brands
|Corporate (1)
|Operating earnings (loss)
|$
|80,873
|$
|81,008
|$
|(25,345
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|22,425
|67,337
|46
|Acquisition-related items
|3,828
|14,637
|1,430
|Share-based compensation expense
|-
|-
|14,155
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|107,126
|$
|162,982
|$
|(9,714
|)
|(1) Corporate costs represent corporate selling, general and administrative costs, depreciation and amortization and acquisition related items not directly attributable to reportable segments, and are therefore unallocated within segment operating earnings (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by segment revenues.
Organic growth is defined as revenue growth adjusted to exclude the revenue attributable to acquired or disposed businesses for a period of twelve months following their acquisition or preceding their disposal.
2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:
Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) share-based compensation expense. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted EPS appears below.
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|(in thousands of US$)
|June 30
|June 30
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net earnings
|$
|60,930
|$
|55,431
|$
|84,553
|$
|69,511
|Non-controlling interest share of earnings
|(6,064
|)
|(3,478
|)
|(9,354
|)
|(4,721
|)
|Acquisition-related items
|3,950
|7,662
|5,448
|19,895
|Amortization of intangible assets
|21,559
|19,706
|41,620
|38,223
|Share-based compensation expense
|7,588
|6,556
|17,065
|14,155
|Income tax on adjustments
|(8,281
|)
|(7,567
|)
|(15,774
|)
|(16,142
|)
|Non-controlling interest on adjustments
|(377
|)
|(447
|)
|(730
|)
|(989
|)
|Adjusted net earnings
|$
|79,305
|$
|77,863
|$
|122,828
|$
|119,932
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|(in US$)
|June 30
|June 30
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Diluted net earnings per share
|$
|1.00
|$
|1.01
|$
|1.43
|$
|1.07
|Non-controlling interest redemption increment
|0.21
|0.13
|0.22
|0.35
|Acquisition-related items
|0.06
|0.14
|0.07
|0.35
|Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax
|0.34
|0.30
|0.65
|0.57
|Share-based compensation expense, net of tax
|0.14
|0.13
|0.32
|0.29
|Adjusted earnings per share
|$
|1.75
|$
|1.71
|$
|2.69
|$
|2.63
|FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
|(in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)
|Three months
|Six months
|ended June 30
|ended June 30
|(unaudited)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues
|$
|1,449,242
|$
|1,415,733
|$
|2,766,329
|$
|2,666,559
|Cost of revenues
|968,585
|935,334
|1,855,018
|1,776,802
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|326,550
|329,827
|660,978
|643,518
|Depreciation
|28,924
|25,926
|56,929
|51,585
|Amortization of intangible assets
|21,559
|19,706
|41,620
|38,223
|Acquisition-related items (1)
|3,950
|7,662
|5,448
|19,895
|Operating earnings
|99,674
|97,278
|146,336
|136,536
|Interest expense, net
|15,533
|19,166
|30,808
|38,430
|Other expense (income), net
|599
|(996
|)
|(382
|)
|(1,082
|)
|Earnings before income tax
|83,542
|79,108
|115,910
|99,188
|Income tax
|22,612
|23,677
|31,357
|29,677
|Net earnings
|60,930
|55,431
|84,553
|69,511
|Non-controlling interest share of earnings
|6,064
|3,478
|9,354
|4,721
|Non-controlling interest redemption increment
|9,577
|5,855
|9,921
|15,889
|Net earnings attributable to Company
|$
|45,289
|$
|46,098
|$
|65,278
|$
|48,901
|Net earnings per common share
|Basic
|$
|1.00
|$
|1.01
|$
|1.43
|$
|1.08
|Diluted
|1.00
|1.01
|1.43
|1.07
|Adjusted earnings per share (2)
|$
|1.75
|$
|1.71
|$
|2.69
|$
|2.63
|Weighted average common shares (thousands)
|Basic
|45,341
|45,449
|45,602
|45,409
|Diluted
|45,342
|45,656
|45,605
|45,632
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(1) Acquisition-related items include contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, and transaction costs.
(2) See definition and reconciliation above.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands of US dollars)
|(unaudited)
|June 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|173,351
|$
|154,425
|Restricted cash
|27,787
|25,665
|Accounts receivable
|903,299
|922,106
|Prepaid and other current assets
|423,273
|401,584
|Current assets
|1,527,710
|1,503,780
|Other non-current assets
|28,966
|29,474
|Deferred income tax
|5,116
|4,979
|Fixed assets
|293,947
|289,718
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|276,968
|269,573
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|2,229,675
|2,186,189
|Total assets
|$
|4,362,382
|$
|4,283,713
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|570,600
|$
|547,065
|Unearned revenues
|239,423
|209,226
|Other current liabilities
|30,471
|53,097
|Operating lease liabilities - current
|59,978
|59,113
|Long-term debt - current
|13,636
|13,649
|Current liabilities
|914,108
|882,150
|Long-term debt - non-current
|1,236,731
|1,069,027
|Operating lease liabilities - non-current
|248,953
|242,593
|Other liabilities
|123,851
|124,762
|Deferred income tax
|113,214
|102,991
|Redeemable non-controlling interests
|507,438
|486,191
|Shareholders' equity
|1,218,087
|1,375,999
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|4,362,382
|$
|4,283,713
|Supplemental balance sheet information
|Total debt
|$
|1,250,367
|$
|1,082,676
|Total debt, net of cash
|1,077,016
|928,251
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands of US dollars)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30
|June 30
|(unaudited)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Cash provided by (used in)
|Operating activities
|Net earnings
|$
|60,930
|$
|55,431
|$
|84,553
|$
|69,511
|Items not affecting cash:
|Depreciation and amortization
|50,484
|45,632
|98,550
|89,808
|Deferred income tax
|(152
|)
|(771
|)
|(139
|)
|(1,590
|)
|Other
|794
|11,153
|8,052
|29,352
|112,056
|111,445
|191,016
|187,081
|Changes in non-cash working capital
|Accounts receivable
|(17,641
|)
|(24,815
|)
|24,316
|(14,821
|)
|Payables and accruals
|20,056
|56,573
|6,317
|(13,163
|)
|Other
|15,296
|19,631
|(3,662
|)
|44,987
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|129,767
|162,834
|217,987
|204,084
|Investing activities
|Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|(42,044
|)
|(43,280
|)
|(48,423
|)
|(51,916
|)
|Purchases of fixed assets
|(31,209
|)
|(33,375
|)
|(59,644
|)
|(62,938
|)
|Other investing activities
|2,722
|(1,624
|)
|3,479
|(8,670
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(70,531
|)
|(78,279
|)
|(104,588
|)
|(123,524
|)
|Financing activities
|Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net
|195,086
|(67,833
|)
|168,204
|(54,827
|)
|Purchases of non-controlling interests, net
|(582
|)
|(14,850
|)
|(10,216
|)
|(29,346
|)
|Dividends paid to common shareholders
|(14,024
|)
|(12,497
|)
|(26,598
|)
|(23,814
|)
|Distributions paid to non-controlling interests
|(3,133
|)
|(5,825
|)
|(13,571
|)
|(11,602
|)
|Repurchases of common shares
|(248,417
|)
|-
|(248,417
|)
|-
|Other financing activities
|(834
|)
|1,720
|37,542
|20,906
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(71,904
|)
|(99,285
|)
|(93,056
|)
|(98,683
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|526
|(678
|)
|705
|(693
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(12,142
|)
|(15,408
|)
|21,048
|(18,816
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|213,280
|240,278
|180,090
|243,686
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|201,138
|$
|224,870
|$
|201,138
|$
|224,870
|Segmented Results
|(in thousands of US dollars)
|FirstService
|FirstService
|(unaudited)
|Residential
|Brands
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|Three months ended June 30
|2026
|Revenues
|$
|616,811
|$
|832,431
|$
|-
|$
|1,449,242
|Adjusted EBITDA
|69,350
|95,940
|(3,595
|)
|161,695
|Operating earnings
|52,964
|58,181
|(11,471
|)
|99,674
|2025
|Revenues
|$
|593,023
|$
|822,710
|$
|-
|$
|1,415,733
|Adjusted EBITDA
|65,495
|95,215
|(3,582
|)
|157,128
|Operating earnings
|51,606
|56,522
|(10,850
|)
|97,278
|FirstService
|FirstService
|Residential
|Brands
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|Six months ended June 30
|2026
|Revenues
|$
|1,162,531
|$
|1,603,798
|$
|-
|$
|2,766,329
|Adjusted EBITDA
|115,271
|159,956
|(7,829
|)
|267,398
|Operating earnings
|85,063
|86,575
|(25,302
|)
|146,336
|2025
|Revenues
|$
|1,118,110
|$
|1,548,449
|$
|-
|$
|2,666,559
|Adjusted EBITDA
|107,126
|162,982
|(9,714
|)
|260,394
|Operating earnings
|80,873
|81,008
|(25,345
|)
|136,536
COMPANY CONTACTS:
D. Scott Patterson
Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy Rakusin
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 960-9566