Cass Information Systems reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: Cass Information Systems Cass Information Systems

Record level of quarterly net income and EPS

Continued net interest margin expansion

Strong expense control

ST. LOUIS, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASS(the Company or Cass) today reported its second quarter 2026 earnings.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Record net income and diluted earnings per share of $10.6 million and $0.81, respectively.
  • Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (non-GAAP) of $9.2 million and $0.71, respectively, increases of 18.1% and 22.4%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2025.
  • Increase in net interest margin to 4.00% compared to 3.78% in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Increase in transportation dollar volumes of 7.4% compared to the second quarter of 2025.
  • Decrease in personnel expenses of 2.4% compared to the second quarter of 2025.
  • Continued strong asset quality with no loan charge-offs and an allowance for credit losses to loans ratio of 1.30%. In addition, reduced non-performing loans by $5.3 million, or 76.4%, as compared to December 31, 2025.
  • Received a bad debt recovery of $1.8 million.
  • Repurchased 65,557 shares of Company stock at a weighted average price of $46.23.

Martin Resch, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, “Our record quarterly earnings reflect continued successful execution against our financial objectives.” Resch added, “The current market conditions, including higher freight rates and a sustained higher interest rate environment, present meaningful support to our earnings outlook. These tailwinds, combined with new business wins and expense discipline, should position Cass well for continued core earnings growth in coming quarters."

Earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are summarized as follows:

($ in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 6/30/26 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 6/30/25 6/30/26 6/30/25
Net income from continuing operations$10,575  $8,739  $8,189  $9,212  $5,160  $19,314  $13,710 
Net income$10,587  $8,832  $8,189  $9,106  $8,855  $19,419  $17,821 
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations$0.81  $0.66  $0.62  $0.69  $0.38  $1.47  $1.01 
Diluted earnings per share$0.81  $0.67  $0.62  $0.68  $0.66  $1.48  $1.31 
Return on average equity 17.72%  14.63%  13.45%  15.29%  15.35%  16.17%  15.62%
Return on average assets 1.67%  1.42%  1.28%  1.44%  1.48%  1.54%  1.49%
Net interest margin 4.00%  3.95%  3.93%  3.87%  3.78%  3.97%  3.76%


($ in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 6/30/26 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 6/30/25 6/30/26 6/30/25
Net income from continuing operations (GAAP)$10,575  $8,739  $8,189 $9,212  $5,160 $19,314  $13,710
Net income adjustments(1) (1,326)  (4)  821  (3)  2,674  (1,330)  1,185
Adjusted net income from continuing operations (Non-GAAP) (1)$9,249  $8,735  $9,010 $9,209  $7,834 $17,984  $14,895
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (GAAP)$0.81  $0.66  $0.62 $0.69  $0.38 $1.47  $1.01
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (Non-GAAP) (1)$0.71  $0.66  $0.68 $0.69  $0.58 $1.37  $1.09

(1)   Refer to explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation of adjusted net income from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations as presented later in this earnings release.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Commentary

(All comparisons refer to the second quarter of 2025, except as noted)

Transportation Invoice and Dollar Volumes – Despite transportation invoice volumes of 8.7 million decreasing 1.9%, transportation dollar volumes of $10.1 billion increased 7.4%. The average dollars per invoice were $1,161 in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1,115 in the first quarter of 2026 and $1,060 in the second quarter of 2025. Dollars per invoice increased due to an increase in overall freight rates, as well as the impact of fuel surcharges. The Company expects average dollars per invoice to continue increasing in future quarters due to the anticipated upward repricing of contract freight rates. A more detailed analysis of Cass Freight Index® changes can be found at www.cassinfo.com.

Facility Expense Invoice and Dollar Volumes – Facility expense invoice volumes of 4.0 million decreased 3.0%, and dollar volumes of $5.7 billion, increased 2.6%. The Company expects invoice volumes to increase on a quarter over prior year quarter basis beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026 as new clients are onboarded. Dollar volumes are expected to continue increasing compared to prior year quarters due to rising electricity and gas prices.

Processing Fees – Processing fees decreased $614,000, or 3.7%, due to lower transportation and facility invoice volumes.

Financial Fees – Financial fees, earned on a transactional level basis for invoice payment services when making customer payments, increased $790,000, or 7.8%. The increase in financial fees was primarily due to an increase in average payments in advance of funding of 19.4%. Rising freight rates, combined with higher demand for the Company’s early payment and other financial solutions, are expected to continue to drive an increase in payments in advance of funding and resulting financial fees in future quarters.

Net Interest Income – Net interest income increased $2.1 million, or 10.6%. The increase in net interest income was attributable to the net interest margin improving to 4.00% as compared to 3.78%, in addition to an increase in average interest-earning assets of $108.7 million, or 5.2%.

The Company’s net interest margin improvement was driven by increases in the average yield on loans and investment securities of 23 and 70 basis points, respectively, combined with a decrease in the average cost of total deposits of 20 basis points, partially offset by a decrease in the yield on short-term investments of 66 basis points. The increase in loan yield was driven by the continued maturity and subsequent re-pricing of fixed rate loans originated in the years 2021 and 2022 to current market interest rates. The increase in the investment securities yield was driven by the partial repositioning of the portfolio at the end of the second quarter of 2025 as well as purchases of investments at current market rates. The decline in the cost of total deposits and yield on short-term investments was driven by the reduction in the federal funds rate.

The Company expects continued expansion in its net interest margin in future quarters to the extent 3-5 year U.S. Treasury interest rates stay relatively consistent or increase as compared to current levels.

Provision for Credit Losses - The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $531,000 during the second quarter of 2026 as compared to $25,000 in the second quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2026 was driven by loan growth as well as a specific reserve on a nonperforming commercial real estate loan.

Personnel Expenses - Personnel expenses decreased $667,000, or 2.4%, as compared to the second quarter of 2025. Salaries and commissions decreased $397,000, or 1.9%, as a result of the decrease in average full-time equivalent employees (“FTEs”) of 9.0% due to automation and the ongoing consolidation within our Facilities division, partially offset by merit increases. Share-based compensation and employee profit sharing increased $212,000 and $376,000, respectively, due to the improvement in net income from continuing operations. Other benefits decreased $858,000, or 18.6%, due to the decrease in FTEs in addition to lower health insurance claims and related expenses.

Salaries and commissions increased $973,000, or 5.0%, as compared to the first quarter of 2026 due to merit increases effective April 1, 2026, an increase in severance costs of $160,000 and one additional payroll day, partially offset by a 2.9% decrease in average FTEs.

Equipment Expense - Equipment expense increased $214,000 primarily due to an increase in depreciation and licensing and maintenance expense on software related to technology initiatives.

Bad Debt Recovery - The Company recorded a bad debt recovery of $1.8 million related to the second annual payment in a litigation settlement. There are three annual payments remaining of $1.25 million each, plus interest.

Other Expense - Other expense increased $828,000, or 12.1%. The increase is primarily due to higher business development costs and professional fees.

Loans - When compared to December 31, 2025, loans increased $41.8 million, or 3.9%. Other commercial and industrial loans have increased $38.0 million year-to-date due to organic growth and higher line utilization. The Company continues to expect loan growth of 6-8% for full year 2026.

Payments in Advance of Funding – Average payments in advance of funding increased $34.2 million, or 19.4%, primarily due to a 7.4% increase in transportation dollar volumes and a higher level of demand for the Company’s early payment and other financial solutions.

Deposits – Average deposits increased $66.1 million, or 6.6%. The Company experienced growth in average CassPay deposits of $43.4 million, or 18.0%, as compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Accounts and Drafts Payable - Average accounts and drafts payable increased $56.0 million, or 5.0%, as compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase in these balances, which are non-interest bearing, is primarily reflective of the increase in transportation and facility dollar volumes of 7.4% and 2.6%, respectively.

Short-term Borrowings - The Company had outstanding borrowings of $80.0 million on its lines of credit at June 30, 2026 to provide funding for higher balances of payments in advance of funding and accounts and drafts receivable from customers at quarter end. Average short-term borrowings during the second quarter of 2026 were $10.0 million.

Shareholders’ Equity - Total shareholders’ equity increased $2.9 million as compared to March 31, 2026 as a result of net income of $10.6 million, partially offset by the repurchase of Company stock of $3.0 million and dividends of $4.1 million.

Dividend - On July 21, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share with the dividend payable on September 14, 2026 to shareholders of record on September 4, 2026.

Repurchase of Common Stock - The Company repurchased 65,557 shares of common stock during the current quarter. The Company manages capital with an overall objective of maintaining a leverage ratio of approximately 10.00%. Future levels of repurchases will depend on market conditions, earnings, balance sheet growth and potential acquisition opportunities.

Asset Quality - Non-performing loans totaled $1.6 million at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $1.5 million as compared to March 31, 2026. The Company has two non-performing loan relationships remaining at June 30, 2026.

Outlook - The Company is optimistic regarding its revenue outlook as a result of i) the likelihood of sustained higher interest rates which would be expected to positively impact net interest margin; ii) the impact of higher contract freight rates and fuel surcharges which should lead to higher levels of accounts and drafts payable, net interest income and financial fees; iii) increased sales activity around early payment solutions within Transportation which generates financial fees: iv) organic loan growth opportunities; and v) increased sales activity around non-interest bearing CassPay deposits. In addition, the Company expects to be able to hold quarter over prior year quarter core expense growth to under 2% as a result of the continued focus on AI-enabled systems and other operational efficiency opportunities. While transaction growth in its Transportation and Facility businesses remains a challenge, the Company believes that recent technology investments into AI-enabled systems and a higher level of focus on business development positions the Company for better success in client growth in the mid-term.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities and other operations. Disbursing over $94 billion annually on behalf of clients, and with total assets of $2.5 billion, Cass is uniquely supported by Cass Commercial Bank. Founded in 1906 and a wholly owned subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank provides sophisticated financial exchange services to the parent organization and its clients. Cass is part of the Russell 2000®. More information is available at www.cassinfo.com.

On April 7, 2025, the Company signed an Asset Purchase Agreement providing for the sale of its Telecom Expense Management & Managed Mobility Services (“TEM”) business to Asignet USA Inc. The sale closed on June 30, 2025. The Company has applied discontinued operations accounting in accordance with FASB Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”), Topic 205-20, “Presentation of Financial Statements – Discontinued Operations,” to the assets and liabilities sold related to the Company's TEM Business Unit as of and for the periods ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, as applicable. All financial information in this earnings release is reported on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise noted.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures and ratios the Company presents, including “adjusted net income from continuing operations,” and “adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations,” are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company refers to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures.” The Company considers the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance by excluding certain revenue and expense items that the Company believes are not indicative of its primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. The Company believes that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of the Company’s performance. The non-GAAP financial measures the Company presents may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company’s peers or other companies. The Company compensates for these differences by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever the Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Forward Looking Information

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including without limitation the Company’s future prospects and performance, the business strategy and the plans and objectives of the Company's management for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, words such as “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “likely,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “intend,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projected,” and variations of these terms and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Actual results or business conditions may differ materially from those projected or suggested in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, but not limited to, those described below and in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” of our most recent Annual Report.

Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including but not limited to general economic, market or business conditions unrelated to the Company’s operating performance, including inflation, changes in interest rates, changes in energy prices, supply chain disruptions, financial institution disruptions, geopolitical conflicts, public health emergencies and declines in consumer confidence and discretionary spending; the Company’s ability to compete with its competitors and increase market share; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with rules and regulations applicable to our business operations and industry; increased regulatory examination scrutiny or new regulatory requirements; whether the Company’s customers continue to utilize its payment processing and related services; unfavorable developments concerning customer credit quality; risk associated with lending concentrations including, but not limited to, faith-based ministries and franchise restaurants; liquidity risk; and risks associated with cyber-attacks and data breaches.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Unless required by law, the Company does not undertake to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

($ and numbers in thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 6/30/26 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 6/30/25 6/30/26 6/30/25
Processing fees$        16,086  $        15,728  $        16,304 $        16,655  $        16,700  $        31,814  $        33,169 
Financial fees         10,951           10,431           9,860          10,416           10,161           21,382           20,122 
Total fee revenue$        27,037  $        26,159  $        26,164 $        27,071  $        26,861  $        53,196  $        53,291 
              
Interest and fees on loans         15,956           15,277           15,521          15,632           15,837           31,233           31,187 
Interest and dividends on investment securities         7,079           6,995           6,767          5,679           4,799           14,074           8,946 
Interest on short-term investments         2,570           2,832           3,078          3,860           3,003           5,402           6,895 
Total interest income$        25,605  $        25,104  $        25,366 $        25,171  $        23,639  $        50,709  $        47,028 
Interest expense         4,058           3,888           3,895          4,151           4,164           7,946           8,280 
Net interest income$        21,547  $        21,216  $        21,471 $        21,020  $        19,475  $        42,763  $        38,748 
(Provision for) release of credit losses         (531)          (61)          389          193           (25)          (592)          (930)
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities         5           5           38          4           (3,558)          10           (3,576)
Other         1,885           1,782           1,827          1,768           1,645           3,667           3,271 
Total revenues$        49,943  $        49,101  $        49,889 $        50,056  $        44,398  $        99,044  $        90,804 
Salaries and commissions         20,241           19,268           20,304          20,105           20,638           39,509           40,301 
Share-based compensation         1,130           1,439           1,009          1,018           918           2,569           2,159 
Employee profit sharing         1,959           1,634           1,514          1,685           1,583           3,593           3,085 
Other benefits         3,755           4,938           4,602          4,798           4,613           8,693           9,486 
Total personnel expenses$        27,085  $        27,279  $        27,429 $        27,606  $        27,752  $        54,364  $        55,031 
Occupancy         703           681           643          734           669           1,384           1,390 
Equipment         2,776           2,432           2,548          2,513           2,562           5,208           4,856 
Amortization of intangible assets         293           293           293          293           293           586           586 
Bad debt recovery         (1,759)          —           —          —           —           (1,759)          (2,000)
Other         7,671           7,533           8,988          7,295           6,843           15,204           13,786 
Total operating expenses$        36,769  $        38,218  $        39,901 $        38,441  $        38,119  $        74,987  $        73,649 
Income from continuing operations, before income tax expense$        13,174  $        10,883  $        9,988 $        11,615  $        6,279  $        24,057  $        17,155 
Income tax expense         2,599           2,144           1,799          2,403           1,119           4,743           3,445 
Net income from continuing operations$        10,575  $        8,739  $        8,189 $        9,212  $        5,160  $        19,314  $        13,710 
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax         12           93           —          (106)          3,695           105           4,111 
Net income$        10,587  $        8,832  $        8,189 $        9,106  $        8,855  $        19,419  $        17,821 
              
Basic earnings per share from continuing operations$        .83 $        .68 $        .63 $        .70 $        .39 $        1.50  $        1.03 
Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations         —          .01          —         (.01)         .28         .01         .31
Basic earnings per share$        .83 $        .69 $        .63 $        .69 $        .67 $        1.51  $        1.34 
              
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations$        .81 $        .66 $        .62 $        .69 $        .38 $        1.47  $        1.01 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations         —          .01          —         (.01)         .28         .01         .30
Diluted earnings per share$        .81 $        .67 $        .62 $        .68 $        .66 $        1.48  $        1.31 
              


Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

($ in thousands)

 As of
 6/30/26 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 6/30/25
Assets:         
Cash and cash equivalents$        228,473  $        244,343  $        392,268  $        258,634  $        218,165 
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value         736,790           785,343           770,772           717,369           599,541 
Loans         1,103,039           1,088,730           1,061,217           1,088,347           1,117,004 
Less: Allowance for credit losses         (14,374)          (13,861)          (13,597)          (14,066)          (14,296)
Loans, net$        1,088,665  $        1,074,869  $        1,047,620  $        1,074,281  $        1,102,708 
Payments in advance of funding         249,614           260,624           164,514           188,040           177,601 
Premises and equipment, net         29,848           29,903           29,449           30,287           30,700 
Investments in bank-owned life insurance         53,161           52,670           52,195           51,700           51,224 
Goodwill and other intangible assets         19,306           19,599           19,892           20,200           20,493 
Accounts and drafts receivable from customers         44,690           4,950           69,425           49,798           60,276 
Other assets         65,665           61,490           59,889           63,313           55,310 
Total assets$        2,516,212  $        2,533,791  $        2,606,024  $        2,453,622  $        2,316,018 
          
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:         
Deposits         
Non-interest bearing$        481,852  $        406,113  $        513,434  $        407,169  $        370,606 
Interest-bearing         634,716           699,570           686,599           627,491           633,189 
Total deposits$        1,116,568  $        1,105,683  $        1,200,033  $        1,034,660  $        1,003,795 
Accounts and drafts payable         1,028,098           1,000,154           1,124,858           1,130,371           1,036,795 
Short-term borrowings         80,000           145,000           —           —           — 
Other liabilities         46,882           41,162           38,135           45,142           34,606 
Total liabilities$        2,271,548  $        2,291,999  $        2,363,026  $        2,210,173  $        2,075,196 
          
Shareholders’ equity:         
Common stock$        7,753  $        7,753  $        7,753  $        7,753  $        7,753 
Additional paid-in capital         206,971           206,807           207,052           205,925           204,842 
Retained earnings         178,287           171,797           167,092           163,038           158,005 
Common shares in treasury, at cost         (117,437)          (114,366)          (112,148)          (103,835)          (97,103)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss         (30,910)          (30,199)          (26,751)          (29,432)          (32,675)
Total shareholders’ equity$        244,664  $        241,792  $        242,998  $        243,449  $        240,822 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$        2,516,212  $        2,533,791  $        2,606,024  $        2,453,622  $        2,316,018 
                    


Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)

($ in thousands)

 As of or for Three Months Ended As of or for Six Months Ended
 6/30/26 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 6/30/25 6/30/26 6/30/25
LOAN PORTFOLIO             
Commercial & Industrial:             
Franchise$231,520  $233,088  $235,718  $249,855  $260,283  $231,520  $260,283 
Leases 128,531   123,914   119,186   123,601   111,657   128,531   111,657 
Other 235,031   220,863   198,194   196,273   211,629   235,031   211,629 
Commercial Real Estate:             
Faith-Based 395,521   396,758   397,608   407,074   410,917   395,521   410,917 
Other 112,436   114,107   110,511   111,544   122,518   112,436   122,518 
Total loans$1,103,039  $1,088,730  $1,061,217  $1,088,347  $1,117,004  $1,103,039  $1,117,004 
              
AVERAGE BALANCES             
Interest-earning assets$2,199,091  $2,214,838  $2,207,672  $2,189,384  $2,090,366  $2,206,922  $2,097,445 
Loans 1,090,796   1,066,371   1,081,819   1,095,412   1,125,899   1,078,651   1,117,758 
Investment securities 761,707   777,777   755,004   667,271   613,782   769,698   584,506 
Short-term investments 305,759   339,667   334,824   382,250   298,875   322,619   341,121 
Payments in advance of funding 210,387   176,987   175,009   175,705   176,191   193,779   174,898 
Assets 2,546,593   2,523,860   2,529,068   2,499,914   2,402,508   2,535,289   2,405,441 
Non-interest bearing deposits 432,183   421,702   421,548   406,241   393,054   426,971   399,085 
Interest-bearing deposits 642,892   648,261   614,165   610,403   615,921   645,562   622,034 
Short-term borrowings 9,967   4,067   609   11   11   7,033   11 
Accounts and drafts payable 1,178,774   1,172,102   1,214,865   1,209,416   1,122,739   1,175,456   1,107,031 
Shareholders’ equity$239,614  $244,850  $241,525  $236,208  $231,414  $242,217  $230,022 
              
YIELDS (tax equivalent)1             
Net interest margin 4.00%  3.95%  3.93%  3.87%  3.78%  3.97%  3.76%
Interest-earning assets 4.74%  4.67%  4.63%  4.62%  4.58%  4.70%  4.56%
Loans 5.87%  5.81%  5.69%  5.66%  5.64%  5.84%  5.63%
Investment securities 3.72%  3.69%  3.59%  3.34%  3.02%  3.71%  2.95%
Short-term investments 3.37%  3.38%  3.65%  4.01%  4.03%  3.38%  4.08%
Total deposits 1.46%  1.45%  1.49%  1.62%  1.66%  1.46%  1.64%
Interest-bearing deposits 2.44%  2.39%  2.51%  2.70%  2.71%  2.42%  2.68%
Interest-bearing liabilities 2.49%  2.42%  2.51%  2.70%  2.71%  2.46%  2.68%
              
ASSET QUALITY             
Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.30%  1.27%  1.28%  1.29%  1.28%  1.30%  1.28%
Non-performing loans$1,648  $3,139  $6,992  $7,074  $3,380  $1,648  $3,380 
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.15%  0.29%  0.66%  0.65%  0.30%  0.15%  0.30%
Net loan charge-offs to loans %  %  %  %  %  %  %

1 Yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of 21%.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

($ and numbers in thousands, except average full-time equivalent employees)

 As of or for Three Months Ended As of or for Six Months Ended
 6/30/26 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 6/30/25 6/30/26 6/30/25
SHARE DATA             
Weighted average common shares outstanding 12,805   12,875   12,939   13,116   13,269   12,839   13,339 
Weighted average common shares outstanding assuming dilution 13,069   13,152   13,219   13,399   13,562   13,110   13,620 
Period end common shares outstanding 12,776   12,843   12,871   13,073   13,233   12,776   13,233 
              
CAPITAL             
Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.68%  14.80%  15.10%  15.04%  14.82%  14.68%  14.82%
Total risk-based capital ratio 15.52%  15.63%  15.95%  15.90%  15.67%  15.52%  15.67%
Leverage ratio 10.13%  10.05%  9.91%  10.17%  10.62%  10.13%  10.62%
              
OTHER INFORMATION             
Transportation invoice volume 8,670   8,098   8,376   8,884   8,837   16,768   17,192 
Transportation dollar volume$10,062,357  $9,032,515  $9,156,077  $9,277,722  $9,370,535  $19,094,872  $18,013,673 
Facility expense invoice volume 4,018   4,038   4,058   4,084   4,141   8,056   8,366 
Facility expense dollar volume$5,656,647  $6,253,208  $5,686,642  $6,233,369  $5,513,143  $11,909,855  $11,336,078 
Average full-time equivalent employees 896   923   939   958   985   910   993 
                            


Income from Discontinued Operations (unaudited)

($ in thousands)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 6/30/26 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 6/30/25 6/30/26 6/30/25
Revenue:             
Processing fees$        — $        — $        — $        —  $        3,807  $        — $        7,630
Financial fees         —          —          —          —           475           —          888
Other fees         736          733          794          772           1,454           1,469          1,836
Gain on sale of TEM business         —          —          —          —           3,550           —          3,550
Total revenue$        736 $        733 $        794 $        772  $        9,286           1,469          13,904
              
Operating expense:             
Salaries and commissions         401          433          487          536           2,858           834          5,614
Share-based compensation         —          —          —          —           (16)          —          28
Other benefits         72          72          90          183           525           144          1,141
Total personnel expenses$        473 $        505 $        577 $        719  $        3,367           978          6,783
Occupancy         21          23          24          23           180           44          361
Equipment         —          —          9          1           49           —          100
Amortization of intangible assets         —          —          —          —           9           —          18
Other         226          81          184          170           754           307          1,186
Total operating expense$        720 $        609 $        794 $        913  $        4,359           1,329          8,448
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, before income tax expense (benefit)$        16 $        124 $        — $        (141) $        4,927           140          5,456
Income tax expense (benefit)         4          31          —          (35)          1,232           35          1,345
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations$        12 $        93 $        — $        (106) $        3,695  $        105 $        4,111
                       

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (unaudited)
        

($ in thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 6/30/26 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 6/30/25 6/30/26 6/30/25
Net income from continuing operations (GAAP)$10,575  $8,739  $8,189  $9,212  $5,160  $19,314  $13,710 
Adjustments:             
(Gain) loss on sale of investment securities (5)  (5)  (38)  (4)  3,558   (10)  3,576 
Bad debt recovery (1,759)              (1,759)  (2,000)
Restructuring expense       1,131             
Tax effect1 438   1   (272)  1   (884)  439   (391)
Adjusted net income from continuing operations (Non-GAAP)$9,249  $8,735  $9,010  $9,209  $7,834  $17,984  $14,895 
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (GAAP)$0.81  $0.66  $0.62  $0.69  $0.38  $1.47  $1.01 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (Non-GAAP)$0.71  $0.66  $0.68  $0.69  $0.58  $1.37  $1.09 

1 The tax effect is calculated using the Company’s effective statutory rate of 21% plus the state tax effect.

Contact: Cass Investor Relations
ir@cassinfo.com


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