Terra Innovatum Initiates NRC Preapplication Readiness Review to Support Solo™ Construction Permit Application

Voluntary NRC readiness review to support 2026 SOLO™ Construction Permit Application and Terra’s 2028 commercialization target

Early review of draft safety and environmental documentation intended to identify issues in advance of formal submittal and strengthen application quality

Preapplication engagement aligns with Terra’s parallel construction permit and operating license strategy



NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (NASDAQ: NKLR) (“Terra” or the “Company”), a developer of advanced micro-modular nuclear reactors, today announced that it has requested that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (“NRC”) conduct a voluntary preapplication readiness review of the Company's planned SOLO™ Micro-Modular Reactor (“MMR™”) Construction Permit Application. The initiative is intended to align Terra’s licensing work with its previously communicated objective to submit the SOLO™ Construction Permit Application in 2026 for commercialization in 2028.

The readiness review is intended to support Terra's planned SOLO™ Construction Permit Application submission in 2026 by enabling NRC staff to review draft safety and environmental documentation in advance of a formal application submittal. Through this process, Terra expects NRC staff to identify technical, regulatory and administrative observations early, strengthening the quality of the application, supporting its accelerated parallel construction permit and operating license strategy, and helping to facilitate a more efficient review.

As part of the readiness review, Terra plans to provide draft sections of its Preliminary Safety Analysis Report (“PSAR”) and Environmental Report to the NRC on a phased basis beginning in July 2026 through a secure electronic reading room. The Company has requested that NRC staff commence the readiness review in August 2026 to align with Terra’s planned SOLO™ Construction Permit Application submission later in the year.

“Our objective has always been to execute a disciplined regulatory strategy that reduces risk while advancing SOLO™ toward commercial deployment,” said Alessandro Petruzzi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Terra Innovatum. “By initiating this readiness review, we are asking NRC staff to engage with our safety and environmental documentation before formal submittal, with the aim of strengthening the Construction Permit Application and maintaining momentum toward commercialization.”

Cesare Frepoli, Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer and Director of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs at Terra Innovatum, added, “The readiness review allows NRC staff to become familiar with our SOLO™ application before it is formally submitted, helping to identify potential technical, regulatory and administrative areas for refinement early in the process. We appreciate the NRC's continued engagement and believe this collaborative preapplication work will support a high-quality SOLO™ Construction Permit Application and our accelerated licensing pathway.”

The readiness review is part of Terra's broader regulatory engagement strategy and follows previously announced licensing milestones, including submission of Terra’s regulatory engagement plan, topical reports covering design, safety, fuel and operations, and acceptance by the NRC of the principal design criteria report for review. Terra continues to progress toward submission of the SOLO™ Construction Permit Application in 2026 and its objective of commercialization in 2028.

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLO™

Terra Innovatum's mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We plan to deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLO™ Micro-Modular Reactor (SMR™) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLO™ are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

It is anticipated that SOLO™ will be available globally within the next three years. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLO™ addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the proven licensing path for SOLO™ enables rapid deployment and minimizes supply chain risks, ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLO™ supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLO™ will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLO™ can easily scale to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLO™ can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

To learn more, visit: https://investors.terrainnovatum.com/. Follow us on X: https://x.com/TerraInnovatum and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/terra-innovatum-solo/.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, opinions and projections prepared by Terra Innovatum’s management. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance, including pro forma and estimated financial information, and other “forward-looking statements” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The recipient can identify forward-looking statements because they typically contain words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “ will,” “projected,” “continue,” “increase,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words and/or similar expressions (but the absence of these words and/or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking). These forward-looking statements specifically include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share, expected timing for regulatory approvals and commercialization and the potential success of Terra Innovatum’s strategy and expectations. Forward-looking statements, opinions and projections are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Terra Innovatum’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Terra Innovatum’s control. These uncertainties and risks may be known or unknown. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Terra Innovatum; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; Terra Innovatum’s ability to manage future growth; Terra Innovatum’s ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; the effects of competition on Terra Innovatum’s future business; and the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents Terra Innovatum files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or the Terra Innovatum’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Terra Innovatum’s expectations and views as of the date of this presentation. Terra Innovatum anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Terra Innovatum may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, each of them specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

CONTACTS

Giordano Morichi

Founding Partner, Chief Business Development Officer & Director of Investor Relations

Terra Innovatum Global N.V.

E: g.morichi@terrainnovatum.com

W: www.terrainnovatum.com

Investor Relations

Simon Willcocks, Alliance Advisors IR

E: investors@terrainnovatum.com

Media Relations

Alliance Advisors IR

E: TerraIR@allianceadvisors.com