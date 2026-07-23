HiBob launches AI Skills Framework and a new AI Skills Assessment Guide to help organizations build workforce readiness for the AI Era

New York, US and London, UK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiBob, the people platform helping organizations adapt and thrive in the age of AI, today announces the launch of its AI Skills Framework and AI Skills Assessment Guide, new resources designed to help organizations define, evaluate, and operationalize the skills needed for AI-enabled work.

HiBob's AI Skills Assessment Guide is based on data from 1,200 people and business leaders and unveils a gap between expectations and reality when it comes to AI skills.

HiBob's AI Skills Framework builds off that data to give leaders a practical way to define the AI capabilities needed for different roles, providing the language and evidence to shape job expectations, guide employee development, and align talent decisions with business needs.

The Bob platform helps organizations put these insights into action at scale. Through Bob’s Skills and Jobs Catalogues, organizations can create a centralized digital repository for the skills most critical to their roles and workforce strategy.

As organizations ask employees to build AI skills, many still lack a consistent definition of what those skills are, how they should be mapped to specific roles, and how they should be evaluated. That creates uncertainty for employees trying to meet new expectations and leaves companies without a reliable way to hire, promote, and develop AI-ready talent.

HiBob believes the next wave of workforce transformation will not be driven by more tools, but by better organizational intelligence: the ability to connect people, capability and business context in a way that helps leaders understand what is changing and what to do next.

“Too many organizations are still trying to manage a changing workforce with disconnected systems and fragmented skills data,” said Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-founder of HiBob. “That is the wrong model for the AI era. The winners in the AI era will be the organizations that can define a shared language of skills, identify where capability truly sits, and pivot talent to where it creates the most value. That is the system we are enabling today.”

Zehavi concludes: ”Skills are no longer just a people topic. They are central to how organizations adapt, grow, and compete. With the AI Skills Framework, the AI Skills Assessment Guide, and Bob’s Skills and Jobs Catalogues, we are helping organizations move from abstract AI ambition to a more connected, practical, and actionable view of workforce capability.”

Together, these thought leadership resources and platform capabilities help organizations move beyond fragmented AI experimentation toward a more structured approach to workforce transformation. HiBob sees skills as more than an HR process. It sees them as a strategic layer of organizational intelligence, one that connects data across hiring, performance, learning and planning, and turns that insight into action.

The launch reflects HiBob’s broader view that organizations cannot adapt what they cannot understand. In a business environment shaped by constant change, skills are becoming essential workforce infrastructure, helping leaders build resilience, improve decision-making, and create the organizational intelligence needed for sustained performance.

About HiBob

HiBob helps organizations transform how work gets done in the age of AI, using organizational intelligence to build more agile, high-performing workforces. Its award-winning platform, Bob, combines trusted people context, organizational intelligence, decision support and AI-powered workflows to help leaders understand change, make better workforce decisions and build more resilient, future-ready organizations.

More than 5,400 organizations worldwide, including eToro, Fred Perry, Huel, team.blue, SmartRecruiters and Save the Children, trust Bob to unlock organizational intelligence and build future-ready businesses.

To learn more, visit www.hibob.com

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