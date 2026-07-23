Niki BioSolutions Enters into Strategic Agreement to Provide APOE Testing Services for Progressive Medical Research (PMR)

Partnership Expands Access to Clinically Critical Genetic Testing in Support of Leading Research Programs

NEW HAVEN, CT and PRINCETON, NJ, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niki BioSolutions, Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on unmet medical needs and high-quality genomic and biomarker testing solutions, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, DiamiR Biosciences, has entered into an agreement to provide Progressive Medical Research (PMR) with Apolipoprotein E (APOE) genotyping services in support of their ongoing clinical and translational research programs.

APOE genotyping is widely recognized as one of the key genetic markers with significant clinical implications, particularly in studies related to Alzheimer’s disease, cardiovascular health, and lipid metabolism. By leveraging Niki BioSolutions’ College of American Pathologists (CAP) and New York State Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP) approved testing platform and laboratory infrastructure, Progressive Medical Research will be positioned to integrate high-quality, validated genetic data directly into its clinical trials workflows.

The collaboration reflects both organizations’ shared commitment to advancing precision medicine and generating actionable genetic insights that can inform clinical research and therapeutic development in Alzheimer’s disease.

Ian Huen, CEO of Niki BioSolutions, said, “This agreement reflects our commitment to putting Niki BioSolutions at the forefront of genetic testing for serious disease research. APOE genotyping sits at the intersection of Alzheimer's risk stratification, clinical trial design, and precision medicine, and having a reliable, high-quality testing partner is critical to getting that science right. We are proud to support Premier Medical Research's work and look forward to a collaboration that moves the field forward and, ultimately, improves outcomes for patients.”

Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

About Niki BioSolutions

Niki BioSolutions is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on unmet medical needs and high-quality genomic and biomarker testing solutions to healthcare providers, research institutions, and life sciences organizations through its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory. The company combines proprietary technologies with a commitment to scientific rigor to support precision medicine across a range of therapeutic areas, including brain health and oncology. Niki BioSolutions collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and biopharma companies.

About Progressive Medical Research (PMR)

PMR is a leading clinical and translational research organization dedicated to advancing medical science through rigorous, evidence-based investigation. Progressive Medical Research partners with industry, academic, and healthcare stakeholders to accelerate the development of innovative diagnostics, therapeutics, and care strategies. For more information, please visit our website at https://progressivemedicalresearch.com/about-us/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “propose,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among, Niki BioSolutions’s ability to successfully operate its business and provide value to stockholders, Niki BioSolutions’s future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to Niki BioSolutions’s and industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industries in which Niki BioSolutions operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which Niki BioSolutions operates, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory factors, and other factors, such as Niki BioSolutions’s ability to execute on its strategies. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on October 6, 2025 (File No. 333-290742), and in other reports filed under the company’s prior name, Aptorum Group Limited and that will be filed by Niki BioSolutions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Niki BioSolutions does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

For more information, please contact:

Alidad Mireskandari, PhD

Chief Executive Officer

DiamiR Biosciences, a subsidiary of Niki BioSolutions

203-570-8275

amireskandari@diamirbio.com

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