Lifetime Brands Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Release Date

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: LCUT), a leading global provider of branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home, will release its second quarter 2026 financial results before market open on Thursday, August 6, 2026. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and analysts may access the live conference call by dialing 1-844-826-3035 (USA) or 1-412-317-5195 (International). In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through the investor relations website here .

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://lifetimebrands.gcs-web.com/ or via telephone replay by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering access code 10209750.

About Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™, Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, Rabbit®, and Dolly®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew®, Year & Day®, Dolly®, Royal Leerdam®, and ONIS®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S’well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather, Elements®, Planet Box®, and Dolly®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company’s corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

Contacts:

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Laurence Winoker, Chief Financial Officer

516-203-3590

investor.relations@lifetimebrands.com

or

MZ North America

Shannon Devine

Main: 203-741-8811

LCUT@mzgroup.us