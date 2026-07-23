Serve Robotics to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 6

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics Inc. (“Serve”) (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous robotics company, today announced that it will report its 2026 second quarter financial results Thursday, August 6, 2026 after market close.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Company management will host a conference call at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on August 6, 2026 to review the 2026 second quarter financial results. A live audio webcast will be available at investors.serverobotics.com and a replay will be available at the same location.

If you wish to receive company email notifications, please register at https://investors.serverobotics.com/ir-resources/email-alerts

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV) designs and operates autonomous robots that navigate complex, human-centric environments. Since spinning off from Uber in 2021, Serve has deployed more than 2,000 robots across the U.S., reaching a population of approximately 3 million and supporting delivery for more than 4,000 restaurants. In 2026, Serve acquired Diligent Robotics, expanding its operations beyond sidewalk delivery into indoor service robots used in hospitals. Serve designs both the hardware and software behind its robots, enabling them to work safely in public and private environments at scale.

For more information, visit www.serverobotics.com or follow the company on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn @serverobotics.

Contacts

Media

press@serverobotics.com

Investor Relations

investor.relations@serverobotics.com