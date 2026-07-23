American Oncology Network Expands Radiology and Imaging Program with New Physician Leaders and Advances Radiopharmaceutical Therapies

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of community oncology practices, continues to strengthen its radiology, imaging and radiopharmaceutical therapy (RPT) program through strategic physician leadership, expanded clinical capabilities and ongoing investment in innovative cancer care that brings advanced treatments closer to where patients live and work.





This year, AON has accelerated the growth of its radiology and radiation oncology services while expanding support for radiopharmaceutical therapies, one of the fastest-growing areas in cancer treatment. Through clinical expertise, physician education and operational support, AON is helping its partner practices prepare for the next generation of targeted cancer therapies.

AON’s radioligand therapy program has expanded significantly since launching its first site at AON partner practice, Genesis Cancer & Blood Institute in Hot Springs, Arkansas, in 2023. The network now has nine active radioligand therapy centers, including:

Five additional sites are currently under development, reflecting AON’s long-term commitment to expanding patient access to advanced radiopharmaceutical therapies in community oncology settings nationwide.

“Radiopharmaceutical therapies continue to transform oncology, and AON is committed to ensuring patients can access these innovative treatments in their own communities,” said Todd Schonherz, AON chief executive officer. “The continued growth of our radioligand therapy program, combined with investments in physician leadership and clinical infrastructure, further positions our network to expand the delivery of innovative, world-class cancer care in communities across the country.”

AON provides partner practices that open radioligand therapy centers comprehensive support for program development, including patient population assessments, facility planning, regulatory guidance, physician training, staffing resources and ongoing operational oversight.

“Radiopharmaceutical therapies represent one of the most exciting advances in oncology, and community practices have an opportunity to prepare today for what’s next,” said Guy Messer, AON vice president of radiation and radiology services. “Since launching our first radioligand therapy program in 2023, we’ve continued to expand access across the AON network while helping practices build sustainable programs that are ready to deliver both today’s therapies and tomorrow’s innovations.”

New Physician Leadership

As part of this continued growth, AON recently expanded its physician leadership team with two key appointments.

Robert J. McDonald, MD, FACNM, joined AON as radiology medical director and in-house reading radiologist. A nationally recognized, board-certified nuclear medicine physician with more than 30 years of experience, Dr. McDonald oversees radiology services, provides PET and CT interpretation for multiple AON partner practices, performs advanced radiotheranostic therapies, and chairs the radiology segment of the Physician Leadership Committee. He also leads physician preceptorships, supports protocol development and helps expand radioligand therapy capabilities across the network.

“AON has created an environment where radiology, nuclear medicine and oncology teams can work together to bring advanced imaging and radiopharmaceutical therapies directly into community practice settings,” Dr. McDonald said. “I’m excited to help continue to expand these capabilities so more patients can benefit from highly specialized care close to home.”

Jason Berilgen, MD was named medical director of radiation oncology. In this role, he provides clinical leadership for AON’s radiation oncology initiatives, oversees the development of clinical protocols, supports the expansion of evidence-based therapies and chairs both the AON Radiation Oncology Committee and the radiation oncology segment of the Physician Leadership Committee. Dr. Berilgen is a board-certified radiation oncologist with extensive expertise in image-guided radiation therapy, stereotactic body radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery and other advanced treatment techniques.

“Radiation oncology continues to evolve rapidly, and collaboration across specialties is essential to delivering the best possible outcomes for patients,” Dr. Berilgen said. “I look forward to continuing to work with physicians across the AON network to strengthen clinical programs, expand access to evidence-based treatments and support innovation in community oncology care.”

Together, these physician appointments and the continued expansion of AON’s therapeutic radioligand network reflect AON’s ongoing commitment to ensuring cancer patients have access to innovative, high-quality cancer care in the communities where they live and work.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 350 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

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