Collegium to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 6, 2026

STOUGHTON, Mass., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of people living with serious and often misunderstood conditions, today announced that it will report second quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Thursday August 6, 2026. Following the release of the financials, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Information

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-8037 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8037 (International) and reference the “Collegium Pharmaceutical Q2 2026 Earnings Call.” An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company’s website: www.collegiumpharma.com. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium Pharmaceutical is a dynamic, biopharmaceutical company delivering medicines with formulation and delivery innovation for people living with complex central nervous system and pain conditions. Collegium has spent more than a decade proving that responsible stewardship and bold, science-backed approaches can redefine what treatment looks like in categories too often shaped by complexity and misconceptions.

With a portfolio of differentiated ADHD medications, anchored by JORNAY PM® (methylphenidate HCl) and AZSTARYS® (serdexmethylphenidate and dexmethylphenidate), and an established leadership position in responsible pain management, Collegium leads with the scientific rigor and commercial expertise to deliver treatment options around how people live their lives. For more information, please visit collegiumpharma.com or find us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Ian Karp

Head of Investor Relations

ir@collegiumpharma.com

Media Contact:

Jessica Cotrone

Senior Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs

communications@collegiumpharma.com



