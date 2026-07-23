Matachewan Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matachewan Consolidated Mines, Limited (TSXV: MCM-A) (“Matachewan” or the “Company”) announces that its board of directors has determined that it is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders to continue operating as a publicly listed mining investment issuer. Accordingly, the board has authorized the resumption of investment activities in accordance with the Company’s investment policy dated December 12, 2007 (the “Investment Policy”).

Pursuant to the Investment Policy, the Company may invest, directly or indirectly, in securities of companies that are listed, or are preparing to list, on a recognized stock exchange. The Company’s mandate is to maintain the majority of its invested funds in publicly listed securities of companies operating in the natural resources sector.

About Matachewan Consolidated Mines, Limited

Matachewan is a Canadian natural resource company incorporated in 1933 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Matachewan maintains exposure to the natural resource sector through investments in mineral and other resource-related opportunities. Its common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCM-A.

Contact Information



For more information, please contact:



Zachary Goldenberg, CEO and Director

Matachewan Consolidated Mines, Limited

Phone No.: 647-987-5083

Email: zach@libertyvp.co

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.



This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.