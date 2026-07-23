YD Bio and EG BioMed Conclude Successful Exhibition at BIO Asia-Taiwan 2026, Highlighting Innovations in Ophthalmology, Oncology Diagnostics, and Clinical Services

Taipei, Taiwan, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YD Bio Limited (“YD Bio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: YDES), a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation-based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations, today announced the successful conclusion of YD Bio’s and its affiliate EG BioMed Co., Ltd.’s (“EG BioMed”) participation at BIO Asia-Taiwan 2026, an international industry conference held in Taiwan, at the Washington State Pavilion on July 19, 2026. The companies showcased their advancements and offerings across: ophthalmic regenerative medicine, DNA-based cancer detection, and U.S. market entry services for life science partners.

Advancements in Ophthalmology: Commercial and Clinical Progress

YD Bio highlighted its dual-track approach to eye care, featuring both market-ready products and innovative clinical developments:

Exovisse ™ Eye Care: Developed in partnership with 3D Global Biotech Inc., this product line features preservative-free artificial tears and contact lenses. The over-the-counter artificial tears meet FDA standards and are designed to support the eye’s natural healing process, offering long-lasting relief suitable for daily use. The product is currently authorized for nationwide sale in the U.S.

Developed in partnership with 3D Global Biotech Inc., this product line features preservative-free artificial tears and contact lenses. The over-the-counter artificial tears meet FDA standards and are designed to support the eye’s natural healing process, offering long-lasting relief suitable for daily use. The product is currently authorized for nationwide sale in the U.S. Limbal Stem Cell (LSC) Exosome Therapy: YD Bio is advancing a regenerative therapy utilizing exosomes—natural, nanoscale particles that facilitate cellular repair—to treat ocular surface diseases. This approach is intended to reduce the immune rejection risks often associated with traditional cell therapies while offering a highly standardized manufacturing process. The LSC materials are registered in the FDA Drug Master File, with an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for dry eye disease expected in 2026 and initial human trials slated for 2027. This therapy is currently in development and is not yet an FDA approved product.

Expanding Footprint in Oncology Diagnostics

EG BioMed showcased its integrated EG Telehealth Platform, which streamlines the patient’s journey from remote physician consultations to lab analysis and follow-up care.

EG BioMed US Inc. (“EG BioMed US”), a subsidiary of EG BioMed based in Bothell, Washington, operates a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory specializing in DNA methylation-based cancer detection and AI-driven biomarker analysis. Following recent out-of-state license approvals, the laboratory’s operational footprint now spans 47 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and American Samoa. EG BioMed US’s blood-based testing services currently screen for various cancers, including pancreatic, colorectal, breast, and liver cancers, subject to local regulatory and licensure requirements.

Empowering Partners with U.S. Market Entry Services

To support Taiwan-based life sciences companies expanding into the U.S., YD Bio introduced two comprehensive service platforms:

Regulatory and Laboratory Setup Platform: EG BioMed offers end-to-end support for CLIA/CAP certification and Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) development, backed by extensive practical knowledge of the FDA’s 2024 LDT Final Rule.

EG BioMed offers end-to-end support for CLIA/CAP certification and Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) development, backed by extensive practical knowledge of the FDA’s 2024 LDT Final Rule. Integrated CRO Services: This turnkey solution guides partners through the entire clinical trial process—from initial research design and subject recruitment to final FDA regulatory submissions for both medical devices and new drugs.

Strong Industry Engagement and Exhibition Outcomes

During the four-day event, YD Bio and EG BioMed engaged with over 30 prospective partners from Taiwan, Hong Kong, and global markets. Discussions spanned various sectors, including pharmaceutical companies, medical device distributors, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and biomedical research institutions.

Key outcomes included strong interest in Exovisse™ trial collaborations and distribution, as well as active inquiries regarding EG BioMed’s CAP-accredited laboratory network and specific cancer monitoring services. Industry professionals consistently praised the companies’ integrated healthcare approach and wide reach across 47 U.S. states.

Executive Commentary

“At the Washington State Pavilion, we demonstrated that YD Bio’s ambition extends beyond any single technology and that it is a fully integrated platform spanning ophthalmic products, cancer diagnostics, and services that bridge partners to the U.S. market,” Dr. Ethan Shen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of YD Bio, stated. “From the commercialization of Exovisse™ to the clinical advancement of our LSC therapy and EG BioMed’s 47-state network, our platform is taking shape. Washington State is more than our laboratory headquarters; it is a pivotal launchpad connecting Taiwan’s biotech innovations with the U.S. healthcare system.”

“Effective cancer detection extends beyond a laboratory result,” Professor Lin Jo-Kai, Chief Research Officer of EG BioMed, added. “We have designed our services to seamlessly integrate clinical lab capabilities with telehealth, so that every step—from initial consultation and sampling to post-test follow-up—can be straightforward, complete, and accessible for patients.”

About EG BioMed US

EG BioMed is a biotechnology and clinical services company focused on advancing early cancer detection and diagnostic solutions. EG BioMed US is the U.S. clinical-laboratory subsidiary of EG BioMed, which operates a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited clinical laboratory in Bothell, Washington, focused on DNA methylation–based early cancer detection and AI-driven biomarker analytics. EG BioMed and EG BioMed US are affiliates of YD Bio. As previously disclosed, YD Bio entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding to merge with EG BioMed in January 2026; the proposed transaction is anticipated to close in 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals and the finalization of definitive agreements; however, there can be no assurance that the transaction will be consummated on the terms contemplated or within the anticipated timeline, if at all.

About YD Bio Limited

YD Bio is a U.S.-anchored public biotechnology company building an integrated healthcare platform across regulated diagnostics, clinical services, and commercial healthcare markets. The Company operates DNA methylation–based oncology testing programs in the United States under an LDT-first strategy and provides compliant life science distribution and clinical trial supply chain services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners. In addition, the Company maintains regulated ocular health commercialization operations and a consumer health distribution platform in Asia. Through strategic partnerships and scalable execution capabilities, the Company aims to advance biomedical innovation with real-world clinical and commercial impact. For more information, visit ir.ydesgroup.com and follow the Company on Facebook, X, Threads, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements about the Company’s strategy, ongoing transactions, and expected commercialization and regulatory timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “aim,” “target,” “approximates,” “believes,” “designed to,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including regulatory decisions and feedback, our ability to commercialize our products and services, our ability to consummate certain transactions and achieve their anticipated benefits, and other risks and uncertainties described in YD Bio’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

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