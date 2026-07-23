Hanmi Financial Declares Cash Dividend of $0.28 per share

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) (“Hanmi” or the “Company”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2026 third quarter of $0.28 per share. The dividend will be paid on August 19, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 3, 2026.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches, five loan production offices and three loan centers in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward–looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, plans and objectives of management for future operations, developments regarding our capital and strategic plans, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include the following:

a failure to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity to support our operations;

general economic and business conditions internationally, nationally and in those areas in which we operate, including any potential recessionary conditions;

volatility and deterioration in the credit and equity markets;

changes in investor sentiment or consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits;

availability of capital from private and government sources;

demographic changes;

competition for loans and deposits and failure to attract or retain loans and deposits;

inflation and fluctuations in interest rates that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments, the level of loan originations or prepayments on loans we have made and make, the level of loan sales and the cost we pay to retain and attract deposits and secure other types of funding;

our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities;

the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;

the effect of potential future supervisory action against us or Hanmi Bank and our ability to address any issues raised in our regulatory exams;

risks of natural disasters;

legal proceedings and litigation brought against us;

risks associated with cybersecurity threats, data breaches, ransomware attacks, or other failures in our operational or security systems and infrastructure, including the risks arising from our dependence on third-party service providers and vendors;

failure to maintain current technologies;

risks associated with Small Business Administration loans;

failure to attract, develop, or retain key employees;

our ability to access cost-effective funding;

the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, trade restrictions, and any retaliatory measures impacting our borrowers and the broader economy;

the impact of a potential federal government shutdown, which may impact on our ability to effect sales of Small Business Administration loans or debt ceiling impasses or fiscal uncertainty;

changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;

fluctuations in real estate values;

changes in accounting policies and practices;

changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;

the ability of Hanmi Bank to make distributions to Hanmi Financial Corporation, which is restricted by certain factors, including Hanmi Bank’s retained earnings, net income, prior distributions made, and certain other financial tests;

strategic transactions we may enter into, including the costs associated with the evaluation of any strategic opportunities and the overall effects of any acquisitions or dispositions we may make;

the adequacy of and changes in the economic assumptions and methodology for computing our allowance for credit losses;

our credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our credit losses expense and allowance for credit losses;

changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and the ability of our borrowers to perform under the terms of their loans and other terms of credit agreements;

our ability to control expenses;

the inability of third-party service providers to perform their obligations to us; and

the ability of the Company to withstand disruptions that may be caused by any failure of the operational systems of third parties.

In addition, we set forth certain risks in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, Item 1A (“Risk Factors”) of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K that we will file hereafter, which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Romolo (Ron) Santarosa

Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

213-427-5636

Lisa Fortuna

Investor Relations

Financial Profiles, Inc.

lfortuna@finprofiles.com

310-622-8251

Source: Hanmi Bank