Apptopia: AI’s Threat to Leading Language App May Be Overstated

BOSTON, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apptopia announces a new report on Duolingo, Inc. This can be accessed in full here.

The report finds that in July 2026, Average Time Spent per DAU among 17-to-25-year-olds hit the highest reading going back to January 2025. It also found the app’s heaviest AI chatbot app users have grown their time spent, dampening the perception that AI will hurt language learning apps. Apptopia analyzes for inflections in weekly active users, user churn, average time spent per DAU, and more. The alt data provider also leverages its U.S. consumer device panel to see how demographic makeup of these apps is shifting and how Power Users are trending.

About Apptopia

Apptopia provides institutional investors with mobile app intelligence on publicly traded companies and their competitors. Its proprietary consumer panel of 15 million devices tracks engagement and cross-app behavior. These insights reveal how consumers shift between competitors, which segments are churning, and how engagement patterns signal business performance. This data serves as an early indicator of consumer trends affecting company revenues, helping institutional investors make better decisions ahead of earnings. Apptopia is the flagship mobile data provider for Bloomberg and the leading mobile data provider of YipitData.

Media Contact

Adam Blacker

ablacker@apptopia.com

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