HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Year Ending December 31, 2026 and Declaration of a Quarterly Dividend

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: HTB) ("Company"), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank ("Bank"), today announced preliminary net income for the second quarter of the year ending December 31, 2026 and approval of its quarterly cash dividend.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026:

net income was $15.6 million compared to $16.8 million;

diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $0.94 compared to $0.99;

annualized return on assets ("ROA") was 1.46% compared to 1.55%;

annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 10.44% compared to 11.35%;

net interest margin was 4.41% compared to 4.31%;

provision for credit losses was $920,000 compared to $370,000;

gain on the sale of real estate was $1.1 million compared to $377,000;

loss on the redemption of junior subordinated debt securities was $1.1 million compared to $0;

quarterly cash dividends increased $0.02 per share, or 15.4%, to $0.15 per share totaling $2.4 million compared to $0.13 per share totaling $2.2 million; and

153,606 shares of Company common stock were repurchased during the current quarter at an average price of $46.31 compared to 533,240 shares repurchased at an average price of $42.85 in the prior quarter.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2025:

net income was $32.4 million compared to $31.7 million;

diluted EPS were $1.93 compared to $1.84;

annualized ROA was 1.51% compared to 1.46%;

annualized ROE was 10.89% compared to 11.26%;

net interest margin was 4.36% compared to 4.25%;

provision for credit losses was $1.3 million compared to $2.8 million;

cash dividends were $0.28 per share totaling $4.6 million compared to $0.24 per share totaling $4.1 million; and

686,846 shares of Company common stock were repurchased at an average price of $43.62 compared to 93,212 shares of Company common stock repurchased at an average price of $35.41 in the same period last year.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share payable on August 27, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2026.

“We are pleased to report the continuation of our strong quarterly financial results driven by the expansion of our top-quartile net interest margin,” said Hunter Westbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The quarter was highlighted by loan growth of 8.5% annualized, which increases to 14.6% after excluding portfolios we are intentionally reducing. This growth is consistent with our intention to accelerate loan growth, reflecting the strength of our franchise and dedication of our team.

“Shortly after quarter end we were excited to announce the launch of our new Healthcare Banking Division. This is another important strategic step in expanding our relationship-oriented approach to banking, while ensuring we continue to meet the needs of the communities we are proud to serve.

“We have has previously stated our goal is to be a consistently high-performing regional community bank and a regionally and nationally recognized ‘Best Place to Work.’ Reflecting our progress, for a third straight year the Company was included in Forbes’ America’s Best Banks for 2026 and for a second straight year was included in the 2026 KBW Bank Honor Roll, a distinction granted to only 6% of eligible banks based on best-in-class earnings growth over the past ten years. HTB was also recognized on American Banker’s ‘Best Banks to Work For’ list for the second consecutive year and as a best place to work for multiple years in all five states we serve. These recognitions demonstrate continued progress toward our goal and our commitment to building on that momentum. We remain focused on executing our strategy to continue delivering sustainable results and long-term value for all stakeholders.”

WEBSITE: WWW.HTB.COM

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026

Net Income. Net income totaled $15.6 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $16.8 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2026, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 6.8%. The results for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2026 were negatively impacted by a $784,000 decrease in noninterest income and a $1.0 million increase in noninterest expense due to a $1.1 million loss resulting from the redemption of junior subordinated debt securities, partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in net interest income. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income. The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans receivable(1) $ 3,770,898 $ 57,507 6.12 % $ 3,793,994 $ 57,725 6.17 % Debt securities available for sale 152,647 1,667 4.38 144,520 1,604 4.50 Other interest-earning assets(2) 199,135 1,999 4.03 227,051 2,168 3.87 Total interest-earning assets 4,122,680 61,173 5.95 4,165,565 61,497 5.99 Other assets 175,077 218,936 Total assets $ 4,297,757 $ 4,384,501 Liabilities and equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 556,610 $ 1,128 0.81 % $ 561,216 $ 1,101 0.80 % Money market accounts 1,376,199 8,678 2.53 1,369,569 8,616 2.55 Savings accounts 170,067 28 0.07 170,227 28 0.07 Certificate accounts 712,224 5,744 3.23 830,675 7,105 3.47 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,815,100 15,578 2.22 2,931,687 16,850 2.33 Junior subordinated debt 8,449 151 7.17 10,231 188 7.45 Borrowings 15,978 150 3.77 16,667 154 3.75 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,839,527 15,879 2.24 2,958,585 17,192 2.36 Noninterest-bearing deposits 806,566 759,493 Other liabilities 50,949 67,106 Total liabilities 3,697,042 3,785,184 Stockholders' equity 600,715 599,317 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,297,757 $ 4,384,501 Net earning assets $ 1,283,153 $ 1,206,980 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 145.19 % 140.80 % Non-tax-equivalent Net interest income $ 45,294 $ 44,305 Interest rate spread 3.71 % 3.63 % Net interest margin(3) 4.41 % 4.31 % Tax-equivalent(4) Net interest income $ 45,752 $ 44,740 Interest rate spread 3.76 % 3.67 % Net interest margin(3) 4.45 % 4.36 %

(1) Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.

(2) Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments and deposits in other banks.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Tax-equivalent results include adjustments to interest income of $458 and $435 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 23%.

Total interest and dividend income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 decreased $324,000, or 0.5%, when compared to the three months ended March 31, 2026. A decline of $605,000 in accretion income was the primary driver of this change, partially offset by the impact of an additional day in the current quarter.

Total interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2026 decreased $1.3 million, or 7.6%, when compared to the three months ended March 31, 2026. A decline of $1.3 million, or 7.5%, in deposit interest expense drove this change, the result of a decline in both the average balance of and rate paid on certificate accounts, specifically brokered deposits.

The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including differences in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

Increase / (Decrease)

Due to Total

Increase/

(Decrease)



(Dollars in thousands) Volume Rate Interest-earning assets Loans receivable $ 281 $ (499 ) $ (218 ) Debt securities available for sale 109 (46 ) 63 Other interest-earning assets (245 ) 76 (169 ) Total interest-earning assets 145 (469 ) (324 ) Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts 3 24 27 Money market accounts 137 (75 ) 62 Savings accounts — — — Certificate accounts (950 ) (411 ) (1,361 ) Junior subordinated debt (31 ) (6 ) (37 ) Borrowings (5 ) 1 (4 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities (846 ) (467 ) (1,313 ) Increase in net interest income $ 989

Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses is the amount of expense that, based on our judgment, is required to maintain the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at an appropriate level under the current expected credit losses model.

The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision for credit losses:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 $ Change % Change Provision for credit losses Loans $ 1,020 $ 945 $ 75 8 % Off-balance sheet credit exposure (100 ) (575 ) 475 83 Total provision for credit losses $ 920 $ 370 $ 550 149 %

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was primarily the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $1.8 million during the quarter:

$0.2 million provision driven by changes in the loan mix.

$0.4 million benefit due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.

$0.6 million decrease in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was primarily the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $1.8 million during the quarter:

$0.5 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix.

$0.2 million provision due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.

$0.6 million decrease in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans.

For the quarters ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, the amounts recorded for off-balance sheet credit exposure were the result of changes in the balance of loan commitments, loan mix, projected economic forecast and qualitative allocations as outlined above.

Noninterest Income. Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 decreased $784,000, or 7.8%, when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Changes in the components of noninterest income are discussed below:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 $ Change % Change Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 2,627 $ 2,414 $ 213 9 % Loan income and fees 501 692 (191 ) (28 ) Gain on sale of loans held for sale 1,874 2,654 (780 ) (29 ) Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income 893 892 1 — Operating lease income 1,407 1,892 (485 ) (26 ) Gain on sale of premises and equipment 1,101 377 724 192 Other 844 1,110 (266 ) (24 ) Total noninterest income $ 9,247 $ 10,031 $ (784 ) (8)%

Loan income and fees: The decrease was primarily the result of $251,000 less in prepayment penalties, partially offset by a $68,000 increase in other servicing fees.

Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The decrease was primarily driven by a drop in the sales volume of HELOC loans originated for sale, partially offset by an increase in the sales volume of residential mortgage loans. There were $17.2 million of HELOCs originated for sale which were sold during the current quarter with gains of $93,000 compared to $103.0 million sold with gains of $934,000 in the prior quarter. There were $39.9 million of residential mortgage loans sold for gains of $481,000 during the current quarter compared to $23.3 million sold with gains of $431,000 in the prior quarter. There were $15.3 million in sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $1.3 million for the current quarter compared to $16.4 million sold and gains of $1.2 million for the prior quarter. Lastly, our hedging of mandatory commitments on the residential mortgage loan pipeline resulted in a net gain of $4,000 for the current quarter compared to $68,000 for the prior quarter.

Operating lease income: The decrease was the result of a $402,000 increase in losses upon contract termination in addition to a $83,000 decrease in contract earnings.

Gain on sale of premises and equipment: In both periods presented, gains were recognized on the sale of excess real estate.

Other: The decrease was primarily driven by a $108,000 reduction in investment services income quarter-over-quarter.

Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2026 increased $1.0 million, or 3.0%, when compared to the three months ended March 31, 2026. Changes in the components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 $ Change % Change Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 20,169 $ 19,877 $ 292 1 % Occupancy expense, net 2,417 2,630 (213 ) (8 ) Computer services 3,027 2,877 150 5 Operating lease depreciation expense 1,378 1,516 (138 ) (9 ) Telecom, postage and supplies 509 581 (72 ) (12 ) Marketing and advertising 584 417 167 40 Deposit insurance premiums 481 484 (3 ) (1 ) Core deposit intangible amortization 302 374 (72 ) (19 ) Loss on redemption of junior subordinated debt securities 1,079 — 1,079 100 Other 4,033 4,219 (186 ) (4 ) Total noninterest expense $ 33,979 $ 32,975 $ 1,004 3 %

Marketing and advertising: The increase was associated with the launch of online deposit account opening.

Loss on redemption of junior subordinated debt securities: We previously established a fair value mark (discount) on the junior subordinated debt securities assumed through our merger with Quantum Capital Corp. and had been accreting the discount into interest expense. Associated with our redemption of the debt instruments in the current quarter, we wrote-off the remaining discount as an expense.

Income Taxes. The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. The effective tax rates for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 were 20.4% and 20.1%, respectively.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025

Net Income. Net income totaled $32.4 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $31.7 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $653,000, or 2.1%. The results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the prior year were positively impacted by a $2.5 million increase in net interest income, a $1.6 million decrease in the provision for credit losses, and a $1.1 million increase in noninterest income, partially offset by a $4.7 million increase in noninterest expense. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income. The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans receivable(1) $ 3,782,382 $ 115,232 6.14 % $ 3,803,259 $ 119,053 6.31 % Debt securities available for sale 148,606 3,271 4.44 151,127 3,445 4.60 Other interest-earning assets(2) 213,016 4,167 3.94 177,551 4,778 5.43 Total interest-earning assets 4,144,004 122,670 5.97 4,131,937 127,276 6.21 Other assets 196,886 264,865 Total assets $ 4,340,890 $ 4,396,802 Liabilities and equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 558,900 $ 2,229 0.80 % $ 568,540 $ 2,575 0.91 % Money market accounts 1,372,902 17,293 2.54 1,337,731 18,180 2.74 Savings accounts 170,147 57 0.07 182,844 75 0.08 Certificate accounts 771,122 12,849 3.36 909,787 18,389 4.08 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,873,071 32,428 2.28 2,998,902 39,219 2.64 Junior subordinated debt 9,335 339 7.32 10,142 411 8.17 Borrowings 16,321 304 3.76 21,780 510 4.72 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,898,727 33,071 2.30 3,030,824 40,140 2.67 Noninterest-bearing deposits 783,159 732,123 Other liabilities 58,984 65,367 Total liabilities 3,740,870 3,828,314 Stockholders' equity 600,020 568,488 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,340,890 $ 4,396,802 Net earning assets $ 1,245,277 $ 1,101,113 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 142.96 % 136.33 % Non-tax-equivalent Net interest income $ 89,599 $ 87,136 Interest rate spread 3.67 % 3.54 % Net interest margin(3) 4.36 % 4.25 % Tax-equivalent(4) Net interest income $ 90,491 $ 87,985 Interest rate spread 3.71 % 3.58 % Net interest margin(3) 4.40 % 4.29 %

(1) Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.

(2) Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments and deposits in other banks.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Tax-equivalent results include adjustments to interest income of $892 and $849 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, calculated based on combined federal and state tax rates of 23% and 24% for the same periods, respectively.

Total interest and dividend income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 decreased $4.6 million, or 3.6%, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2025. A decline of $3.8 million, or 3.2%, in interest income drove this change, primarily due to the impact of decreases in the federal funds rate upon loan yields. Accretion income on acquired loans of $1.1 million and $1.3 million was recognized during the same periods, respectively, and was included in loan interest income.

Total interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2026 decreased $7.1 million, or 17.6%, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2025. A decline of $6.8 million, or 17.3%, in deposit interest expense drove this change, the result of a decline in the average balance of certificate accounts, specifically brokered deposits, in addition to a decline in the average cost of funds across funding categories.

The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including differences in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

Increase / (Decrease)

Due to Total

Increase /

(Decrease)



(Dollars in thousands) Volume Rate Interest-earning assets Loans receivable $ (654 ) $ (3,167 ) $ (3,821 ) Debt securities available for sale (57 ) (117 ) (174 ) Other interest-earning assets 954 (1,565 ) (611 ) Total interest-earning assets 243 (4,849 ) (4,606 ) Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts (44 ) (302 ) (346 ) Money market accounts 478 (1,365 ) (887 ) Savings accounts (5 ) (13 ) (18 ) Certificate accounts (2,803 ) (2,737 ) (5,540 ) Junior subordinated debt (33 ) (39 ) (72 ) Borrowings (128 ) (78 ) (206 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities (2,535 ) (4,534 ) (7,069 ) Increase in net interest income $ 2,463

Provision for Credit Losses. The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision for credit losses:

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 $ Change % Change Provision for credit losses Loans $ 1,965 $ 2,185 $ (220 ) (10)% Off-balance sheet credit exposure (675 ) 658 (1,333 ) (203 ) Total provision for credit losses $ 1,290 $ 2,843 $ (1,553 ) (55)%

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $3.7 million during the period:

$0.2 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix.

$0.3 million benefit due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.

$1.2 million decrease in specific reserves on individually evaluated credits.

For the six months June 30, 2025, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $3.3 million during the period:

$0.9 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix.

$1.6 million benefit due to changes in qualitative adjustments, partially offset by a slight worsening of the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate. Of note, we released the $2.2 million qualitative allocation previously established for the potential impact of Hurricane Helene upon our loan portfolio which had been established in the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

$1.4 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, the amounts recorded for off-balance sheet credit exposure were the result of changes in the balance of loan commitments, loan mix, projected economic forecast and qualitative allocations as outlined above.

Noninterest Income. Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 increased $1.1 million, or 6.0%, when compared to the same period last year. Changes in the components of noninterest income are discussed below:

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 $ Change % Change Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 5,041 $ 4,746 $ 295 6 % Loan income and fees 1,193 1,269 (76 ) (6 ) Gain on sale of loans held for sale 4,528 4,017 511 13 BOLI income 1,785 1,694 91 5 Operating lease income 3,299 3,255 44 1 Gain on sale of branches — 1,448 (1,448 ) (100 ) Gain on sale of premises and equipment 1,478 28 1,450 5,179 Other 1,954 1,727 227 13 Total noninterest income $ 19,278 $ 18,184 $ 1,094 6 %

Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The increase was primarily driven by an increase in the sales volume of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans, partially offset by a reduction in the sales volume of HELOC loans. During the six months ended June 30, 2026, there were $31.7 million of sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $2.5 million compared to $11.9 million sold with gains of $936,000 for the corresponding period in the prior year. There were $63.2 million of residential mortgage loans sold during the current period for gains of $912,000 compared to $49.1 million sold with gains of $1.0 million for the corresponding period in the prior year. There were $120.2 million of HELOCs originated for sale which were sold during the current period with gains of $1.0 million compared to $198.2 million sold with gains of $2.0 million for the corresponding period in the prior year. Lastly, our hedging of mandatory commitments on the residential mortgage loan pipeline resulted in a net gain of $72,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $40,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Gain on sale of branches: During the prior year we completed the sale of our two Knoxville, Tennessee branches, recognizing a gain of $1.4 million, with no similar activity occurring in the current year.

Gain on sale of premises and equipment: In both periods presented, gains were recognized on the sale of excess parcels of real estate.

Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2026 increased $4.7 million, or 7.6%, when compared to the same period last year. Changes in the components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 $ Change % Change Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 40,046 $ 35,907 $ 4,139 12 % Occupancy expense, net 5,047 4,886 161 3 Computer services 5,904 5,293 611 12 Operating lease depreciation expense 2,894 3,657 (763 ) (21 ) Telecom, postage and supplies 1,090 1,107 (17 ) (2 ) Marketing and advertising 1,001 894 107 12 Deposit insurance premiums 965 984 (19 ) (2 ) Core deposit intangible amortization 676 926 (250 ) (27 ) Loss on redemption of junior subordinated debt securities 1,079 — 1,079 100 Other 8,252 8,562 (310 ) (4 ) Total noninterest expense $ 66,954 $ 62,216 $ 4,738 8 %

Salaries and employee benefits: The increase was primarily the result of increases in both pay and incentive compensation.

Computer services: The increase year-over-year reflects the Company's further investment in both our internal- and external-facing technological capabilities.

Operating lease depreciation expense: The decrease was due to a decline in the population of operating lease contracts (assets being depreciated) year-over-year.

Core deposit intangible amortization: The intangible recorded associated with the Quantum merger is being amortized on an accelerated basis, so the rate of amortization slowed year-over-year.

Loss on redemption of junior subordinated debt securities: See explanation in the "Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 – Noninterest Expense" section above.

Income Taxes. The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. The effective tax rates for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were 20.3% and 21.1%, respectively.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets decreased by $105.4 million to $4.4 billion and total liabilities decreased by $105.3 million to $3.8 billion at June 30, 2026 as compared to December 31, 2025. These changes can be traced to the use of existing liquidity and the proceeds from loan sales to offset a $103.2 million decline in deposits. The decrease in deposits was the result of a $134.6 million reduction in brokered deposits, partially offset by an increase of $31.5 million in all other deposit categories.

Stockholders' equity decreased $90,000, to $600.6 million at June 30, 2026 as compared to December 31, 2025. Activity within stockholders' equity included $32.4 million in net income and $4.0 million in share-based compensation and stock option exercises, partially offset by $4.6 million in cash dividends declared and $30.2 million in stock repurchases. In addition, accumulated other comprehensive income declined by $1.0 million due to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities due to higher market interest rates.

As of June 30, 2026, the Bank was considered "well capitalized" in accordance with its regulatory capital guidelines and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.

Asset Quality

The ACL on loans was $39.8 million, or 1.10% of total loans, at June 30, 2026 compared to $41.5 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at December 31, 2025. The drivers of this change are discussed in the "Comparison of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025 – Provision for Credit Losses" section above.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $3.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $3.3 million for the same period last year. Net charge-offs were concentrated within our equipment finance portfolio, primarily related to over-the-road truck loans, where we recognized net charge-offs of $2.4 million and $2.1 million for the same periods, respectively. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.19% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 as compared to 0.18% for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

The following table sets forth the composition of nonperforming assets, made up of nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets, across our asset categories.

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Nonaccruing loans Commercial real estate Construction and land development $ 472 $ 854 $ 381 Commercial real estate – owner occupied 11,996 11,256 10,467 Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied 4,273 6,704 6,566 Multifamily 838 — — Total commercial real estate 17,579 18,814 17,414 Commercial Commercial and industrial 14,617 10,578 9,786 Equipment finance 5,003 6,096 6,690 Total commercial 19,620 16,674 16,476 Residential real estate One-to-four family 5,168 3,632 2,961 HELOCs 7,797 7,140 6,523 Total residential real estate 12,965 10,772 9,484 Consumer 438 479 402 Total nonaccruing loans $ 50,602 $ 46,739 $ 43,776 Total repossessed assets 4,049 316 657 Total nonperforming assets $ 54,651 $ 47,055 $ 44,433 Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 1.23 % 1.07 % 0.98 % Total SBA loans included in nonaccrual loans $ 30,254 $ 22,720 $ 20,647 Portion of SBA loans fully guaranteed by the SBA 23,563 16,348 14,885 Total nonaccruing loans, excluding the balance fully guaranteed by the SBA 27,039 30,391 28,891 Total repossessed assets 4,049 316 657 Total nonperforming assets, excluding the balance fully guaranteed by the SBA $ 31,088 $ 30,707 $ 29,548 Total nonperforming assets, excluding the balance fully guaranteed by the SBA, as a percentage of total assets 0.70 % 0.70 % 0.65 %

SBA loans made up 55.4%, 48.5% and 46.5% of total nonperforming assets at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. The increase during the current six month period was primarily the result of a management decision to accelerate the repurchase of the sold portion of nonperforming SBA loans (fully guaranteed portion) to simplify the workout process.

Classified assets decreased by $1.4 million, or 2.0%, to $70.7 million, or 1.59% of total assets, as of June 30, 2026 when compared to the balance of $72.2 million, or 1.65% of total assets, as of March 31, 2026. Classified assets increased by $4.5 million, or 6.9%, to $70.7 million, or 1.59% of total assets, as of June 30, 2026 when compared to the balance of $66.2 million, or 1.46% of total assets, as of December 31, 2025. SBA loans made up the largest portion of classified assets at $32.3 million and $27.3 million, respectively, as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, of which $24.5 million and $19.8 million, respectively, was fully guaranteed. The remaining population of classified assets as of June 30, 2026 included $10.5 million of HELOCs, $10.0 million of 1-4 family residential real estate loans and $7.0 million of equipment finance loans (concentrated in the transportation sector).

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: HTB), headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a state-chartered community bank operating over 30 locations across North Carolina, South Carolina, East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Georgia. With total assets of $4.4 billion as of June 30, 2026, the Company’s goal is to be a consistently high-performing regional community bank, guided by our strategy to be a best place to work. Reflecting this focus, the Company has been named one of Bank Director’s “Best U.S. Banks,” one of Forbes’ “America’s Best Banks,” one of S&P Global’s “Top 50 Community Banks,” and named to the 2026 and 2025 KBW Honor Rolls. In addition, the Company has been recognized as one of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For,” received a “Most Loved Workplace” certification by Best Practices Institute, named as one of Best Companies Group’s “America’s Best Workplaces,” as well as being named a “Best Place to Work” in all five states in which it operates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead are based on certain assumptions including statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance and projections of financial items. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. The factors that could result in material differentiation include, but are not limited to expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected, and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, both nationally and in our market areas; the impact of geopolitical instability and trade policies on our operations including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on the Company's website at www.htb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or in the documents the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions, the factors described above or other factors that management cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025(1) September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Assets Cash $ 17,141 $ 14,505 $ 14,411 $ 15,435 $ 16,662 Interest-bearing deposits 255,403 286,188 310,281 300,395 280,547 Cash and cash equivalents 272,544 300,693 324,692 315,830 297,209 Certificates of deposit in other banks 11,629 13,619 18,841 20,833 23,319 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 145,880 149,729 142,540 145,682 143,942 FHLB and FRB stock 13,620 13,614 13,636 14,325 15,263 SBIC investments 20,398 19,461 18,818 18,346 17,720 Loans held for sale, at fair value 2,999 6,562 7,005 7,907 1,106 Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 117,891 101,930 198,688 189,047 169,835 Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 3,622,244 3,546,580 3,578,154 3,643,619 3,671,951 Allowance for credit losses – loans (39,789 ) (40,607 ) (41,479 ) (43,086 ) (44,139 ) Loans, net 3,582,455 3,505,973 3,536,675 3,600,533 3,627,812 Premises and equipment, net 62,485 62,210 62,400 62,437 62,706 Accrued interest receivable 14,530 14,636 15,973 17,077 16,554 Deferred income taxes, net 9,395 8,514 9,922 9,789 9,968 BOLI 95,456 94,555 93,930 93,474 92,576 Goodwill 34,111 34,111 34,111 34,111 34,111 Core deposit intangibles, net 4,172 4,474 4,848 5,259 5,670 Other assets 52,713 56,260 63,556 57,487 60,262 Total assets $ 4,440,278 $ 4,386,341 $ 4,545,635 $ 4,592,137 $ 4,578,053 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities Deposits $ 3,606,847 $ 3,639,542 $ 3,709,997 $ 3,698,227 $ 3,666,178 Junior subordinated debt — 10,245 10,220 10,195 10,170 Borrowings 175,000 90,000 165,000 230,000 265,000 Other liabilities 57,831 54,147 59,728 57,882 57,431 Total liabilities 3,839,678 3,793,934 3,944,945 3,996,304 3,998,779 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized (2) 168 168 173 175 175 Additional paid in capital 139,759 144,465 166,856 176,289 174,900 Retained earnings 464,285 451,127 436,524 422,615 408,178 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares (3,174 ) (3,306 ) (3,438 ) (3,571 ) (3,703 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (438 ) (47 ) 575 325 (276 ) Total stockholders' equity 600,600 592,407 600,690 595,833 579,274 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,440,278 $ 4,386,341 $ 4,545,635 $ 4,592,137 $ 4,578,053

(1) Derived from audited financial statements.

(2) Shares of common stock issued and outstanding were 16,727,821 at June 30, 2026; 16,803,185 at March 31, 2026; 17,286,289 at December 31, 2025; 17,520,425 at September 30, 2025; and 17,492,143 at June 30, 2025.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Month Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 57,507 $ 57,725 $ 115,232 $ 119,053 Debt securities available for sale 1,667 1,604 3,271 3,445 Other investments and interest-bearing deposits 1,999 2,168 4,167 4,778 Total interest and dividend income 61,173 61,497 122,670 127,276 Interest expense Deposits 15,578 16,850 32,428 39,219 Junior subordinated debt 151 188 339 411 Borrowings 150 154 304 510 Total interest expense 15,879 17,192 33,071 40,140 Net interest income 45,294 44,305 89,599 87,136 Provision for credit losses 920 370 1,290 2,843 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 44,374 43,935 88,309 84,293 Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 2,627 2,414 5,041 4,746 Loan income and fees 501 692 1,193 1,269 Gain on sale of loans held for sale 1,874 2,654 4,528 4,017 BOLI income 893 892 1,785 1,694 Operating lease income 1,407 1,892 3,299 3,255 Gain on sale of branches — — — 1,448 Gain on sale of premises and equipment 1,101 377 1,478 28 Other 844 1,110 1,954 1,727 Total noninterest income 9,247 10,031 19,278 18,184 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 20,169 19,877 40,046 35,907 Occupancy expense, net 2,417 2,630 5,047 4,886 Computer services 3,027 2,877 5,904 5,293 Operating lease depreciation expense 1,378 1,516 2,894 3,657 Telecom, postage and supplies 509 581 1,090 1,107 Marketing and advertising 584 417 1,001 894 Deposit insurance premiums 481 484 965 984 Core deposit intangible amortization 302 374 676 926 Loss on redemption of junior subordinated debt securities 1,079 — 1,079 — Other 4,033 4,219 8,252 8,562 Total noninterest expense 33,979 32,975 66,954 62,216 Income before income taxes 19,642 20,991 40,633 40,261 Income tax expense 4,012 4,219 8,231 8,512 Net income $ 15,630 $ 16,772 $ 32,402 $ 31,749

Per Share Data

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Net income per common share(1) Basic $ 0.95 $ 1.00 $ 1.95 $ 1.85 Diluted $ 0.94 $ 0.99 $ 1.93 $ 1.84 Average shares outstanding Basic 16,311,782 16,582,376 16,446,295 17,008,699 Diluted 16,423,442 16,716,089 16,569,902 17,109,842 Book value per share at end of period $ 35.90 $ 35.26 $ 35.90 $ 33.12 Tangible book value per share at end of period(2) $ 33.67 $ 33.02 $ 33.67 $ 30.92 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.13 $ 0.28 $ 0.24 Total shares outstanding at end of period 16,727,821 16,803,185 16,727,821 17,492,143

(1) Basic and diluted net income per common share have been prepared in accordance with the two-class method.

(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Performance ratios(1) Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) 1.46 % 1.55 % 1.51 % 1.46 % Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) 10.44 11.35 10.89 11.26 Yield on earning assets 5.95 5.99 5.97 6.21 Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 2.24 2.36 2.30 2.67 Average interest rate spread 3.71 3.63 3.67 3.54 Net interest margin(2) 4.41 4.31 4.36 4.25 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 145.19 140.80 142.96 136.33 Noninterest expense to average total assets 3.17 3.05 3.11 2.85 Efficiency ratio 62.30 60.69 61.50 59.07 Efficiency ratio – adjusted(3) 61.04 60.62 60.83 59.43

(1) Ratios are annualized where appropriate.

(2) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Asset quality ratios Nonperforming assets to total assets(1) 1.23 % 1.07 % 0.98 % 0.72 % 0.67 % Nonperforming loans to total loans(1) 1.40 1.32 1.22 0.89 0.81 Total classified assets to total assets 1.59 1.65 1.46 1.23 1.07 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans(1) 78.63 86.88 94.75 132.26 147.98 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.10 1.14 1.16 1.18 1.20 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.19 0.19 0.33 0.29 0.21 Capital ratios Equity to total assets at end of period 13.53 % 13.51 % 13.21 % 12.98 % 12.65 % Tangible equity to total tangible assets(2) 12.79 12.76 12.49 12.25 11.91 Average equity to average assets 13.98 13.67 13.56 13.31 13.20

(1) Nonperforming assets include nonaccruing loans and repossessed assets. There were no accruing loans more than 90 days past due at the dates indicated. For the periods presented, as shown in the "Asset Quality" section above, a portion of the nonaccrual loan balances was fully guaranteed by the SBA.

(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

Loans

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Commercial real estate Construction and land development $ 326,985 $ 317,497 $ 277,028 $ 268,953 $ 267,494 Commercial real estate – owner occupied 536,475 527,375 562,049 540,807 561,623 Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied 875,143 823,672 832,502 861,244 877,440 Multifamily 128,492 109,564 110,912 115,403 113,416 Total commercial real estate 1,867,095 1,778,108 1,782,491 1,786,407 1,819,973 Commercial loans Commercial and industrial 392,876 392,114 378,686 399,155 367,359 Equipment finance 260,670 286,455 311,356 340,322 360,499 Municipal leases 169,611 167,371 166,396 164,967 168,623 Total commercial 823,157 845,940 856,438 904,444 896,481 Residential real estate Construction and land development 47,694 48,715 45,617 51,110 53,020 One-to-four family 617,469 619,735 633,511 636,857 640,287 HELOCs 236,357 218,283 217,310 216,122 205,918 Total residential real estate 901,520 886,733 896,438 904,089 899,225 Consumer 30,472 35,799 42,787 48,679 56,272 Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 3,622,244 3,546,580 3,578,154 3,643,619 3,671,951 Allowance for credit losses – loans (39,789 ) (40,607 ) (41,479 ) (43,086 ) (44,139 ) Loans, net $ 3,582,455 $ 3,505,973 $ 3,536,675 $ 3,600,533 $ 3,627,812

Deposits

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Core deposits Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 739,787 $ 730,666 $ 707,748 $ 689,352 $ 698,843 NOW accounts 541,807 575,525 546,387 537,954 561,524 Money market accounts 1,421,600 1,393,120 1,374,635 1,343,008 1,323,762 Savings accounts 165,902 171,754 171,455 172,883 179,980 Total core deposits 2,869,096 2,871,065 2,800,225 2,743,197 2,764,109 Certificates of deposit 737,751 768,477 909,772 955,030 902,069 Total $ 3,606,847 $ 3,639,542 $ 3,709,997 $ 3,698,227 $ 3,666,178

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: the efficiency ratio, tangible book value, tangible book value per share and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time and in comparison to its competitors. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the Company's efficiency ratio:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Noninterest expense $ 33,979 $ 32,975 $ 66,954 $ 62,216 Less: loss on redemption of junior subordinated debt securities 1,079 — 1,079 — Noninterest expense – adjusted $ 32,900 $ 32,975 $ 65,875 $ 62,216 Net interest income $ 45,294 $ 44,305 $ 89,599 $ 87,136 Plus: tax-equivalent adjustment 458 435 892 849 Plus: noninterest income 9,247 10,031 19,278 18,184 Less: gain on sale of branches — — — 1,448 Less: gain on sale of premises and equipment 1,101 377 1,478 28 Net interest income plus noninterest income – adjusted $ 53,898 $ 54,394 $ 108,291 $ 104,693





Efficiency ratio 62.30 % 60.69 % 61.50 % 59.07 % Efficiency ratio – adjusted 61.04 % 60.62 % 60.83 % 59.43 %

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible book value and tangible book value per share:

As of (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Total stockholders' equity $ 600,600 $ 592,407 $ 600,690 $ 595,833 $ 579,274 Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes 37,323 37,556 37,844 38,160 38,477 Tangible book value $ 563,277 $ 554,851 $ 562,846 $ 557,673 $ 540,797 Common shares outstanding 16,727,821 16,803,185 17,286,289 17,520,425 17,492,143 Book value per share $ 35.90 $ 35.26 $ 34.75 $ 34.01 $ 33.12 Tangible book value per share $ 33.67 $ 33.02 $ 32.56 $ 31.83 $ 30.92

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible equity to tangible assets:

As of (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Tangible equity(1) $ 563,277 $ 554,851 $ 562,846 $ 557,673 $ 540,797 Total assets 4,440,278 4,386,341 4,545,635 4,592,137 4,578,053 Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes 37,323 37,556 37,844 38,160 38,477 Total tangible assets $ 4,402,955 $ 4,348,785 $ 4,507,791 $ 4,553,977 $ 4,539,576





Tangible equity to tangible assets 12.79 % 12.76 % 12.49 % 12.25 % 11.91 %

(1) Tangible equity (or tangible book value) is equal to total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.