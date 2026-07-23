The Conservation Data Gap Is Growing. Adventure Scientists Is Closing It.

Bozeman, MT, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every conservation decision depends on reliable data, yet the information needed to protect natural landscapes is often the hardest to collect. Field research in remote environments is expensive, time-intensive, and limited by capacity, leaving scientists and land managers with critical gaps in the data they need to make informed decisions.

A Montana-based nonprofit - Adventure Scientists - is expanding opportunities for outdoor brands, athletes, foundations, and other partners to support a proven model that mobilizes trained adventurers, volunteers, and local communities to collect research-grade conservation data at a scale traditional field teams cannot achieve alone. Working alongside researchers, government agencies, NGOs, Indigenous and local communities, and land managers, Adventure Scientists develops scientific protocols, trains participants, deploys field technologies, and delivers high-quality datasets that support conservation planning and resource management.

Rather than replacing scientists, the organization expands their reach, helping collect more information across larger landscapes than would otherwise be possible.

Expanding Scientific Reach Across Forests and Oceans

In the Pacific Northwest, trained volunteers are placing passive recording devices in remote forests across Oregon, Washington, and California. These recordings support biodiversity monitoring in landscapes that provide habitat for endangered species, store carbon, protect watersheds, and support some of North America’s most iconic outdoor recreation opportunities.

Across Latin America, Adventure Scientists has partnered with local organizations and governments to strengthen coral reef conservation. Using standardized underwater survey methods, the initiative has completed more than 2,300 coral reef censuses, trained more than 80 volunteers, engaged 70 active community participants, and supported more than 100 local community members while generating comparable reef-health data across four countries.

In 16 eastern U.S. states, hikers, backpackers, trail runners, bikers, and other outdoor enthusiasts are helping identify resilient American beech and butternut trees. These discoveries inform restoration strategies led by researchers and the U.S. Forest Service, helping guide future reforestation efforts.

Together, these projects demonstrate how community-powered science can expand conservation capacity without compromising data quality.

Proven Conservation Impact

To date, Adventure Scientists has:

Collected conservation data across 86 countries;

Mobilized more than 10,000 volunteers and outdoor athletes;

Conducted 2,391 underwater reef censuses;

Contributed to the discovery of 18 new bacterial species linked to antibiotic resistance research, and more.

Each project generates data that researchers and conservation organizations use to better understand ecosystem change, prioritize restoration efforts, and inform long-term management decisions.

Why It Matters to the Outdoor Industry

Healthy forests, thriving wildlife populations, resilient coastlines, and protected public lands are essential to both conservation and the outdoor recreation economy. They are also the places where outdoor brands connect with their audience and where millions of people experience the outdoors.

As ecosystems face mounting pressures from climate change, habitat loss, and other threats, the need for biodiversity data continues to grow. Adventure Scientists offers outdoor brands, foundations, participants, and partners a direct way to support the science that drives conservation action: through project sponsorships, employee volunteer opportunities, equipment support, community initiatives, storytelling partnerships, and science-backed impact reporting.

With greater support, Adventure Scientists can expand its proven model to reach more places, answer more conservation questions, and provide the data needed to protect the natural resources that make outdoor recreation possible. To invest in the future of outdoor recreation or become part of the adventure, reach out to Adventure Scientists: info@adventurescientists.org.

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