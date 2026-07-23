Visiting Media and HotelPORT Announce Strategic Partnership to Redefine Hotel Content Performance

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visiting Media and HotelPORT today announced a strategic partnership that will help hotels transform digital content from a static marketing asset into a measurable driver of commercial performance.

By combining Visiting Media’s industry-leading immersive virtual experiences with HotelPORT’s expertise in digital content governance, distribution verification, and performance optimization, the companies are introducing a unified approach to hospitality content performance that helps hotels engage travelers more effectively across every stage of the digital booking journey.

“Hotels invest heavily in photography, video, and immersive experiences, yet too often those assets are disconnected from the channels where guests and planners actually make buying decisions,” said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, CEO of Visiting Media. “Together with HotelPORT, we’re focused on helping hospitality organizations move beyond managing content toward optimizing the performance of their business by putting their assets to work across the entire guest and planner’s journey.”

“Today’s travelers discover hotels across AI search, online travel agencies, brand websites, maps, review platforms, and immersive experiences,” said Fred Bean, Founder and CEO of HotelPORT. “This partnership ensures that the digital story hotels tell is accurate, engaging, and consistently delivered wherever buying decisions are made. Together, we’re helping hotels create a stronger digital presence that drives traveler confidence and supports better commercial outcomes.”

As the hospitality buying journey becomes increasingly fragmented, many hotels continue to struggle with inconsistent property information, disconnected digital experiences, and underutilized visual assets. While significant investments are made in photography, video, and virtual experiences, those assets often fail to achieve their full impact when supporting property information is inaccurate, outdated, or inconsistent across the digital ecosystem.

The Visiting Media and HotelPORT partnership addresses this challenge by combining immersive storytelling with enterprise content governance, enabling hotels to maximize the return on their digital content investments while delivering a more accurate, engaging, and conversion-ready experience for prospective guests.

The partnership also helps hotels prepare for the growing influence of AI-powered travel discovery by improving the consistency, accuracy, and quality of the digital information that increasingly shapes traveler recommendations and purchasing decisions.

Strategic Highlights of the Partnership

Unified Content Performance Strategy

Through comprehensive digital audits, the companies will evaluate OTA listings, brand websites, event content, and immersive experiences to identify opportunities for stronger visibility, consistency, and engagement across the digital guest journey.

Renovation & Brand Conversion Intelligence

HotelPORT will leverage its platform insights to identify hotels undergoing renovations, brand conversions, repositioning initiatives, and new developments, creating strategic opportunities for immersive content deployment during critical transformation periods.

Enterprise Portfolio Optimization

The partnership is designed to support hotel management companies, ownership groups, brands, and independent luxury collections with an integrated solution that combines digital governance, immersive content, and measurable performance improvement.

To validate the partnership’s impact, Visiting Media and HotelPORT are launching a 90-day pilot program with a select group of HotelPORT-managed properties. The pilot will measure performance across key benchmarks, including engagement, lead generation, content consistency, and commercial influence.

About Visiting Media

Visiting Media is a software company dedicated to making the sale of hospitality spaces and experiences simpler and more effective. Its platform transforms sales enablement and digital asset management for property and above-property teams by leveraging immersive technology to drive engagement, operational efficiency, and competitive advantage. Visiting Media helps hospitality organizations tell richer stories, sell more effectively, and connect buyers and planners to spaces before they ever arrive.

About HotelPORT

HotelPORT is a hospitality technology company and joint venture between Bean Intellisphere Group and GP Solutions GmbH, helping hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas govern, verify, and optimize their digital identity across the industry’s most influential travel channels.

For more than a decade, HotelPORT has partnered with hospitality organizations to build trusted, authoritative digital identities that improve visibility, guest confidence, operational efficiency, and commercial performance. At the core of the company’s VIEWniverse™ solutions suite is PropertyVIEW®, HotelPORT’s flagship digital identity governance and infrastructure platform. PropertyVIEW® serves as the foundational layer that activates complementary solutions including EnGAIgeVIEW™, ReputationVIEW™, and PaymentVIEW™, enabling hospitality brands to maintain a trusted, AI-ready digital identity across the global travel ecosystem.