FirstService Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Driven by FirstService Residential Division Organic Growth

 | Source: FirstService Corporation FirstService Corporation

Operating highlights:

 Three months ended Six months ended
 June 30 June 30
 2026 2025 2026 2025
            
Revenues (millions)$1,449.2 $1,415.7 $2,766.3 $2,666.6
Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1) 161.7  157.1  267.4  260.4
Adjusted EPS (note 2) 1.75  1.71  2.69  2.63
            
GAAP Operating Earnings 99.7  97.3  146.3  136.5
GAAP Diluted EPS 1.00  1.01  1.43  1.07
            

TORONTO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026. All amounts are in US dollars.

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter were $1.45 billion, a 2% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 3% to $161.7 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.75, reflecting 2% growth over the prior year quarter. During the second quarter, FirstService reported GAAP Operating Earnings of $99.7 million, versus $97.3 million in the prior year period. GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.00 in the quarter, versus $1.01 for the same quarter a year ago.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, consolidated revenues were $2.77 billion, a 4% increase relative to the comparable prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $267.4 million, up 3%, and Adjusted EPS was $2.69, an increase of 2% over the prior year period. FirstService’s GAAP Operating Earnings were $146.3 million in the current year period, versus $136.5 million in the prior year. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the six months year-to-date was $1.43, compared to $1.07 in the prior year period.

“Our second quarter results delivered profitability in line with our expectations, reflecting disciplined execution by our teams as we navigated continued macroeconomic headwinds that tempered organic growth,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “Given the persistence of these market conditions, we expect our top-line growth in the back half of the year to be similar or modestly better than our year-to-date performance,” he concluded.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential - North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchise systems.

FirstService generates more than US$5.5 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 30,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The common shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 index. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com.

Segmented Quarterly Results
FirstService Residential revenues were $616.8 million for the second quarter, up 4% compared to the prior year quarter. Organic growth (note 1) was 5% driven by new contract wins and increases in other labor-related services. Organic performance exceeded our reported growth due to a divestiture at the start of the second quarter of non-core residential aquatic operations which served single-family homes. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $69.4 million, an increase of 6% compared to the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $53.0 million, versus $51.6 million for the second quarter of last year. Margins for the division were largely in-line with the prior year period.

FirstService Brands revenues during the second quarter were $832.4 million, up 1% relative to the prior year period. On an organic basis, division revenues declined 3%, with reduced activity levels at Roofing Corp. of America offsetting solid growth at Century Fire Protection. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $95.9 million, compared to $95.2 million in the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $58.2 million, versus $56.5 million in the prior year quarter. Division margins were comparable to the prior year period.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA (note 1), were $3.6 million in the second quarter, matching the amount in the prior year period. GAAP corporate costs for the quarter were $11.5 million, relative to $10.9 million in the prior year period.

Conference Call
FirstService will be holding a conference call on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss results for the second quarter of 2026.

This call is being webcast live at the Company’s website at www.firstservice.com. Participants may register for the call here https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI379ce10ddd9c4dafa717b55a1ed5b033 to receive the dial-in number and their unique PIN. To join the webcast in listen only mode, use this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oxxtnaae . It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. Our interim consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis will be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Notes
1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other (income) expense; (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) share-based compensation expense. The Company uses Consolidated adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its own operating performance, its ability to service debt, and as an integral part of its planning and reporting systems. Additionally, this measure is used in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA are presented as a supplemental measure because the Company believes such a measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance, due to the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. The Company believes this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

 Three months ended Six months ended
(in thousands of US$)June 30 June 30
 2026 2025
 2026
 2025
            
Net earnings$60,930 $55,431  $84,553  $69,511 
Income tax 22,612  23,677   31,357   29,677 
Other expense (income), net 599  (996)  (382)  (1,082)
Interest expense, net 15,533  19,166   30,808   38,430 
Operating earnings 99,674  97,278   146,336   136,536 
Depreciation and amortization 50,483  45,632   98,549   89,808 
Acquisition-related items 3,950  7,662   5,448   19,895 
Share-based compensation expense 7,588  6,556   17,065   14,155 
Adjusted EBITDA$161,695 $157,128  $267,398  $260,394 



A reconciliation of segment operating earnings to segment Adjusted EBITDA appears below.   
         
(in thousands of US$)        
         
Three months ended, June 30, 2026 FirstService  FirstService    
  Residential  Brands  Corporate (1)
         
Operating earnings (loss)$52,964 $58,181 $(11,471)
Depreciation and amortization 13,877  36,584  22 
Acquisition-related items 2,509  1,175  266 
Share-based compensation expense -  -  7,588 
Adjusted EBITDA$69,350 $95,940 $(3,595)
         
         
Three months ended, June 30, 2025 FirstService  FirstService   
  Residential  Brands  Corporate (1)
         
Operating earnings (loss)$51,606 $56,522 $(10,850)
Depreciation and amortization 11,789  33,820  23 
Acquisition-related items 2,100  4,873  689 
Share-based compensation expense -  -  6,556 
Adjusted EBITDA$65,495 $95,215 $(3,582)
         
         
Six months ended, June 30, 2026 FirstService  FirstService    
  Residential  Brands  Corporate (1)
         
Operating earnings (loss)$85,063 $86,575 $(25,302)
Depreciation and amortization 26,354  72,150  45 
Acquisition-related items 3,854  1,231  363 
Share-based compensation expense -  -  17,065 
Adjusted EBITDA$115,271 $159,956 $(7,829)
         
         
Six months ended, June 30, 2025 FirstService  FirstService   
  Residential  Brands  Corporate (1)
         
Operating earnings (loss)$80,873 $81,008 $(25,345)
Depreciation and amortization 22,425  67,337  46 
Acquisition-related items 3,828  14,637  1,430 
Share-based compensation expense -  -  14,155 
Adjusted EBITDA$107,126 $162,982 $(9,714)
         
(1) Corporate costs represent corporate selling, general and administrative costs, depreciation and amortization and acquisition related items not directly attributable to reportable segments, and are therefore unallocated within segment operating earnings (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by segment revenues.

Organic growth is defined as revenue growth adjusted to exclude the revenue attributable to acquired or disposed businesses for a period of twelve months following their acquisition or preceding their disposal.


2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) share-based compensation expense. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted EPS appears below.

 Three months ended Six months ended
(in thousands of US$)June 30 June 30
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
            
Net earnings$60,930  $55,431  $84,553  $69,511 
Non-controlling interest share of earnings (6,064)  (3,478)  (9,354)  (4,721)
Acquisition-related items 3,950   7,662   5,448   19,895 
Amortization of intangible assets 21,559   19,706   41,620   38,223 
Share-based compensation expense 7,588   6,556   17,065   14,155 
Income tax on adjustments (8,281)  (7,567)  (15,774)  (16,142)
Non-controlling interest on adjustments (377)  (447)  (730)  (989)
Adjusted net earnings$79,305  $77,863  $122,828  $119,932 
            
 Three months ended Six months ended
(in US$)June 30 June 30
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
            
Diluted net earnings per share$1.00  $1.01  $1.43  $1.07 
Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.21   0.13   0.22   0.35 
Acquisition-related items 0.06   0.14   0.07   0.35 
Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.34   0.30   0.65   0.57 
Share-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.14   0.13   0.32   0.29 
Adjusted earnings per share$1.75  $1.71  $2.69  $2.63 


FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)
  Three months  Six months
  ended June 30  ended June 30
(unaudited)2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
            
Revenues$1,449,242 $1,415,733  $2,766,329  $2,666,559 
            
Cost of revenues 968,585  935,334   1,855,018   1,776,802 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 326,550  329,827   660,978   643,518 
Depreciation 28,924  25,926   56,929   51,585 
Amortization of intangible assets 21,559  19,706   41,620   38,223 
Acquisition-related items (1) 3,950  7,662   5,448   19,895 
Operating earnings 99,674  97,278   146,336   136,536 
Interest expense, net 15,533  19,166   30,808   38,430 
Other expense (income), net 599  (996)  (382)  (1,082)
Earnings before income tax 83,542  79,108   115,910   99,188 
Income tax 22,612  23,677   31,357   29,677 
Net earnings  60,930  55,431   84,553   69,511 
Non-controlling interest share of earnings 6,064  3,478   9,354   4,721 
Non-controlling interest redemption increment 9,577  5,855   9,921   15,889 
Net earnings attributable to Company $45,289 $46,098  $65,278  $48,901 
            
Net earnings per common share            
Basic$1.00 $1.01  $1.43  $1.08 
Diluted 1.00  1.01   1.43   1.07 
            
            
Adjusted earnings per share (2)$1.75 $1.71  $2.69  $2.63 
            
Weighted average common shares (thousands)           
Basic 45,341  45,449   45,602   45,409 
Diluted 45,342  45,656   45,605   45,632 
               

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(1) Acquisition-related items include contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, and transaction costs.
(2) See definition and reconciliation above.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets     
(in thousands of US dollars)
      
      
(unaudited)June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
      
Assets     
Cash and cash equivalents$173,351 $154,425
Restricted cash 27,787  25,665
Accounts receivable 903,299  922,106
Prepaid and other current assets 423,273  401,584
Current assets 1,527,710  1,503,780
Other non-current assets 28,966  29,474
Deferred income tax 5,116  4,979
Fixed assets 293,947  289,718
Operating lease right-of-use assets 276,968  269,573
Goodwill and intangible assets 2,229,675  2,186,189
Total assets$4,362,382 $4,283,713
      
      
Liabilities and shareholders' equity     
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$570,600 $547,065
Unearned revenues 239,423  209,226
Other current liabilities 30,471  53,097
Operating lease liabilities - current 59,978  59,113
Long-term debt - current 13,636  13,649
Current liabilities 914,108  882,150
Long-term debt - non-current 1,236,731  1,069,027
Operating lease liabilities - non-current 248,953  242,593
Other liabilities 123,851  124,762
Deferred income tax 113,214  102,991
Redeemable non-controlling interests 507,438  486,191
Shareholders' equity 1,218,087  1,375,999
Total liabilities and equity$4,362,382 $4,283,713
      
      
Supplemental balance sheet information     
Total debt$1,250,367 $1,082,676
Total debt, net of cash 1,077,016  928,251



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows       
(in thousands of US dollars)
  Three months ended  Six months ended
  June 30  June 30
(unaudited)2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
            
Cash provided by (used in)           
            
Operating activities           
Net earnings$60,930  $55,431  $84,553  $69,511 
Items not affecting cash:           
Depreciation and amortization 50,484   45,632   98,550   89,808 
Deferred income tax (152)  (771)  (139)  (1,590)
Other 794   11,153   8,052   29,352 
  112,056   111,445   191,016   187,081 
            
Changes in non-cash working capital           
Accounts receivable (17,641)  (24,815)  24,316   (14,821)
Payables and accruals 20,056   56,573   6,317   (13,163)
Other 15,296   19,631   (3,662)  44,987 
Net cash provided by operating activities 129,767   162,834   217,987   204,084 
            
Investing activities           
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (42,044)  (43,280)  (48,423)  (51,916)
Purchases of fixed assets (31,209)  (33,375)  (59,644)  (62,938)
Other investing activities 2,722   (1,624)  3,479   (8,670)
Net cash used in investing activities (70,531)  (78,279)  (104,588)  (123,524)
            
Financing activities           
Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net 195,086   (67,833)  168,204   (54,827)
Purchases of non-controlling interests, net (582)  (14,850)  (10,216)  (29,346)
Dividends paid to common shareholders (14,024)  (12,497)  (26,598)  (23,814)
Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (3,133)  (5,825)  (13,571)  (11,602)
Repurchases of common shares (248,417)  -   (248,417)  - 
Other financing activities (834)  1,720   37,542   20,906 
Net cash used in financing activities (71,904)  (99,285)  (93,056)  (98,683)
            
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 526   (678)  705   (693)
            
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (12,142)  (15,408)  21,048   (18,816)
            
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 213,280   240,278   180,090   243,686 
            
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period$201,138  $224,870  $201,138  $224,870 



Segmented Results
(in thousands of US dollars)
            
          
 FirstService FirstService    
(unaudited)Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated
            
Three months ended June 30           
            
2026           
Revenues$616,811 $832,431 $-  $1,449,242
Adjusted EBITDA 69,350  95,940  (3,595)  161,695
            
Operating earnings 52,964  58,181  (11,471)  99,674
            
2025           
Revenues$593,023 $822,710 $-  $1,415,733
Adjusted EBITDA 65,495  95,215  (3,582)  157,128
            
Operating earnings 51,606  56,522  (10,850)  97,278
            
            
          
 FirstService FirstService    
 Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated
            
Six months ended June 30           
            
2026           
Revenues$1,162,531 $1,603,798 $-  $2,766,329
Adjusted EBITDA 115,271  159,956  (7,829)  267,398
            
Operating earnings 85,063  86,575  (25,302)  146,336
            
2025           
Revenues$1,118,110 $1,548,449 $-  $2,666,559
Adjusted EBITDA 107,126  162,982  (9,714)  260,394
            
Operating earnings 80,873  81,008  (25,345)  136,536


COMPANY CONTACTS:

D. Scott Patterson
Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Rakusin
Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9566


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