Rocket Doctor Named One of Canada's Top 100 AI & Tech Startups for ALL IN 2026

Rocket Doctor Inc. has been selected as one of Canada's Top 100 AI & Tech Startups, recognizing the Company's leadership in applying artificial intelligence to improve healthcare access and patient outcomes.





Selected from more than 330 applicants, Rocket Doctor AI will showcase its AI-powered healthcare platform at ALL IN 2026, Canada's largest event dedicated to artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.





Recognition highlights Rocket Doctor’s continued momentum in building physician-led AI solutions that improve access to care for underserved communities across North America.

Vancouver, BC, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI” or the “Company”) today announced that its wholly owned digital health platform and marketplace subsidiary, Rocket Doctor Inc., has been selected as one of Canada’s Top 100 AI & Tech Startups for ALL IN 2026 , Canada’s largest event dedicated to artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.



Selected from more than 330 applicants, Rocket Doctor Inc. was recognized for the strength of its innovation and its contribution to advancing Canada’s artificial intelligence and technology ecosystem. The company will showcase its platform at ALL IN 2026 in Montréal on September 16 and 17.



The recognition reflects Rocket Doctor Inc.’s continued advancement of physician-led, AI-enhanced solutions designed to improve healthcare access, reduce administrative burden and support better clinical decision-making. Through its digital health platform and marketplace, proprietary software and intelligent clinical workflows, Rocket Doctor Inc. helps physicians deliver more efficient, connected and accessible care across Canada and the United States.



Rocket Doctor Inc.’s platform currently supports more than 350 physicians and has enabled more than 750,000 patient visits across North America. The company continues to expand its work with healthcare systems, governments, pharmacies, medical schools, employers and insurers, while maintaining a strong focus on rural, remote and underserved communities.



“We’re honoured to see Rocket Doctor recognized among Canada’s Top 100 AI & Tech Startups,” said Dr. William Cherniak, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rocket Doctor Inc. “Our focus has always been on giving physicians better tools, reducing friction in care delivery and helping more patients access the support they need. Artificial intelligence is most valuable when it pairs with physicians to help solve real healthcare challenges. This recognition by ALL IN reflects the work of our entire team, and the real-world impact our platform is already having on improving patient care across North America.”



At ALL IN 2026, Rocket Doctor Inc. will demonstrate how its platform supports clinical workflows, intelligent patient intake and triage, care coordination and expanded access to physician-led healthcare. The company will also meet with healthcare leaders, investors, technology partners and policymakers to explore new opportunities for collaboration and growth.



ALL IN is Canada’s largest event dedicated to artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, bringing together more than 7,500 participants from over 40 countries, including global technology leaders, investors, researchers, startups and public-sector organizations. Rocket Doctor Inc. will exhibit alongside Canada’s most promising AI companies as part of the Top 100 AI & Tech Startups showcase.



About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.



Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.



Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs to provide care to more than 750,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact:



www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:



Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai



Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

bill@rocketdoctor.io



For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may," "should," "anticipate," "expects," and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's anticipated showcase of its AI-powered healthcare platform at ALL IN 2026 and the expected benefits thereof including new opportunities for collaboration, partnership, and investment, the Company's continued expansion of its physician network and patient visit volumes across North America, and the future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include the risk that participation in ALL IN 2026 may not result in the anticipated collaboration, partnership, or investment opportunities, risks relating to the Company's ability to continue expanding its physician network and platform across Canada and the United States, risks relating to the competitive landscape for AI-powered digital health solutions, risks relating to cybersecurity and data privacy regulation in Canada and the United States, and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.