Skyworks Introduces New NetSync™ Network Synchronizers Available Now For AI Data Centers and Time-Sensitive Infrastructure

IRVINE, Calif., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), a global leader in high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, today introduced the SKY6911x/2x family of NetSync™ network synchronizers for AI data center and other time-sensitive, high-speed communications infrastructure. This new family of devices combines network synchronization features, including IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) support, ITU-T compliant Synchronous Ethernet wander filtering, and the ability to lock to GNSS receiver clock outputs, with ultra-low jitter clock generation supporting 224G/448G SerDes interfaces enabling 800G and 1.6T networking platforms.

“Modern network infrastructure requires precise timing and support for increasing data speeds,” said James Wilson, vice president and general manager for timing at Skyworks. “Our latest NetSync devices bring these capabilities together to help customers significantly reduce system complexity, simplify product development and accelerate complex system integration. These benefits are increasingly important in fast-moving markets, such as scale-across networking in AI data center infrastructure.”







Integrated Synchronization, Clocking and Software

Traditional timing architecture often requires separate hardware devices for synchronization and jitter attenuation, along with third-party software, to implement a complete synchronization solution. In contrast, Skyworks’ SKY6911x/2x NetSync family integrates these functions into a single IC. Working seamlessly with Skyworks’ AccuTime™ synchronization software, the SKY6911x/2x enables system designers to optimize synchronization designs for performance, power consumption, and PCB footprint, greatly reducing the hardware and software design effort required to support synchronization in telecommunications infrastructure, data centers, AI systems and broadcast video production facilities.



Key capabilities include:

Ultra-low jitter: Supports direct clocking of high-speed serial links, including 224 and 448 Gbps based SerDes.

Supports direct clocking of high-speed serial links, including 224 and 448 Gbps based SerDes. Flexible architecture: Leverages Skyworks’ proven DSPLL® and MultiSynth™ technologies, simplifying reconfigurability to support different topologies and address varying system architectures and requirements.

Leverages Skyworks’ proven DSPLL® and MultiSynth™ technologies, simplifying reconfigurability to support different topologies and address varying system architectures and requirements. Standards-based synchronization: The combination of NetSync and AccuTime supports physical layer clock standards such as Synchronous Ethernet, along with IEEE 1588 PTP packet-based timing for a diverse set of applications, including telecommunications, AI data center synchronization and video production genlock.

The combination of NetSync and AccuTime supports physical layer clock standards such as Synchronous Ethernet, along with IEEE 1588 PTP packet-based timing for a diverse set of applications, including telecommunications, AI data center synchronization and video production genlock. Enhanced time-of-day support: High-resolution time-of-day counters and timestamping, combined with flexible encoding protocols and multiple physical-layer options, allow seamless time-of-day interconnection to many third-party clocks, switches and PHYs, as well as supporting time distribution over existing backplane designs.

High-resolution time-of-day counters and timestamping, combined with flexible encoding protocols and multiple physical-layer options, allow seamless time-of-day interconnection to many third-party clocks, switches and PHYs, as well as supporting time distribution over existing backplane designs. AccuTime enabled: NetSync devices are supported by Skyworks’ AccuTime synchronization software, which enhances system functionality and value, while reducing time to market, by incorporating the software-layer aspects of a modern synchronization solution: A full IEEE 1588 (PTP) stack supporting common PTP profiles across multiple industries A highly advanced time-recovery servo to allow accurate time alignment to be achieved over even the noisiest of networks An advanced sync manager allowing autonomous selection and fusion across multiple time and frequency sources – packet timing, physical layer clocks, local GNSS & central-office frequency supply Interworking with oscillator-vendor provided software to implement an extended TCXO/OCXO holdover capability, enabling enhanced performance while reducing overall system costs AccuTime Assistant GUI to simplify software configuration, bring-up and system debug





NetSync devices are supported by Skyworks’ AccuTime synchronization software, which enhances system functionality and value, while reducing time to market, by incorporating the software-layer aspects of a modern synchronization solution:

Availability

The full-featured SKY69115 (general purpose network synchronizer), SKY69110 (centralized network synchronizer with ToD) and SKY69120 (line card network synchronizer with ToD) BGA-based devices are available now.

The smaller form factor SKY69116 (general purpose network synchronizer), SKY69112 (centralized network synchronizer with ToD) and SKY69122 (line card network synchronizer with ToD) QFN-based devices are expected to be available in early 2027.



For more information, please visit www.skyworksinc.com.



About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. We are a leading developer, manufacturer and provider of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and solutions for numerous applications, including aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, smartphone, tablet and wearables.



Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® market index (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website: www.skyworksinc.com.



Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will” or “continue,” and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our ability to timely and accurately predict market requirements and evolving industry standards and to identify opportunities in new markets; our ability to develop, manufacture, and market innovative products and avoid product obsolescence; our ability to compete in the marketplace and achieve market acceptance of our products; the level of widespread deployment or adoption of commercial 5G networks, AI and other new technologies; the availability and pricing of third-party semiconductor foundry, assembly and test capacity, raw materials and supplier components; the quality of our products; our products’ ability to perform under stringent operating conditions; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the “Risk Factors” section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website (www.skyworksinc.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: NetSync™, AccuTime™, DSPLL® and MultiSynth™, Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only and are the property of their respective owners.

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