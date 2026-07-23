TechWolf and WTW partner to turn skills and workforce data into AI-driven business impact

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechWolf, the data layer for the AI era of work, and WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced a strategic partnership designed to help large enterprises accelerate the shift from skills strategy to practical execution. The collaboration brings together WTW's expertise in skills design and job architecture, workforce strategy and talent transformation with TechWolf's AI-driven Skills, Work and Market Intelligence.

Andreas De Neve, CEO & co-founder at TechWolf, said: "AI is rewriting work faster than organizations can adapt. More and more of the world's largest enterprises are coming to us for the data layer that lets them lead through that transformation, not react to it. WTW is one of the most trusted advisory brands in skills and workforce transformation, with unmatched reach into the executive teams making these decisions. Together, we are giving enterprises the intelligence to act with confidence and the delivery model to turn that intelligence into measurable outcomes."

Where transformation strategy meets the data layer

As organizations face rapid changes in work, technology and talent expectations, Skills and Work Market Intelligence have become a business imperative. Roles are being redesigned quarter by quarter, skills age in months, and learning is a top priority for organizations.

Research by WTW shows that 63% of organizations believe a skills-focused organization would prioritize upskilling and reskilling employees to fill capability gaps rather than hiring externally.*

According to WTW and TechWolf, enterprises have the technology transformation strategy. What they have been missing is the link to their people strategy and the continuously updated skills and work data to execute it at scale. That is what this partnership brings to the market.

TechWolf expands WTW’s solutions across AI Workforce Transformation to take on the full career ecosystem by unlocking Skills Intelligence at scale. Joint client engagements across financial services, utilities, life sciences, technology and industrials are underway.

Renée Smith, Work, Rewards & Career senior managing director, WTW, said: "Companies understand that skills matter. The real challenge is amassing both demand and supply data in one place, then translating skills data into practical decisions at scale. By combining WTW's advisory expertise with TechWolf's intelligence on skills we can help clients move beyond fragmented data to create a dynamic foundation for upskilling/reskilling, mobility and talent transformation."

What the partnership does for enterprises

The joint offering gives enterprises a real-time view of workforce skills and connects that view to jobs, tasks, work and business priorities. It lets clients modernize their skills design, job architectures and global career frameworks with AI-driven insight, using TechWolf's Job Architecture Redesign Agent.

CHROs are finding that the old ways to maintain and update a job architecture cannot keep pace with the AI era. TechWolf & WTW have collaborated to turn a traditional years-long process into a dynamic, continuous and enterprise-ready model.

The result is smarter workforce planning, internal mobility and targeted reskilling grounded in clearer, more trusted skills data, and a move from one-off skills projects to a continuously updated intelligence layer with sustainable governance and measurable ROI.

TechWolf: combining Skills, Work and Market Intelligence

TechWolf brings together three datasets that drive better decision-making and faster transformation by looking inward, outward, and forward. Skills Intelligence looks inward and shows the skills and potential of employees today. Market Intelligence looks outward and compares internal context to competitors, the labor market, and other sectors. Work Intelligence looks forward and shows not just how work really happens but how AI is transforming tasks and roles.

Together these provide a trusted, governed, single source of truth on skills and the workforce. On top of this data, specialized agents like Job Architecture Redesign make it easy to apply Skills, Work and Market Intelligence in transforming the organization and unlocking ROI at scale.

WTW brings the advisory expertise and delivery muscle

WTW brings the advisory rigor and delivery muscle to translate that intelligence into action. Through job architecture design and skills frameworks, prioritizing workforce use cases, building governance models and embedding skills into workforce planning, learning, mobility, performance, rewards and talent strategy.

WTW is a trusted advisor to the world's largest employers.** Its long-standing authority on job architecture and workforce transformation is what turns TechWolf's intelligence layer into deployed transformation programs at speed, with clear accountability from strategy through execution.

Notes to editors

*Source: WTW 2025 Skills Survey: From Concept to Currency

**WTW works with approximately 93% of the FTSE 100, 89% of the Fortune 1000 and 92% of the Fortune Global 500, with colleagues serving clients across 140 countries and markets.

About TechWolf

TechWolf is the data layer for the AI era of work. It connects three datasets that have rarely lived together: Skills Intelligence (what a workforce can do), Work Intelligence (how work is changing under AI) and Market Intelligence (where the labor market is heading). Delivered inside SAP SuccessFactors, Workday and enterprise AI agents, TechWolf is built on transparent, peer-reviewed AI models and is trusted by the most forward-looking F500 companies to redesign their work and workforce in the AI era.

Learn more on www.techwolf.ai

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance. Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success, and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.