Bitwave Launches Agentic Finance Initiative, Unveils Open-Source Infrastructure for AI-Native Financial Operations



SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitwave , the back-office platform for digital assets and agentic finance, today announced Bitwave Agentic, a new product suite focused on accounting tools, financial data, and infrastructure for AI-native financial operations. The initiative’s first releases include the Bitwave CLI, Bitwave MCP, Bitwave Data and Analytics, and KubeClaw—an interconnected set of model-agnostic tools designed to make financial work accessible to both people and AI agents.

AI agents are increasingly participating in business operations, from making purchases and managing budgets to initiating transactions and executing workflows. Agents are already writing code and blog posts, but are not yet well-equipped to manage accounting tasks. When an agent spends money, it still needs a structured way to document the purchase, file an expense report, record the resulting accounting activity, and communicate that work back to people. Bitwave Agentic is designed to provide those missing layers.

“AI agents are becoming participants in real business workflows, but they still need a practical way to create and share accounting work,” said Patrick White, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitwave. “We believe agents won’t interact with accounting software the same way humans do. They’ll use code, structured interfaces, and programmable workflows. Bitwave Agentic is our approach to building the financial infrastructure for that future.”

The initial Bitwave Agentic releases include:

Bitwave CLI : An open-source, agent-native accounting system that allows agents to perform accounting work locally across traditional and digital asset activity. Agents can create a full set of books locally, generate and submit agentic expense reports when spending money, and even work within Bitwave. All this activity can stay local, or agents can share their accounting work product through Bitwave’s hosted application, making it visible and useful to human operators.

Bitwave MCP : An AI and agent enabled connection between compatible AI tools and supported Bitwave workflows. The initial release enables agents to work with selected wallet, transaction, categorization, filtering, and balance-report capabilities without requiring them to navigate a human-oriented interface.

Bitwave Data and Analytics: Agent-ready access to normalized blockchain information and SQL-based analytics across Bitwave’s data foundation. Bitwave Data initially supports Ethereum, Base, and Berachain, while Analytics allows users or agents to query blockchain activity and apply the results to financial analysis, monitoring, and treasury workflows.

KubeClaw : An open-source environment for finance teams that need controlled and regulated environments for autonomous agents. KubeClaw is designed to help technical organizations explore agentic workflows with greater visibility into agent activity and more control over the tools and environments available to those agents, all hosted on their own Kubernetes.

Unlike AI copilots centered primarily on conversational interfaces, Bitwave Agentic is designed for agents that can perform ongoing work through code, command-line tools, structured connections, and programmable data access. The product suite is model-agnostic, allowing organizations to use compatible AI models and agent frameworks rather than tying their financial infrastructure to a single provider.

By releasing Bitwave CLI and KubeClaw as open-source projects, Bitwave is inviting developers, finance teams, and accounting professionals to experiment with agent-native accounting workflows and contribute to the emerging infrastructure around agentic finance. Bitwave expects these open interfaces to support both independent experimentation and deeper connections to its hosted financial platform.

“We already have agents spending money, generating transactions, and participating in business processes,” said White. “The next challenge is helping those agents properly account for what they’re doing, generate expense reports, work with financial data they can trust, and communicate that work back to people. Bitwave CLI gives agents that accounting interface, while our other offerings inside Bitwave Agentic provide the broader financial data and infrastructure around it.”

Initial use cases across Bitwave Agentic include agentic expense reporting, corporate accounting and budgeting, digital asset accounting, headless general ledger operations, transaction categorization, financial reporting, blockchain-data analysis, and dynamic treasury monitoring. Human users remain part of the operating model, with visibility into the accounting work agents create and share.

Bitwave CLI is available for download today at https://cli.bitwave.io. For product information, access details, and the latest Bitwave Agentic releases, visit the Bitwave Agentic landing page or request early access .

About Bitwave

Bitwave provides accounting, payments, financial operations, and agentic finance infrastructure for organizations operating in the digital asset economy. Enterprises and institutions use Bitwave to manage digital asset accounting, reconciliation, AR/AP, treasury operations, financial reporting, and emerging AI-driven financial workflows across crypto, stablecoin, and blockchain-based environments. Learn more about Bitwave at https://bitwave.io

Media Contact

Amy Kalnoki

COO & Co-Founder

Bitwave

marketing@bitwave.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29361bef-6a82-42b0-a6ee-9b2d201bc0a2